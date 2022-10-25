Read full article on original website
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
abc17news.com
New $300 million resort and entertainment district announced for Osage Beach
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Osage Beach announced plans today for a new resort in the area. The submission plans were received today by the developers, SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development, of St. Louis. Oasis at Lakeport will be the new $300 million family resort and entertainment district...
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
You Will Be Delighted And Terrified In These 5 Missouri Towns
You only have a few more days before Halloween. Still time to check out some places for some good scares and activities that embrace this holiday. Even if Halloween holiday passes you by, these locations will still give you some fall-like things to do before the weather gets too severe. Or get ready for next year.
lakeexpo.com
'The Coolest Project': Powerboater & Developer Working On New Homes & Villas At The Lake
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — When it comes to living on Lake of the Ozarks, there are three options: a house, a condo, or a villa. Villas only represent a sliver of the Lake's real estate composition, but Adam Seraphine of NHH Developments thinks they offer the best of both worlds. "The privacy of a family home with the amenities and luxuries of a condo," is how Seraphine puts it.
abc17news.com
1 construction worker dies in bridge collapse in Missouri
KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — Officials say one construction worker died and three others were injured when a bridge under construction collapsed in a rural area in northwest Missouri. Clay County officials on Thursday identified the fatality as 22-year-old Connor Ernst of California, Missouri. Sheriff’s officials initially said two people were injured when the bridge fell Wednesday but later said a third person was on the bridge when it fell while concrete was being poured for its deck. Those three workers were able to extricate themselves from the rubble and suffered only minor injuries. The bridge spanned a creek in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles northeast of Kansas City.
KMOV
Mid-Missouri town ravaged by fire
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Families are still assessing the damage and making plans to move forward as the dust settles from the brush fire that went through Wooldridge, Missouri. Total devastation is something Alexis Nixon thought the town would never see. “Right now, we’re just putting one foot in...
KYTV
Lake Regional to close 2 pharmacies at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Regional Health Systems announced it would be closing two pharmacy locations. The Laurie and Lake Ozark locations will close on October 27 at 6 p.m. Jinny Ruppin has been coming to the Lake Ozark location for several years. ”I’ve been one of...
Columbia Missourian
Mobile pantry brings food from Columbia across the state
An hour before the mobile food pantry was set to begin, Shirley Besche parked her Jeep behind another car, beginning a line that would wind through the sprawling gravel lot behind the Jefferson City Knights of Columbus, all waiting to get a box of food. Besche said she is raising...
abc17news.com
MoDOT to host public meeting next week to discuss construction proposal at Interstate 70/Highway 63 interchange
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the ARC in Columbia to discuss its proposal for construction at the Interstate 70/Highway 63 interchange. The recommended proposal would include two flyover lanes connecting south Highway 63 to Interstate...
abc17news.com
Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power
Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
KOMU
The District brings back horse-drawn carriage rides this winter
COLUMBIA - The District is preparing for the holiday season by offering free horse-drawn carriage rides around downtown Columbia. The horses and carriages are being funded by The District, as one of its ways to attract visitors to the downtown area. The horses and carriages will be provided by a...
abc17news.com
Rock Bridge Principal explains large law enforcement presence at school Tuesday in email to parents
COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rock Bridge High School Principal Jacob Sirna sent an email to families Tuesday night to clarify why there was a large law enforcement presence at the school earlier that day. Sirna said there was no threat to students, but contacted law enforcement as part of their protocols....
Small Missouri town ‘devastated’ by wildfire Saturday
Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings.
abc17news.com
Gas odor prompts Columbia elementary school evacuation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A north Columbia elementary school was briefly evacuated Tuesday morning because of a gas smell that turned out to be a false alarm. Columbia Public Schools officials issued an alert for families shortly after 9 a.m. saying the school was being evacuated and students were being bused to other schools.
KOMU
Quaker Windows and Doors celebrates expansion of Eldon campus
ELDON − Quaker Windows and Doors is celebrating the phase three completion of its Eldon campus. A grand opening event was held Monday afternoon for the wood, vinyl and aluminum window and door manufacturer. The company has increased its warehouse space by 250,000 square feet and nearly doubled its employees to 500.
Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area. In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU. Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send...
I-70 reopened Sunday morning after brush fire Saturday night
A brush fire caused major traffic problems in mid-Missouri Saturday night.
Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters have contained an outside fire that broke out in a wooded area in south Columbia Monday morning. At least five Columbia Fire Department and Boone County Fire Protection District vehicles responded to the area near Manhanttan Drive and Norman Drive at about 9 a.m. Crews at the scene tell ABC 17 The post Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police called for ‘specific reported incident’ at Rock Bridge High School
Columbia police were called to help investigate a "specific reported incident" Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School, a Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman said. The post Police called for ‘specific reported incident’ at Rock Bridge High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
