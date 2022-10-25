ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Tina Hudson
1d ago

Of course Worcester County only builds housing for people who can afford 1200.00 to 1500.00 in rent . All they want is the city people who have retired or city people who can afford these ridiculous prices. That's why there are condos and townhouses just sitting empty.

WBOC

A Far Drive Could Deter Early Voters

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The only early voting location for Worcester County is at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City. That means people in Pocomoke will have to drive over 30 miles if they want to vote early. We traveled to Pocomoke to see if voters were...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
The Dispatch

Berlin Residents Share Concerns Over New Response Fee

BERLIN – Residents continue to have concerns about a new emergency response fee implemented by the Berlin Fire Company. Resident James Walsh approached the Berlin Town Council Monday to express frustration with the response fee now being charged by the Berlin Fire Company. He said the public should have been made aware of it before it was implemented.
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

Levy Court Limits Solar Projects on Agricultural Land

KENT COUNTY, Del.- Agricultural land in Kent County has drawn the attention of utility solar companies over the past few years due to low land value and close proximity to the power grid. On Tuesday, the Levy Court passed legislation that prohibits large scale solar farms on agricultural land. Farmland...
KENT COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Paving Project to Begin in Berlin

BERLIN, Md. -- Main Street in Berlin will get resurfaced starting on Tuesday, November 1st. The area of Main Street from Worcester Highway to the South limits of the town will be re-paved. According to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, crews will work Monday through Friday from...
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

First of Its Kind Substance Abuse Recovery Farm to Open in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. -- On Thursday, statewide addiction recovery service Impact Life Inc. hosted a Ribbon Cutting to introduce a new recovery farm for pregnant and parenting women in substance use recovery. The Sanctuary is the first residential recovery farm in the state of Delaware. It sits on 17-acres of land...
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Fenwick Island Locals React to Potential Bay Dredging

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The Fenwick Island Town Council recently approved contracts from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that support the town's efforts to begin a dredging project in parts of Little Assawoman Bay. According to the project plan,...
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
WBOC

Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay Selling Salisbury Campgrounds

SALISBURY, Md.- The Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay is selling it's Sandy Pines campgrounds of Riverside Drive in Salisbury. Former girl scout Kassidy Peck says she is sad to learn young girls will miss out on a priceless experience. "Honestly just sad. Like it's just sad," said Peck. "I...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Biggs Museum is Getting Bigger

DOVER, Del.- The Biggs Museum of American Art plans to expand into two buildings on the Legislative Mall. The museum has teamed up with the Smithgroup design firm to reimagine the ideal visitor experience. The Biggs Museum has existed in Dover for nearly 30 years. Now, they want to include...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Maryland State Record Dogfish Caught off Ocean City Coast

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A Pennsylvania angler is the new Maryland state record holder for an 18 -pound smooth dogfish, which she caught off the coast of Ocean City on Oct. 22. Fay Ganster, of Reading Pa., a frequent vacationer to Ocean City, booked a shark charter trip with her husband months in advance. However, the trip was canceled due to bad weather. At the last minute, Captain John Forman of the Bottom Bouncer fishing charter boat called to give them the green light.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Fire Damages Caroline County Home

RIDGELY, Md. - Authorities have ruled accidental an early Monday afternoon fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Caroline County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. at a one-story home located at 12810 Cow Barn Road in Ridgely.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Rehoboth Giant Supports Community Resource Center

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Community Resource Center has been selected as the beneficiary of the Giant Food Bloomin' 4 Program. The Community Resource Center say they will receive a $1 donation for every Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet with a purple tag purchased at the Rehoboth Giant Food location in November.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
chestertownspy.org

Let’s Reset Lakeside by J.E. Dean

It was a few years ago, when I was driving East on Route 50, I noticed a sign for the Lakeside development and thought, “I wonder what that’s all about.” I later read that it is a 2,500 home planned development in Trappe. That worried me. That is a big development–a game changer.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

DSP searching for wanted Lewes woman

LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Lewes woman. We’re told 56-year-old Nancy Martino currently has several active warrants for her arrest, including two felony criminal warrants. She is approximately 5’3″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
LEWES, DE
chestertownspy.org

The Orthopedic Center Welcomes Two New Providers

The Orthopedic Center, a partner of UM Shore Regional Health, has welcomed two new providers, Michael J. Foster, MD, and Sheila Taylor, DO. “We are so pleased to have the experience and expertise of Dr. Foster and Dr.Taylor at The Orthopedic Center,” said Thomas Stauch, MD, President and Managing Partner of The Orthopedic Center. “Their dedication to helping patients live their best, most pain-free lives, ensures the highest quality care for our community.”
EASTON, MD
Milford LIVE News

Buccaneer Car Wash upgrades approved

Milford City Council approved a request from Buccaneer Car Wash to redevelop their location at 916 North Dupont Highway. According to Rob Pierce, City Planner, there was a request submitted to the Planning Commission in March, but it was not approved as the plan did not include sidewalks. It has been reconfigured so that sidewalks will be installed on Dupont ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
The Dispatch

Sunfest Likely To Return In Late October 2023

OCEAN CITY – Despite losing Sunday to weather issues, the later, modified Sunfest last weekend was highly successful, and it appears resort officials are already planning on hosting the annual event on the same weekend in late October next year. Sunfest was created 47 years ago as a means...
OCEAN CITY, MD

