Read full article on original website
Related
Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings
Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
Antero Midstream: Q3 Earnings Insights
Antero Midstream AM reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Midstream beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.19. Revenue was up $6.23 million from the same...
Recap: Anywhere Real Estate Q3 Earnings
Anywhere Real Estate HOUS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Anywhere Real Estate missed estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was down $378.00 million from...
Earnings Preview: Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies MTX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Minerals Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39. Minerals Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
McDonald's Beats On Q3 Earnings As Global Comps Surge 10%, Gains Share Among Low Income Consumers In US
McDonald’s Corp MCD reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $5.87 billion, beating the consensus of $5.72 billion. Global comparable sales rose 9.5%, with 6.1% growth in the U.S. Digital Systemwide sales in its top six markets were nearly $7 billion for the quarter, representing over...
Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance
Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
MySanAntonio
Apple: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) _ Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $20.72 billion. On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had profit of $1.29. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...
MySanAntonio
Yamana Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $19.8 million. The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts...
MySanAntonio
Mercer International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Mercer International Inc. (MERC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $66.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of $1. The pulp company posted revenue of $532.8 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...
MySanAntonio
Washington Reit: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (ELME) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Washington, said it had funds from operations of $20.5 million, or 23 cents per share, in...
MySanAntonio
Santander Mexico: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MEXICO, Mexico (AP) _ Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (BSMX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $404.8 million. The bank, based in Mexico, Mexico, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share. The Mexican bank posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period. Its revenue net of...
MySanAntonio
Advantage Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. The oil and gas company posted revenue of $106.3 million in the period. Advantage Energy shares have risen 27%...
Recap: OneMain Holdings Q3 Earnings
OneMain Holdings OMF reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. OneMain Holdings beat estimated earnings by 1.34%, reporting an EPS of $1.51 versus an estimate of $1.49. Revenue was up $19.00 million from the same...
LendingClub: Q3 Earnings Insights
LendingClub LC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LendingClub beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $58.75 million from the same period last...
Fortune Brands Home: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fortune Brands Home FBHS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fortune Brands Home beat estimated earnings by 4.07%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.72. Revenue was up $68.00 million from...
Visteon: Q3 Earnings Insights
Visteon VC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Visteon beat estimated earnings by 27.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: First Solar Q3 Earnings
First Solar FSLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Solar missed estimated earnings by 70.37%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $45.43 million from the same...
Benzinga
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 11.24%, reporting an EPS of $-1.58 versus an estimate of $-1.78. Revenue was up $76.67 million from the same...
VICI Properties Earnings Preview
VICI Properties VICI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that VICI Properties will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56. VICI Properties bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ
Crown Holdings (CCK) Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates in Q3
Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76. The bottom line slumped 28% year over year and also fell short of the company’s guidance of $1.75-$1.85. Including one-time items, the company reported earnings from continuing operations...
Comments / 0