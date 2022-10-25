Read full article on original website
‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to gives names to the state’s 600+ unidentified people
INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the Human Identification Center at the University of Indianapolis and the Indiana State Police laboratory.
Local shops seeing more customers place Thanksgiving order early as food inflation soars
We are one month away from Thanksgiving, and inflation is gobbling up many budgets this year. Local shops seeing more customers place Thanksgiving …. We are one month away from Thanksgiving, and inflation is gobbling up many budgets this year. Indiana needs more housing, task force says. A state task...
Staffing shortages, inflation driving up costs for aging Hoosiers to find affordable at-home care
Amid a national shortage of workers, aging Americans are facing unprecedented difficulties when it comes to getting care. Staffing shortages, inflation driving up costs for …. Amid a national shortage of workers, aging Americans are facing unprecedented difficulties when it comes to getting care. Thousands arrive in Indy for FFA...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
‘Bittersweet day’: Police ID boy found inside suitcase in southern Indiana; 1 person in custody and another at large
SELLERSBURG, Ind. – A months-long mystery involving a little boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana has been solved. Indiana State Police revealed Wednesday that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia. Police said one person, 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman, was...
Indiana Democrats see promise in secretary of state race
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Democrats are trying to get their first statewide election win since 2012, and they see opportunity in the Indiana secretary of state race. In November, Indiana will elect a new secretary of state, the official who oversees elections. Incumbent Holli Sullivan was defeated at the June GOP convention by Diego Morales.
Man wanted for murder in Georgia arrested at Indiana gas station
CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — A Massachusetts man wanted for murder was arrested following a joint operation with Indiana State Police and the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force. Troopers in ISP’s Pendleton District were tipped off Wednesday about Jason Palmer, 45, being parked at a Sinclair gas station on State Road 1 just south of the I-70 interchange in Cambridge City.
Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM
Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM. Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in …. Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM. Thousands arrive in Indy for FFA convention. There will be several...
2 taken to hospital after vehicle carrying students from Pennsylvania crashes on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on I-465 Thursday. Indiana State Police confirmed the crash involved at least two vehicles. It happened around 8 a.m. on I-465 South near S. Arlington Avenue on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The vehicle was carrying students...
Gasoline use tax increasing for the first time in 3 months
INDIANAPOLIS — While the national gasoline price trend is going down, the gasoline use tax is increasing again in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for November. The calculation shows the rate starting November 1 will be 23.1 cents, up from 22 cents in October.
Following the US Senate race in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s candidates for U.S. Senate are hoping voters will choose them to represent the state on the national level. Todd Young (R), Thomas Dermott (D), and James Sceniak (L) are on the ballot for Indiana residents to vote for, among several write-in candidates. The candidates are split on abortion and spending, among other topics.
Conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin, fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands 4 suspects in federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS — A conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands four suspects in federal prison. Three of the suspects from California and Mexico, identified as Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas, were previously sentenced to just over three years in prison.
Authorities searching for car restoration employee accused of scamming customers
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Bragg is facing theft and fraud charges in Indiana and in Florida. Investigators say Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Whiteland and scammed customers out of thousands of...
