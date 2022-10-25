Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Spokane’s Lucas Reynolds Looking To Help Put University On The Map
2023 Spokane (Wash.) University LB Lucas Reynolds is striving to help put University on the map. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior plays a pivotal role on the Titans defense with his top-flight pass rushing ability. So far this season he’s racked up an impressive 11.5 sacks and 58 tackles. University is currently 4-4, and Reynolds is looking to finish the season with a statement performance.
Shoshone News Press
Local stars shine at INW Country Music Awards Show
Some of the most prolific country music artists in the region had a grand old time at the fifth annual Inland Northwest County Music Awards on Oct. 23. Held for the first time at the Bing Crosby Theater in Spokane, more than 500 people showed up to support their favorite local musicians and, of course, listen to some great music.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane man hopes to make it big in Nashville
Help this Spokane man make it big in Nashville by watching his Tiktok entered in a competition to open for Josh Turner. Click here to watch.
Shania Twain kicking off upcoming tour in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Country music legend Shania Twain is coming to the Lilac City. Twain is returning to the stage and will be kicking off her “Queen of Me” tour at the Spokane Arena. She’ll play the Arena on April 28, 2023. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
Gonzaga-Kentucky tickets sell out in minutes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Tickets to the Gonzaga-Kentucky game at the Spokane Arena are officially sold out. Tickets were snatched up within minutes. The game is set for November 20 and will be broadcast on ESPN. This is the first matchup between the Zags and the Wildcats heading into a six-game series. They will meet in the 2024-25 season in Seattle...
Gonzaga Bulletin
New band "Fish and the Chips" blows Spokane out of the water
Five talented students, one electric band. Seniors Ethan Davis, Kate Fischer, Conrad Herold, Colin Pottinger and Clyde Twitty make up what is known to campus and Spokane as the musical group, Fish and the Chips. The bandmates said the idea for the band was formulated this past summer in Florence,...
KHQ Right Now
From costumes to candy: Halloween events to celebrate the spooky season!
Halloween is upon us once again, bringing a whole host of events throughout the weekend to enjoy. From spine-chilling spooks to kid-friendly trick-or-trunks, there's plenty of festive fun to be had!. Family events. Trick-or-Treat Practice Party! - Saturday. Hosted by the ISAAC Foundation, open to family, friends, and those affected...
KHQ Right Now
Week 9 prep football roundup: Caleb Wolcott rallies University past Central Valley; Kansas tiebreaker needed in 2A
Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. Gonzaga Prep 56, Lewis and Clark 20: Lilomaiava Mikaele rushed for 120 yards with three touchdowns and the Bullpups (7-2, 7-1) defeated the visiting Tigers (3-6, 3-5). Gentz Hillburn rushed for 155 yards with...
KHQ Right Now
'Thoroughly outcoached' Eastern Washington can't climb out of 28-point hole in loss to Portland State
It is no secret that Eastern Washington’s run defense has been a particular weakness this season. The Eagles’ first seven opponents each ran for at least 200 yards, and a pair of them cleared the 300-yard threshold. But on Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney, the Portland State...
Spokane’s Camp Hope is the center of a political storm
The state's largest encampment, home to nearly 450 people, began as a protest but has become a microcosm of housing and homelessness issues nationwide.
Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
inlander.com
I Saw You
HUNT FOR HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER: Mr. Military Man in your souped up silver Dodge Ram. You rear-ended me in July on the corner of Third and Thor around 9 am when I was taking my son to school. I was driving my bright red Pontiac g6. I got out to ask you why the hell you had hit me, and your response was "you didn't mean to!" So I pull off into the Conoco station. The correct and legal thing to do, right?! Well, to my surprise I see your truck, which at the time was hauling wood/logs, take off and head toward South Hill up Thor Street. While I'm sure it was an accident to run into the back of me, you damaged my vehicle! With all due respect, I have to wonder, is this how a military man is supposed to conduct himself? I believe what you did is called a hit-and-run, a jailable offense in Washington. I'm looking for you, and I will eventually find you! I want my car fixed! Please respond immediately to avoid any further actions on my behalf. - red g6.
What percent of Spokane is white?
Spokane is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Spokane?
13 haunted places in downtown Spokane you can visit
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Library has created a list of 13 mysterious historic places in Spokane that may be haunted. You can visit any of the 13 haunted buildings in any order, if you dare! The list includes Spokane Public Library Stories based on newspaper accounts and the books of Chet Caskey. It was updated in 2020 by Eva Silverstone and Vanessa Strange.
What are your favorite local/independent grocery and food stores in Spokane?
My favorite on my block closed sadly. I would love to branch out and see what else Spokane has. There are some small ones that are much more worthy of shopping than the large chains. Any recommendations?
3 Washington high school football games you should not have missed in Week 9
Mount Spokane has accomplished a lot of great things in the 4A/3A Greater Spokane League. But the Wildcats did something Friday night that even made coach Terry Cloer pause. They swept all eight schools for the first time on their way to the undisputed league title. The final hurdle was the "Battle ...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
GoFundMe Established for Family Affected by Tragic Logging Accident Near Idaho/Washington Border
LACLEDE, ID - A GoFundMe account has been established for a north Idaho family affected by a tragic logging accident that left a six-year-old child dead and another man hospitalized with extensive injuries. The accident reportedly occurred on October 15 near the Idaho/Washington border. According to the GoFundMe page, the...
Authorities looking for possible theft suspects in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding two possible theft suspects in Spokane. Preliminary information from SCSO says a person noticed earlier Sunday morning that two men were trying to steal his mini-excavator on a flatbed trailer connected to his truck near North Bowdish Road and East Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley. SCSO...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Washington Cougars Really, Really Don’t Like Wolves
At least four GPS-collared Washington wolves have been killed by cougars in the last nine years, a rate higher than seen in the Northern Rockies over a data set twice as long. And state managers say “it’s likely there are more cases that we don’t know about.”
KXLY
We’re drying out again until late this weekend – Matt
It will be a dry start to the weekend. In fact at this point we expect most of the weekend to be dry before another big rain-making storm arrives. Other than a sprinkle or two around the Blue Mountains, Saturday will be dry, partly to mostly cloudy, and mild. Sunday will see the winds start to pick up as our next storm moves in. Rain will start late on Sunday and continue through Halloween.
Comments / 0