ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakeexpo.com

'The Coolest Project': Powerboater & Developer Working On New Homes & Villas At The Lake

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — When it comes to living on Lake of the Ozarks, there are three options: a house, a condo, or a villa. Villas only represent a sliver of the Lake's real estate composition, but Adam Seraphine of NHH Developments thinks they offer the best of both worlds. "The privacy of a family home with the amenities and luxuries of a condo," is how Seraphine puts it.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
abc17news.com

1 construction worker dies in bridge collapse in Missouri

KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — Officials say one construction worker died and three others were injured when a bridge under construction collapsed in a rural area in northwest Missouri. Clay County officials on Thursday identified the fatality as 22-year-old Connor Ernst of California, Missouri. Sheriff’s officials initially said two people were injured when the bridge fell Wednesday but later said a third person was on the bridge when it fell while concrete was being poured for its deck. Those three workers were able to extricate themselves from the rubble and suffered only minor injuries. The bridge spanned a creek in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles northeast of Kansas City.
KEARNEY, MO
KMOV

Mid-Missouri town ravaged by fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Families are still assessing the damage and making plans to move forward as the dust settles from the brush fire that went through Wooldridge, Missouri. Total devastation is something Alexis Nixon thought the town would never see. “Right now, we’re just putting one foot in...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
KYTV

Lake Regional to close 2 pharmacies at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Regional Health Systems announced it would be closing two pharmacy locations. The Laurie and Lake Ozark locations will close on October 27 at 6 p.m. Jinny Ruppin has been coming to the Lake Ozark location for several years. ”I’ve been one of...
LAKE OZARK, MO
Columbia Missourian

Mobile pantry brings food from Columbia across the state

An hour before the mobile food pantry was set to begin, Shirley Besche parked her Jeep behind another car, beginning a line that would wind through the sprawling gravel lot behind the Jefferson City Knights of Columbus, all waiting to get a box of food. Besche said she is raising...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power

Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

The District brings back horse-drawn carriage rides this winter

COLUMBIA - The District is preparing for the holiday season by offering free horse-drawn carriage rides around downtown Columbia. The horses and carriages are being funded by The District, as one of its ways to attract visitors to the downtown area. The horses and carriages will be provided by a...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Gas odor prompts Columbia elementary school evacuation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A north Columbia elementary school was briefly evacuated Tuesday morning because of a gas smell that turned out to be a false alarm. Columbia Public Schools officials issued an alert for families shortly after 9 a.m. saying the school was being evacuated and students were being bused to other schools.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Quaker Windows and Doors celebrates expansion of Eldon campus

ELDON − Quaker Windows and Doors is celebrating the phase three completion of its Eldon campus. A grand opening event was held Monday afternoon for the wood, vinyl and aluminum window and door manufacturer. The company has increased its warehouse space by 250,000 square feet and nearly doubled its employees to 500.
ELDON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters have contained an outside fire that broke out in a wooded area in south Columbia Monday morning. At least five Columbia Fire Department and Boone County Fire Protection District vehicles responded to the area near Manhanttan Drive and Norman Drive at about 9 a.m. Crews at the scene tell ABC 17 The post Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy