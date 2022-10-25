These 18 movies reveal what San Franciscans are really afraid of

Donald Sutherland in Philip Kaufman's 1978 "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," in which mysterious pods begin to grow and invade San Francisco, replicating The City's residents one body at a time. Allied Artists Pictures

It could be said that San Franciscans, due to their love for costumes, costume parties and anything over-the-top, do Halloween better than any other holiday (and city).

Yet there are few horror movies filmed or set here. And among those, even fewer feature ghosts, aliens, monsters, demons or vampires. Perhaps that's because we have a better relationship with supernatural visitors. On the other hand, most of our chillers feature psychopaths and mad killers, which perhaps says ... something about us?

Below are 18 films shot or set in the Bay Area that do much to reveal what San Franciscans are really afraid of (hints: unstable real estate, creatures from the Pacific deep, embodiment). Happy Halloween viewing!

The Penalty

Lon Chaney ("The Man with a Thousand Faces") had one of his greatest and most challenging roles in "The Penalty" (1920). Shot over a century ago with images of the Ferry Building, Chinatown, Japantown and a panorama taken from the top of the Fairmont, the movie tells the story of Blizzard, a vicious crime lord whose legs were mistakenly amputated as a child. Now, he seeks to take over The City and get revenge on his tormentors. Chaney painfully strapped his legs behind his back for each shot so that he could portray an amputee; even today the effect is startling. A quality restoration is available for free on Archive.org .

Sudden Fear

Seventy years ago, Joan Crawford walked our streets while shooting David Miller's "Sudden Fear" (1952). She plays a wealthy San Francisco playwright who turns down an actor (Jack Palance, menacing, built like a log cabin) for a role in her latest play, only to meet him later, fall in love and marry him. Then she learns that her new husband has a girlfriend and that they both plan to murder her and steal her money. It's a pokey movie, a bit too long, but Palance and Crawford both received Oscar nominations for their roles. And sultry Gloria Grahame as the girlfriend really sets things on fire.

It Came from Beneath the Sea

"It Came from Beneath the Sea" (1955) is one of those monster movies that spends about an hour on stiff actors reading wooden dialogue before the monster finally emerges and wreaks some havoc. The film's iconic moment is when the giant beast — created by the great Ray Harryhausen — wraps its massive tentacles around the base of the Golden Gate Bridge. The movie can be streamed for free on Archive.org .

The Birds

Alfred Hitchcock shot many films in the Bay Area, but "The Birds" (1963) is the most terrifying. Opening in Union Square and then venturing north to Bodega Bay, the film begins as a fairly simple romantic drama with Tippi Hedren meeting Rod Taylor and insinuating herself into his life. Then... birds begin attacking. There's no explanation, and the conclusion is bone-chilling. An existential, experimental film disguised as a Hollywood horror, the film doesn't even have a traditional music score. Instead, composer Bernard Herrmann used his considerable sonic skills to weave a tapestry of menacing bird noises to fill the silences.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Local filmmaker Philip Kaufman made probably the best of the four filmed versions of Jack Finney's novel with "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (1978). As the life-sucking pods descend, we meet several slightly disreputable characters who live on the fringes (Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Jeff Goldblum, Veronica Cartwright and Leonard Nimoy), occupying a world of soulless metal and plastic, while the evil green approaches. Kaufman used his intimate knowledge of The City to find locations for each scene, but none is as shattering as the one at Civic Center Plaza. In addition to all the local color, look for director Don Siegel and actor Kevin McCarthy from the 1956 version of the film as well as Robert Duvall in cameos.

Witchboard

Some sources claim that at least part of the horror flick "Witchboard" (1986) was shot in San Francisco, but it's doubtful. At one point, a character references being in Northern California, and another character mentions Fairfield, so this one is a dubious entry for sure, but still lots of cheesy fun as Tawny Kitaen finds herself stalked by a demon summed by a Ouija board.

Pacific Heights

John Schlesinger's "Pacific Heights" (1990) was panned during its day, but it holds up as a very tense, anxiety-inducing thriller, shot, actually, in Bernal Heights. Matthew Modine and Melanie Griffith buy a huge Victorian on the corner, with gorgeous views for — get this — $750,000. They can only make their mortgage if they rent out the two units downstairs. (For — get this — $1,000 and $1,300 per month. Sigh.) One of them goes to Michael Keaton (who is scary good), a psychopath who moves in, locks the door, begins hammering and drilling and never pays rent. He's devilishly smart, and has a counter-move for everything the once-happy couple tries. It's a nightmarish situation that's, truthfully, not out of the bounds of reality. Oscar-winner Schlesinger comes up with some unexpectedly striking compositions and lots of amazing views.

Big Trouble in Little China

The great John Carpenter set his "Big Trouble in Little China" in San Francisco. Unfortunately, star Chevy Chase was in a period of trying to be a more "serious actor," and he tends to suck the life out of things. But on the plus side, Carpenter's direction is spot on, the invisibility FX are excellent, and Daryl Hannah is charming, and it's overall worth a gander.

