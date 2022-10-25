Read full article on original website
Tina Hudson
1d ago
Of course Worcester County only builds housing for people who can afford 1200.00 to 1500.00 in rent . All they want is the city people who have retired or city people who can afford these ridiculous prices. That's why there are condos and townhouses just sitting empty.
WBOC
Eastern Shore Districts Top the List of Slowest School Internet Speeds in Maryland
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - It is no secret that many rural areas on Delmarva struggle with broadband internet access. A new study puts the spotlight on average internet speeds inside of Maryland school districts. Several Eastern Shore counties are on the list, with Somerset County Public Schools topping the list for...
WBOC
A Far Drive Could Deter Early Voters
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The only early voting location for Worcester County is at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City. That means people in Pocomoke will have to drive over 30 miles if they want to vote early. We traveled to Pocomoke to see if voters were...
The Dispatch
Berlin Residents Share Concerns Over New Response Fee
BERLIN – Residents continue to have concerns about a new emergency response fee implemented by the Berlin Fire Company. Resident James Walsh approached the Berlin Town Council Monday to express frustration with the response fee now being charged by the Berlin Fire Company. He said the public should have been made aware of it before it was implemented.
WBOC
Levy Court Limits Solar Projects on Agricultural Land
KENT COUNTY, Del.- Agricultural land in Kent County has drawn the attention of utility solar companies over the past few years due to low land value and close proximity to the power grid. On Tuesday, the Levy Court passed legislation that prohibits large scale solar farms on agricultural land. Farmland...
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
WBOC
Paving Project to Begin in Berlin
BERLIN, Md. -- Main Street in Berlin will get resurfaced starting on Tuesday, November 1st. The area of Main Street from Worcester Highway to the South limits of the town will be re-paved. According to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, crews will work Monday through Friday from...
WBOC
First of Its Kind Substance Abuse Recovery Farm to Open in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. -- On Thursday, statewide addiction recovery service Impact Life Inc. hosted a Ribbon Cutting to introduce a new recovery farm for pregnant and parenting women in substance use recovery. The Sanctuary is the first residential recovery farm in the state of Delaware. It sits on 17-acres of land...
WBOC
Fenwick Island Locals React to Potential Bay Dredging
FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The Fenwick Island Town Council recently approved contracts from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that support the town's efforts to begin a dredging project in parts of Little Assawoman Bay. According to the project plan,...
WBOC
Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay Selling Salisbury Campgrounds
SALISBURY, Md.- The Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay is selling it's Sandy Pines campgrounds of Riverside Drive in Salisbury. Former girl scout Kassidy Peck says she is sad to learn young girls will miss out on a priceless experience. "Honestly just sad. Like it's just sad," said Peck. "I...
WBOC
Biggs Museum is Getting Bigger
DOVER, Del.- The Biggs Museum of American Art plans to expand into two buildings on the Legislative Mall. The museum has teamed up with the Smithgroup design firm to reimagine the ideal visitor experience. The Biggs Museum has existed in Dover for nearly 30 years. Now, they want to include...
WBOC
City Owned Property And Its Future Discussed By City Leaders And The Community
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The future of a controversial property in Cambridge is in question. City leaders are asking for help in deciding what to do with the old Club Du-Jour property. The building stands at 601 Chesapeake Ct. Before tonight's meeting, ideas proposed on flyers were tiny homes, affordable senior...
WBOC
Maryland State Record Dogfish Caught off Ocean City Coast
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A Pennsylvania angler is the new Maryland state record holder for an 18 -pound smooth dogfish, which she caught off the coast of Ocean City on Oct. 22. Fay Ganster, of Reading Pa., a frequent vacationer to Ocean City, booked a shark charter trip with her husband months in advance. However, the trip was canceled due to bad weather. At the last minute, Captain John Forman of the Bottom Bouncer fishing charter boat called to give them the green light.
WBOC
Fire Damages Caroline County Home
RIDGELY, Md. - Authorities have ruled accidental an early Monday afternoon fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Caroline County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. at a one-story home located at 12810 Cow Barn Road in Ridgely.
WBOC
Rehoboth Giant Supports Community Resource Center
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Community Resource Center has been selected as the beneficiary of the Giant Food Bloomin' 4 Program. The Community Resource Center say they will receive a $1 donation for every Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet with a purple tag purchased at the Rehoboth Giant Food location in November.
chestertownspy.org
Let’s Reset Lakeside by J.E. Dean
It was a few years ago, when I was driving East on Route 50, I noticed a sign for the Lakeside development and thought, “I wonder what that’s all about.” I later read that it is a 2,500 home planned development in Trappe. That worried me. That is a big development–a game changer.
WMDT.com
DSP searching for wanted Lewes woman
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Lewes woman. We’re told 56-year-old Nancy Martino currently has several active warrants for her arrest, including two felony criminal warrants. She is approximately 5’3″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
chestertownspy.org
The Orthopedic Center Welcomes Two New Providers
The Orthopedic Center, a partner of UM Shore Regional Health, has welcomed two new providers, Michael J. Foster, MD, and Sheila Taylor, DO. “We are so pleased to have the experience and expertise of Dr. Foster and Dr.Taylor at The Orthopedic Center,” said Thomas Stauch, MD, President and Managing Partner of The Orthopedic Center. “Their dedication to helping patients live their best, most pain-free lives, ensures the highest quality care for our community.”
Buccaneer Car Wash upgrades approved
Milford City Council approved a request from Buccaneer Car Wash to redevelop their location at 916 North Dupont Highway. According to Rob Pierce, City Planner, there was a request submitted to the Planning Commission in March, but it was not approved as the plan did not include sidewalks. It has been reconfigured so that sidewalks will be installed on Dupont ... Read More
WMDT.com
Retired U.S. Army Captain Carl Phelps discusses campaign for State Rep. District 14
DOVER, Del. – Retired U.S. Army Special Forces Captain Carl Phelps is running for the 14th House District, a seat currently held by Democratic Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf. During his 25 years in the military, Phelps flew helicopters and taught emergency medicine in areas where there was...
The Dispatch
Sunfest Likely To Return In Late October 2023
OCEAN CITY – Despite losing Sunday to weather issues, the later, modified Sunfest last weekend was highly successful, and it appears resort officials are already planning on hosting the annual event on the same weekend in late October next year. Sunfest was created 47 years ago as a means...
