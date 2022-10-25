Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
The Emporia High School boys soccer team advanced to the Class 5A regional final in a 6-1 victory over Valley Center at Emporia High School on Tuesday night. Zander Keosybounheuang got the Spartans on the board two minutes into the game and Edwin Maciel made it 2-0 on a header in the 27th minute.
A Kentucky coal miner rushed from work to watch a basketball game with his son. Now he's being rewarded with VIP tickets.
Michael McGuire got off of work at the coal mine and rushed to Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky. He was covered in dirt from work, having not had time to shower after his shift, but he had something important to do: watch a basketball game with his son.
Two Topeka-area schools are going to the Kansas state volleyball tournament. Here's what to know.
56 high school volleyball teams in the state of Kansas qualified for the Kansas State High School Activities Association state volleyball tournament, which is Friday and Saturday. Two local teams, Seaman in 5A and Washburn Rural in 6A, will represent the Topeka-area schools. Here's everything you need to know. When...
NCAA NIL Changes Tiptoe Between School Limits and Antitrust Claims
The NCAA’s Division I Board of Directors issued a new set of clarifications this week for its interim NIL policy in hopes of better distinguishing NIL from pay-for-play. But in doing so the association runs the risk of creating potential legal challenges under state NIL statutes and federal antitrust law, as well as complicating NIL services provided by law schools and other university departments. The revisions feature a set of charts of “permissible” or “impermissible” activities. Permissible activities for schools include: offering educational sessions for athletes, boosters and collectives; engaging with an NIL entity to help it inform athletes of opportunities,...
High School Standouts: Carly O’Brien, Dorman volleyball
Dorman junior Carly O’Brien has been a big par of the Cavaliers’ run toward another state title. The junior recently achieved 1,000 career digs and has a .373 hitting percentage, working in both the front and back rows.
ANDALE – After winning their home invitational, the Abilene Cowgirls knew going into sub-state that they wanted a chance at the undefeated Andale Indians with a trip to the Class 4A State Tournament on the line. “We were looking forward to having the opportunity to compete against Andale,” Abilene...
