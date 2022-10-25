Read full article on original website
What is RSV, who is at risk and why cases tend to rise this time of year
Early symptoms tend to include a runny nose, a decrease in appetite, and cough. Those symptoms can worsen, causing inflammation of the small airways in the lung.
RSV: What parents should know about the virus that is pushing hospitals to capacity
Doctors across the country say they are seeing an ‘unprecedented’ rise in a common cold-like virus that has put a strain on hospitals as more children are being seen for the infection and admitted because of it. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has been seen in high numbers...
Beware of the twindemic this winter: Dual Covid AND flu outbreak expected to hit as influenza cases begin to rise in southern states
Both Covid and flu could surge this winter causing a dreaded 'twindemic', experts fear — with some southern states already feeling the early stages of an influenza resurgence. The flu was largely wiped out over the past two years of the pandemic when lockdowns, working from home and the...
What is RSV and why is it surging across the U.S.?
Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.
Father of infant hospitalized with RSV warns parents to be alert as respiratory illness spreads quickly
Last week, Stephen Balka found himself living a parent's nightmare. His 2-month-old son Adrian was struggling to breathe, sometimes going as long as seven seconds between gasping breaths, the father said.
Prevention
RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
Healthline
Experts on Where Flu Cases are Rising and When to Get Your Flu Shot
Health experts say this flu season is likely to be severe. Currently, Texas, Georgia, and Washington D.C. are all seeing high flu activity and it’s only the beginning of flu season. Your best bet to avoid severe flu symptoms is to get the flu shot, but only half of...
What is RSV and why is it a threat to your child
SAN FRANCISCO -- Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.Officials at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals told KPIX they are busy treating an increasing number of cases. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.Now, it's back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals."I'm calling it an emergency," said...
RSV cases surging in Massachusetts
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVCONCORD - Cases of the respiratory infection, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), are surging in Massachusetts. Doctors said if it's this bad in October, they're worried about what things could look like when flu season peaks. "This is the worst outbreak of RSV I've seen in the past 25 years I've been practicing," said Dr. Hope Ring, Emerson Urgent Care Physician. Governor Charlie Baker said the National Guard has been very helpful in the past to health care workers who have needed their assistance. He said if it reached a point where they were needed, the...
Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states
A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
CDC warns about potentially severe flu season
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned of a severe flu season as reports of the virus and other respiratory illnesses are already higher than normal. The flu and similar viruses are notably higher in Georgia, New York City, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington...
RSV cases among kids are spiking in US, reports say. How to spot the respiratory illness
Here’s what parents should watch out for.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Vermont: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Vermont: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Did you know that Vermont receives more annual snowfall than anywhere else in the United States? The state averages 89 inches of snow annually, but some mountainous areas can receive over 300 inches of snow in one year. Factors like topography, distance from the coast, and storm patterns all make Vermont one of the snowiest states with one of the coldest winters.
Gottlieb: Pandemic changed ‘typical cycle’ for respiratory virus in children
Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Sunday suggested the peak season for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children has shifted because immunity waned during the pandemic. The virus’s prevalence is nothing new, as it has been extremely common in young children for years, but federal data...
The Troubling Trends Pointing to a Severe Flu and RSV Season
It’s still early, but a number of factors are pointing to a bad season for viruses.
RSV Symptoms, Testing, Where It's Spreading: Everything You Need to Know
Children's hospitals are reporting an alarming number of cases, but children aren't the only ones at risk.
A worry this winter? Flu and RSV coinfection creates entirely new untreatable hybrid, study finds — as both viruses surge across US
The flu and a seasonal common cold virus can fuse together and create an entirely new pathogen, scientists have shown for the first time. Influenza A and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) - which is wreaking havoc on US hospitals - were found to combine and create not one but two new hybrid viruses.
Yahoo!
Is the US facing a potential 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19?
As summer ended and the United States headed into the fall and winter, doctors were worried Americans would see a "twindemic" — a situation in which both flu and COVID-19 spread at the same time. But experts told ABC News the country may now be facing the threat of...
Texas flu season off to a busy start, CDC numbers show
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors’ offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza, especially in the south and southeast.
US Treasury sends $90 million to Vermont for broadband
The money will pay to connect 22% of Vermont homes and businesses still lacking high-speed internet. Read the story on VTDigger here: US Treasury sends $90 million to Vermont for broadband.
