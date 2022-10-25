ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Throw TV Monitors in the Dumpster?

I remember back about 15 years ago the station here in Great Barrington was going through some major renovations. My manager and I were tossing out outdated equipment and office supplies. In addition, new carpeting was going to be installed in the station. It was a change for the better and an exciting time. We even had some old televisions and computer monitors that needed to be moved out of the station as they no longer were in working condition.
And the 2022 Ugliest City in Massachusetts Goes To….

Do you really want to know? Well, you clicked on the article so I guess so. We’ll get to the rude news in a sec. I love the town I live in so much that I actually kind of wish it was named “Ugliest” so I could guarantee the space I have for a little longer without a crazy influx of new residents showing up because it just made the “Prettiest” list or something. At the same time my hometown pride would definitely leave me feeling a little peeved to be called “ugliest.”
Mattress to be banned from trash disposal in Massachusetts starting Nov. 1

BOSTON — Starting Nov. 1, Massachusetts residents will be banned from throwing mattresses away with their trash. More than 75% of mattress components can be reused when disassembled, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection reported. Recycling mattresses is better for the environment, economy and municipal waste management budgets, they said.
New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022

Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
The Ever-Evolving Pace of Change — A Journey Along Massachusetts’ Route 2

As the sun set on the summer of 2012, I plotted a trip from my home in eastern Massachusetts to visit my alma mater, Springfield College, for some function or other. My wife, the research assistant and activity-seeker in our relationship, found a brewery to visit on the way out west. The draw for this particular brewery was a tweet that mentioned something about pistachios—not as an adjunct in a Stout, but just as a snack.
Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
What Do Wooden Planks Around Some Trees in Massachusetts Mean?

Sometimes it feels like Massachusetts roads and streets are constantly under construction. Before one project finishes, another one is already beginning; sometimes this can be inconvenient. If there is one thing Massachusetts residents love to complain about more than traffic, it's potholes. But unfortunately, construction must occur to fix potholes...
Gov. Baker reveals how he’ll vote on the 4 Mass. ballot questions

Gov. Charlie Baker disclosed Thursday that he will vote no on three out of four ballot questions before Bay Staters this fall. Baker, a Republican, has long opposed a state law allowing undocumented immigrants without proof of lawful presence to obtain driver’s licenses — and he’s made it clear he’ll vote no on Ballot Question 4, in a bid to repeal the contentious Work and Family Mobility Act.
This Massachusetts City Ranks 2nd in Safest City to go Trick-Or-Treating in America

This Massachusetts city ranks second in safest city in America to go trick-or-treating. Before we get to the list, let’s remind you that Halloween is Monday night. There are five days left until we take all of our ghosts, ghouls and goblins door to door to get candy from strangers. A list like this one will make it easier for you to decide where you should take them to feel more safe. Because let’s be honest, getting candy from complete strangers really is a scary thing to do, yet we’ve made it an annual tradition.
Keller: Voters need to dig beyond Question 1 TV ads

BOSTON -- With the midterm elections now just two weeks away, ballot question #1 - which would raise taxes on incomes over a million dollars - is generating heated debate over its potential impact on homeowners."I couldn't believe it when I found out that question one includes the sale of homes," says a flabbergasted citizen in a TV ad opposing the tax hike."It won't impact our retirement savings. Even when we sell our house we won't have to pay more," counters a voter in an ad supporting the question.Yes, the TV ad battle over question one, a four percent surtax...
Massachusetts farm turning poop into power

RUTLAND – A Massachusetts farm is turning cow poop into power – and profit. At Jordan Dairy Farm in Rutland, the cows are doing two things – producing milk and poop, lot's of poop. Cow manure to be specific. That may seem like a stinky problem. But it's how the farm is being powered. "I think one of our largest bills years ago that came to us was energy," Randy Jordan said. Jordan is a fifth-generation farmer and the co-owner of Jordan Dairy Farm. And he has noticed an increase in production cost over the years."Milk prices are still the same...
