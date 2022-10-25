ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

fox5atlanta.com

A somber UGA team arrives in Jacksonville

The Georgia Football family is in mourning ahead of their big game in Jacksonville on Saturday. UGA legend Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The team arrived in Florida just shortly after the news broke.
ATHENS, GA
wtoc.com

Party begins on St. Simons Island ahead of Georgia-Florida game

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a tried and true tradition for some of the most dedicated fans in college sports. The top Rrnked University of Georgia Bulldawgs are in Jacksonville, Fla. preparing to take on the University of Florida Gators with a 3:30 p.m. kick off Saturday on CBS. All in the hopes of hanging on to the rivalries’ trophy - the Okefenokee Oar.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Tennessee football: 3 reasons Volunteers will win SEC East over Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers are having one of their strongest seasons in years. Hendon Hooker and the rest of Tennessee football are considered now legitimate contenders for the National Championship, even more so as a threat to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC East division. The Volunteers are currently trailing the Bulldogs, but here are three reasons why Tennessee can still end up winning the SEC East.
KNOXVILLE, TN
13WMAZ

Vince Dooley, legendary UGA football coach, dies at 90

ATHENS, Ga. — Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died Friday afternoon. He was 90-years-old. Dooley died peacefully at his home with his wife and their four children by his side, according to a statement. The beloved former University of Georgia coach and athletic director was a member of...
ATHENS, GA
Post-Searchlight

REMEMBERING 1982: Bainbridge defeats Gainesville in Mud Bowl

Senior fullback Scott Carroll powered across the goal line from five yards away in the third quarter an senior cornerback Mark Willis kicked the extra point to provide the winning edge Saturday night as the Bainbridge High School Bearcats defeated the Gainesville High School Red Elephants to win the state class AAA football championship on a rain soaked City Park Stadium turf in Gainesville.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area

An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Local businessman Georgia Baker Jr. passed away this week

Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County. He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

The fascinating story behind Athens’ most famous tree

Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries. What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?. As Stewie Brannam,...
ATHENS, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Rock Eagle, Putnam County

Rock Eagle is often cited as one of the great wonders of Georgia, yet it remains largely a mystery. Irby Hudson Scott acquired the land after the 1802 treaty with the Creek Indians and his family never farmed the area near the effigy, before selling it to the federal government in 1938. The first known published reference to the mound was made in 1854 by Reverend George White in his Historical Collections of Georgia. In the 1878 Annual Report of the Smithsonian Institution, C. C. Jones referred to it as the Scott Eagle Mound, in a detailed description of his research at the site. The most recent scholarship places construction of the site at 1500-500 years ago, but dating a place like this is an evolving process. There isn’t even agreement that it’s an eagle. Some have suggested that it represents a vulture. The image of a bird with open wings has been found on many Mississippian artifacts, religious objects, and petroglyphs, and while Rock Eagle is likely of the Woodland period, the influence continued.
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Two people wounded in latest shooting in Athens

Athens-Clarke County police investigate an overnight shooting that left two people wounded. The incident happened on Broad Street in Athens. Police say both subjects were transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD:. On...
ATHENS, GA