Raising Cain

Brian De Palma's nasty piece of work "Raising Cain" (1992) features a great, scenery-chewing John Lithgow as a demented child psychologist obsessed with the raising of his own daughter, so much so that it drives his wife (Lolita Davidovich) into the arms of another man. Most of the film was shot in the South Bay and surrounding areas, but one scene in particular unfolds in front of the Legion of Honor, as one character meets a certain statue.

Interview with the Vampire

After his smash hit "The Crying Game," Irish-born director Neil Jordan landed the A-list job of adapting Anne Rice's best-selling novel. His "Interview with the Vampire" (1994) is a glamorous, star-studded thing, rich with makeup and costumes, Tom Cruise, Antonio Banderas and a young — terrifyingly mature — Kirsten Dunst. The actual "interview" between Christian Slater and Brad Pitt takes place in San Francisco at 1020 Market Street (disguised as a hotel).

Copycat

Recent Oscar-winner Holly Hunter plays a police detective on the trail of a serial killer in "Copycat" (1995), which also features Sigourney Weaver as an agoraphobic expert on murderers, living in a fantastic technological fortress at Fort Mason (really just a facade). It's not a great movie, but it's a fun watch as the women chase the killer in various locations all over The City.

The Fan

Tony Scott's "The Fan" (1996) is, for better or worse, the only Hollywood movie about the San Francisco Giants. It's a shallow, but slick and sturdy thriller. Wesley Snipes is a $40 million slugger newly traded to the team, and Robert De Niro is a psychotic fan, who has recently lost his job and his wife. He kidnaps Snipes' son and demands a peculiar ransom: the slumping Snipes must hit a home run. Many complained about the climactic ball game, played in the darkness and pouring rain, which does require some forgiveness. Ellen Barkin is lots of fun as a tough-talking radio DJ.

The Game

David Fincher's "The Game" (1997) was considered a lightweight offering after his brutal, fatalistic "Seven," but recently it has enjoyed a second life among viewers. Michael Douglas stars in one of his most perfect roles as a serious, exacting businessman. His ne'er-do-well brother (Sean Penn) gifts him an "experience" for his birthday, a type of game. Douglas doesn't want it, but soon finds himself "playing" anyway, or perhaps actually fighting for his life. Douglas's spacious mansion is in Woodside, but plenty of other scenes take place in The City, especially a tense one at the Stockton Street Tunnel. Some beloved cult-favorite actors, like Linda Manz, Carroll Baker and Spike Jonze, appear in small parts.

Stigmata

"Stigmata" (1999) is a run-of-the-mill exorcism-type movie, with Patricia Arquette as an atheist who receives a rosary in the mail. After that, she begins bleeding from her wrists, forehead and ankles. A priest (Gabriel Byrne) arrives to investigate. This flashy, empty horror flick may have enough good scenery to make it worth a look, but it's pretty bad. The Palace of Fine Arts gorgeously stands in for the Vatican in one sequence.

Zodiac

Ten years after "The Game," David Fincher returned to our fair city to make the masterful procedural "Zodiac" (2007), perhaps the ultimate cinematic document of the notorious Zodiac Killer. Robert Downey Jr. plays a reporter and Jake Gyllenhaal plays a cartoonist for a local paper, while Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Edwards play detectives, all hunting for clues to the identity of the elusive killer. The movie marinates in mundane facts and dead ends, and the unglamorous reality of it all; it's even aware that, in the grand scheme of things, the Zodiac wasn't even that effective a killer.

All About Evil

The one and only Peaches Christ (a.k.a. Joshua Grannell) wrote and directed the fun, bloody horror-comedy "All About Evil" (2010), and it remains her only feature film, which is too bad. Natasha Lyonne stars as Deborah Tennis (pronounced deb-OR-ah ten-EES), a woman who inherits her father's movie theater (the Victoria on 16th Street). She tries to keep it running with screenings of horror movies, but finds larger success when she shows films of her own murders. Things culminate when she decides to make a feature film starring the audience itself! Cassandra Peterson (a.k.a. Elvira), Mink Stole, Noah Segan and Peaches herself appear in small roles.

I Am a Ghost

Known for his work on the terrific "Colma: The Musical" and the comedy/drama "Bitter Melon," local filmmaker H.P. Mendoza also made the deeply unsettling horror tale "I Am a Ghost" (2012), which takes an entirely new approach to its spectral story. We see Emily (Anna Ishida) going about some daily routines, waking up, making eggs, wandering around. Time seems out of order, or stuck. We know she's a ghost; a medium (voiced by Jeannie Barroga) has been trying to guide her to the next plane, but there have been problems. And the source of these problems are unexpectedly terrifying.

Winchester

Finally, we have "Winchester" (2018), a shockingly bad movie and a huge waste of potential. Helen Mirren stars as Sarah Winchester, a nice piece of casting, but the excellence ends there. At the behest of the Winchester Rifle Co., a doctor (Jason Clarke) is sent to give Sarah a psychological evaluation. Once there, he begins seeing ghosts, and together they must battle one powerful spirit. The twin directors Michael and Peter Spierig (the excellent "Predestination") had a great story at their fingertips and instead deliver a bunch of smeary CGI ghosts and dumb jump-scares. Some establishing shots and drone shots were taken at the actual Winchester house in San Jose, but the majority of it was shot on sets built in the directors' home stomping grounds of Australia .