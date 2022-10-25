Read full article on original website
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
knpr
What to know about the viruses and illnesses currently affecting Southern Nevada
In the last month or so, what seems like a plethora of illnesses and strange diseases have popped up around Southern Nevada. Brain-eating amoebas, potentially lethal fungus, monkeypox and more. Not to mention temperatures took a dive this week. Meanwhile, RSV infections have been spiking nationwide. Does the cold make...
pvtimes.com
Tests show arsenic in Nevada rural well water
A new study from Desert Research Institute found unhealthy levels of arsenic and heavy metals in drinking water from privately owned wells across rural Nevada. Researchers sent testing kits to 174 homes with private wells to test for arsenic and heavy metals, which can cause health problems when unsafe levels are present in the drinking water. Of those wells, 22 percent had arsenic levels that were above what the Environmental Protection Administration deems safe. In some cases, those levels were 80 times higher than federal agency’s maximum contaminant limit.
Rent report: Increases in Nevada, but not nearly as much as other states
Rent increases in Nevada, including the Las Vegas valley, have been relatively mild over the past year when compared to other states in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a recent report.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact
RENO – A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department...
Fox5 KVVU
Gov. Sisolak makes quarterly salary donation to Nevada public schools
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak made his quarterly salary donation to public schools in the Silver State. With the donation of $27,464.96, it brings Gov. Sisolak’s contributions since taking office in January 2019 to $347,000, his office said in a news release. According to the...
Nevada is full of ghost towns and haunted sites
Nevada is about to turn 158 years old. It's a long time but still relatively young compared to many other states. But in those 158 years, the state has collected some of the wildest stories, many of them ending up as ghost stories.
Unsafe levels of arsenic, heavy metals found in 22% of rural Nevada wells, new study shows
A study of private water wells in rural Nevada found that nearly a quarter of the wells had arsenic that exceeded safe levels.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada’s Silver Alert changed following death of missing Indiana man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing couple’s story sparked change in Nevada’s Silver Alert system. Last spring a couple from Indiana road-tripping through Nevada went missing for a week and the 72-year-old man did not survive. Ronnie and Bev Barker traveled through rural Nevada this March. GPS...
Fox5 KVVU
Health District: Seasonal respiratory virus on the rise in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There is a record rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in the country and here in Southern Nevada. In just one More than 7,000 cases in just one week this month that’s the highest one week total in the past two years according to the CDC.
Nevada Appeal
The Nevada Traveler: A peek at Nevada’s mountain peaks
The late David W. Toll—one of the state’s most gifted wordsmiths—once described the mountains of Central Nevada as being “like sleeping women, sprawling languorously across every horizon.”. He might well have been writing about any of the more than 300 ranges found in the state. Nevada’s...
FOX Reno
Abandoned fort once guarded Nevada frontier
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ruins of a military station from the 1800s form the centerpiece of a Nevada state park. When thinking of Nevada's history it's normal to immediately jump to gold-rush-era ghost towns and long abandoned mines. But the state also has many old abandoned forts from a time when the state was still considered the "wild west." Places like Fort Churchill.
news3lv.com
How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
Clark, Washoe election departments pelted with records requests by election deniers
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Election clerks in Nevada’s two most populous counties have been flooded with public records requests seeking evidence of election fraud and demanding confidential information on voters and poll workers, adding chaos to important work preparing the November election. The requests in Nevada emulate similar demands for information in states and counties nationwide by Trump supporters, […] The post Clark, Washoe election departments pelted with records requests by election deniers appeared first on Nevada Current.
news3lv.com
DMV office in Henderson back online following internet issues
Las Vegas (KSNV) — UPDATE: As of 10:30 a.m. this morning, the office is back online. Customers who had appointments earlier today should return to the office and complete their transactions. ORIGINAL STORY: A local DMV office will not be able to process transactions due to an internet issue.
Nevada Appeal
2022 Nevada Day Parade Lineup
4. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office — DUI Task Force. 13. Truckee Meadows Community College (Fire Dept) 24. UNR Pride of the Sierra Wolf Pack Marching Band. 40. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 Carson City. 41. PCC Structurals. 42. Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano-Burkhead and the Foothill High School Marching...
news3lv.com
Angels of Las Vegas to host three 'Stuff The Truck' weekend food drives
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit is looking to help those in need during multiple food drives taking place through November. Las Vegas-based charity Angels of Las Vegas will be hosting their first annual 'Stuff The Truck' event starting the weekend of Saturday, October 29th, and Sunday, October 30th.
Elko Daily Free Press
GBC offers a second chance to Nevada inmates
ELKO — For more than 10 years, Great Basin College has offered inmates with the Nevada Department of Corrections the opportunity to start a new life after life on the inside. The Second Chance Pell Grants program has given inmates an opportunity to receive funding toward education at the Lovelock Correctional Center, and now the program has been expanded to include Ely State Prison.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada Day closures
ELKO – Nevada will celebrate 158 years of statehood on Friday with a day off for schools as well as state and local offices. Schools throughout Elko County and Great Basin College will be closed on Friday, along with Elko County and City of Elko offices, giving students and employees a three-day weekend.
news3lv.com
Early voting ballots near 32,000 in Clark County; local groups urge more to vote
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With early voting underway here in Southern Nevada, local groups are urging people to get out and vote. Early voting started last weekend, and so far, nearly 32,000 people have voted in Clark County. One of the main races is for governor between incumbent Steve...
news3lv.com
Nevada State Police release candy PSA ahead of Halloween
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Troopers with Nevada State Police (NSP) are reminding the community to stay vigilant of candy given out to children this Halloween. NSP recently conducted a traffic investigation where THC edibles (controlled substances) resembling regular candy were seized. Although THC was not found in regular Halloween...
