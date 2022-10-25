ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMOV

Wholesale changes on the way as Jeff Albert and Mike Maddux depart Cardinals coaching staff

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It will be an off-season of sweeping change in St. Louis. At his end-of-year press conference Wednesday, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced that hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux will not return to the team in 2023. According to Mozeliak, Albert elected not to return to his role as hitting coach, while Maddux chose to step down as the pitching coach.
The Spun

Cardinals Reportedly Making Major Coaching Staff Changes

The St. Louis Cardinals' coaching staff will look very different, that's for sure. Earlier this week, the Miami Marlins hired Skip Schumaker as their manager. He spent the 2022 season as a bench coach for the Cardinals. On Wednesday, it was announced that Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert will not...
NESN

Ex-Red Sox Managerial Candidate Reportedly Hired By Marlins

On Tuesday, the Miami Marlins reportedly filled their vacant spot at the managerial position, hiring one former Boston Red Sox candidate. Skip Schumaker, who formerly played 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, and Los Angeles Dodgers, is the next man up for Marlins skipper, according to The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish.
NJ.com

Ex-Phillies, Mets pitcher steps down as Cardinals coach

The St. Louis Cardinals are changing things up. A slew of changes to the coaching staff were announced on Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Katie Woo tweeted: NEWS: Jeff Albert has elected to not return as the Cardinals hitting coach in 2023. Pitching coach...
Larry Brown Sports

Marlins make decision on managerial position

The Miami Marlins have officially found Don Mattingly’s successor. Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reported on Tuesday that the Marlins are hiring Skip Schumaker to be their next manager. The move comes after the team mutually agreed to part ways with Mattingly just one month ago. Schumaker, 42,...
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Comments On The Skip Schumaker News

The Miami Marlins have finally found their new manager. Yesterday, it was announced that the team had hired St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker to be their new manager, replacing the departing Don Mattingly. Schumaker spent eight seasons with St. Louis as a player before playing his final three...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Robbie Erlin Elects Free Agency

After spending the majority of the season in the Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League system, Robbie Erlin exercised an opt-out clause in his contract and elected free agency. Erlin appeared in just two games for the Dodgers, first by serving as the 27th man for a doubleheader on May 7 against the Chicago Cubs, and after surrendering two runs to the Pittsburgh Pirates the following day, the club designated him for assignment.
Yardbarker

White Sox Rumored Among Teams Interested in Phillies Hitting Coach

The Chicago White Sox managerial search has quieted down in recent days. However, yet another name has surfaced in the latest rumors. There have been a lot of talks recently around Philadelphia Phillies' hitting coach Kevin Long. Long has been in professional baseball for quite a while. During his playing...
The Herald News

MLB: New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers

Sep 17, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Operations and General Manager David Stearns and Milwaukee Brewers Owner Mark Attanasio share a laugh while talking in the dugout before their game against the New York Yankees at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
fishstripes.com

Offishial news, 10/27/22: Schumaker’s coaching staff; Berti to the Hall of Fame

Marlins Stat of the Day (via Baseball-Reference) Dylan Floro had a 0.00 ERA when pitching to Nick Fortes this season (22.2 IP). Scheduled Games for October 27, 2022 (all times ET) Bravos de Margarita at Cardenales de Lara, 7:00 p.m. Tigres del Licey at Toros del Este, 7:30 p.m. Estrellas...

