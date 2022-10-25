Read full article on original website
Is defense the World Series X-factor?
From the start, the 2022 Phillies built themselves to slug over everything. It's been true since they added Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos and banked on their bats overwhelming the defensive holes they created. And it has Philadelphia on the doorstep of a World Series title. The lineup the Phillies...
How Matt Arnold ascended to Brewers' top operations job
MILWAUKEE -- Matt Arnold put thousands of miles on his grandfather’s 1977 Chevy Cheyenne to begin a journey that led to Thursday, when he took the reins of a Major League baseball team. Arnold, 43, was elevated to the Brewers’ top baseball operations position when David Stearns stepped down...
5 questions facing the Brewers this offseason
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Here are five questions facing the Brewers this winter:. 1. Does David Stearns’ departure change the team’s direction?. On one hand,...
'Tonight was my turn': Realmuto the latest Phils hero
HOUSTON -- J.T. Realmuto lived this moment thousands of times in his backyard as a kid. Bases loaded, two outs, 3-2 count, Wiffle ball bat in his hands. • World Series Game 2, presented by Capital One: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET on FOX. But what happened Friday night in Game...
How will these '23 option decisions play out?
With option decisions due five days after the conclusion of the World Series, we won’t have to wait long before the first major checkpoint of MLB’s offseason. This includes players with opt-outs, player options, club options and mutual options. The 2022 option deadline carries added intrigue due to...
Is this AL team planning to make a run at deGrom?
Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom can opt out of his contract with the Mets this offseason to become a free agent. MLB.com is tracking all the latest rumors surrounding the 34-year-old. Oct. 28: Rangers expected to make run at deGrom?. The Rangers were among the most aggressive teams...
Baker's pitching moves go awry in Astros' Game 1 loss
HOUSTON -- The way Astros manager Dusty Baker sees it, ace pitcher Justin Verlander has earned his trust on the mound, and rightfully so. Verlander will likely win his third American League Cy Young Award this year and should one day be enshrined in the Hall of Fame as one of the greatest pitchers of his generation.
Realmuto real clutch! Late HR caps Phils' historic G1 feat
HOUSTON -- Game 1’s would-be hero drifted back and leapt in pursuit of the fly ball hurtling over the right-field wall. But there was no catching this blast off the bat of J.T. Realmuto. And on this night, there was no stopping the Fightin’ Phils. • World Series...
Phils eye rare WS title after midseason manager swap
Though the Phillies entered the 2022 season with some lofty expectations, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski sensed that things might be slipping away from the club as the calendar flipped to June. It was at that point that he made the risky decision to fire veteran manager Joe Girardi...
Castellanos sets up perfectly for game-saving catch
HOUSTON -- J.T. Realmuto homered in the top of the 10th inning to give the Phillies a surprising comeback 6-5 win in Game 1 of the World Series, but he never would have had a chance to swing the bat had Nick Castellanos not made the most important catch of his career.
Tucker would gladly trade multi-HR Astros first for G1 victory
HOUSTON -- Kyle Tucker would have gladly traded in his heroics for a team win in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. Instead, he left Minute Maid Park at the end of the night feeling somewhat hollow, reflecting on a breakout performance that in most cases would have been plenty to lead his team to victory but this time, wasn’t enough, as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5 win in 10 innings.
Twins add former Rays, A's AT Paparesta as head athletic trainer
The Twins moved quickly to fill their most significant offseason staff vacancy, announcing the hiring of Nick Paparesta as their new head athletic trainer on Thursday. Paparesta, who most recently served as the A’s head athletic trainer for 12 seasons, will replace Michael Salazar, who was dismissed following the regular season.
How will Astros neutralize red-hot Harper?
This is the Bryce Harper who was promised all along, taking advantage of his most sustained opportunity on the game’s biggest stage to emphatically deliver on all the hype that’s been inescapable for him since his teenage years -- and, in the process, taking a rabid Philadelphia fanbase to the cusp of an improbable World Series championship.
Amid coaching shuffle, Cards 'optimistic' about Arenado
ST. LOUIS -- While revealing a host of changes to come on the Cardinals' 2023 coaching staff on Wednesday, Cards president John Mozeliak said that he hopes the team won’t have any similar sort of turnover at third base as it relates to superstar Nolan Arenado. Arenado, who hit...
A tale of two 'pens: Phils' relievers stand tall in G1
HOUSTON -- Astros manager Dusty Baker has the deepest pitching staff in the Majors at his disposal, with such an embarrassing wealth of riches that he has had experienced and effective arms sitting on the shelf this postseason, metaphorically gathering dust. In the other dugout, Phillies skipper Rob Thomson’s pitching depth hangs by a thread.
Framber gets the call for Game 2 vs. Phillies
HOUSTON -- Last year’s World Series was largely a forgettable experience for Astros lefty Framber Valdez, who took the mound twice against the Braves and gave up 10 runs in 4 2/3 innings. He allowed more home runs than batters struck out, joining the rest of Houston’s healthy starters in running out of gas in late October.
Kelly set to become Cubs' hitting coach (source)
CHICAGO -- One of the Cubs' goals is to have the hitting side of their operations make the same developmental strides displayed in recent years by the pitching infrastructure. That has led to another change at the top of the hitting group's leadership. The Cubs are promoting Dustin Kelly, the...
Astros chasing 46-year postseason record
HOUSTON -- Just winning a World Series is the objective for every team that’s earned the opportunity, but running the table and going undefeated for an entire postseason? That could be an iconic path to a championship. The 7-0 Astros are the third club in the Wild Card era...
Can this World Series match the madness of the 1980 Phillies-Astros NLCS?
Not many predicted the Phillies to win it all in 1980. Many baseball writers predicted Philadelphia to finish fourth in the NL East after they had lost in the NLCS three straight years from 1976-78 before finishing fourth with 84 wins in '79. They appeared to have made the right call as the Phillies were hovering around .500 before going on a hot streak to end the season. They needed to beat the Expos in two out of three games to finish the season and win the NL East by one game over Montreal.
These are the best bats in the Fall Classic
Throughout the regular season, a panel of MLB.com voters put together the Hitter Power Rankings, a look at the best and hottest bats from across the Majors. But now, there are only two teams remaining: the Astros and Phillies. They will square off in the World Series, which begins Friday night at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.
