OCEAN CITY, Md.- A Pennsylvania angler is the new Maryland state record holder for an 18 -pound smooth dogfish, which she caught off the coast of Ocean City on Oct. 22. Fay Ganster, of Reading Pa., a frequent vacationer to Ocean City, booked a shark charter trip with her husband months in advance. However, the trip was canceled due to bad weather. At the last minute, Captain John Forman of the Bottom Bouncer fishing charter boat called to give them the green light.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO