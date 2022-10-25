Winning numbers drawn in ‘NORTH5’ game
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “NORTH5” game were:
03-09-14-18-26
(three, nine, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
