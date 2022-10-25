ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to gives names to the state’s 600+ unidentified people

INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the Human Identification Center at the University of Indianapolis and the Indiana State Police laboratory.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
Indiana Democrats see promise in secretary of state race

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Democrats are trying to get their first statewide election win since 2012, and they see opportunity in the Indiana secretary of state race. In November, Indiana will elect a new secretary of state, the official who oversees elections. Incumbent Holli Sullivan was defeated at the June GOP convention by Diego Morales.
Man wanted for murder in Georgia arrested at Indiana gas station

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — A Massachusetts man wanted for murder was arrested following a joint operation with Indiana State Police and the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force. Troopers in ISP’s Pendleton District were tipped off Wednesday about Jason Palmer, 45, being parked at a Sinclair gas station on State Road 1 just south of the I-70 interchange in Cambridge City.
Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM

Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM. Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in …. Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM. Thousands arrive in Indy for FFA convention. There will be several...
Gasoline use tax increasing for the first time in 3 months

INDIANAPOLIS — While the national gasoline price trend is going down, the gasoline use tax is increasing again in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for November. The calculation shows the rate starting November 1 will be 23.1 cents, up from 22 cents in October.
Following the US Senate race in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s candidates for U.S. Senate are hoping voters will choose them to represent the state on the national level. Todd Young (R), Thomas Dermott (D), and James Sceniak (L) are on the ballot for Indiana residents to vote for, among several write-in candidates. The candidates are split on abortion and spending, among other topics.
Conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin, fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands 4 suspects in federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS — A conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands four suspects in federal prison. Three of the suspects from California and Mexico, identified as Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas, were previously sentenced to just over three years in prison.
