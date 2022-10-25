Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Related
fox5atlanta.com
A somber UGA team arrives in Jacksonville
The Georgia Football family is in mourning ahead of their big game in Jacksonville on Saturday. UGA legend Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The team arrived in Florida just shortly after the news broke.
Vince Dooley, longtime Georgia football coach, dies at 90
Longtime Georgia football coach Vince Dooley has died at the age of 90. The school says Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home on Friday in the presence of his wife and their four children.
wtoc.com
Party begins on St. Simons Island ahead of Georgia-Florida game
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a tried and true tradition for some of the most dedicated fans in college sports. The top Rrnked University of Georgia Bulldawgs are in Jacksonville, Fla. preparing to take on the University of Florida Gators with a 3:30 p.m. kick off Saturday on CBS. All in the hopes of hanging on to the rivalries’ trophy - the Okefenokee Oar.
Score Predictions: Georgia vs Florida
Georgia comes into the Florida game as a 22 point favorite. Here’s how we think the Dawgs fair this week.
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart shares thoughts on UGA icon Vince Dooley’s passing
Over the course of his time as a player and a coach, Kirby Smart has spent quite a lot of time over the years with Georgia icon Vince Dooley. Given their relationship, Dooley’s passing led Smart to share his thoughts on the Bulldogs legend. Smart shared his thoughts regarding...
Tennessee football: 3 reasons Volunteers will win SEC East over Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers are having one of their strongest seasons in years. Hendon Hooker and the rest of Tennessee football are considered now legitimate contenders for the National Championship, even more so as a threat to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC East division. The Volunteers are currently trailing the Bulldogs, but here are three reasons why Tennessee can still end up winning the SEC East.
Vince Dooley, legendary UGA football coach, dies at 90
ATHENS, Ga. — Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died Friday afternoon. He was 90-years-old. Dooley died peacefully at his home with his wife and their four children by his side, according to a statement. The beloved former University of Georgia coach and athletic director was a member of...
Post-Searchlight
REMEMBERING 1982: Bainbridge defeats Gainesville in Mud Bowl
Senior fullback Scott Carroll powered across the goal line from five yards away in the third quarter an senior cornerback Mark Willis kicked the extra point to provide the winning edge Saturday night as the Bainbridge High School Bearcats defeated the Gainesville High School Red Elephants to win the state class AAA football championship on a rain soaked City Park Stadium turf in Gainesville.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Buford vs. East Coweta Softball, Class AAAAAAA State Tournament
Scenes from Buford vs. East Coweta softball in the Class AAAAAAA State Tournament in Columbus on Oct. 27, 2022. (Photos: Andrew Weathers)
Country star Trace Adkins to sing national anthem before metro Atlanta high school football game
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — It is a big night for the Gainesville High Red Elephants. They will take on the North Forsyth Raiders in the Region 8-6A title game and country star Trace Adkins is set to sing the national anthem before kickoff at City Park. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Monroe Local News
Local businessman Georgia Baker Jr. passed away this week
Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County. He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.
Red and Black
The fascinating story behind Athens’ most famous tree
Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries. What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?. As Stewie Brannam,...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford High School Alumni — Then and Now: Katie Lynn McClure, Class of 2009
A 2009 graduate of Buford High School, Katie Lynn McClure is using her knowledge and skills in physical therapy to empower kids to reach their highest potential — Katie is a pediatric physical therapist with All About Kids Therapy Services and Buford City Schools. “My job has taught me...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier case: Investigators consider Georgia woman's death may not be homicide, sources say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia investigators have begun exploring the possibility that the disturbing death of Athens office manager Debbie Collier may not have been a homicide as initially suspected, according to law enforcement sources. They have no evidence linking several key people close to Collier, including her husband, daughter...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Rock Eagle, Putnam County
Rock Eagle is often cited as one of the great wonders of Georgia, yet it remains largely a mystery. Irby Hudson Scott acquired the land after the 1802 treaty with the Creek Indians and his family never farmed the area near the effigy, before selling it to the federal government in 1938. The first known published reference to the mound was made in 1854 by Reverend George White in his Historical Collections of Georgia. In the 1878 Annual Report of the Smithsonian Institution, C. C. Jones referred to it as the Scott Eagle Mound, in a detailed description of his research at the site. The most recent scholarship places construction of the site at 1500-500 years ago, but dating a place like this is an evolving process. There isn’t even agreement that it’s an eagle. Some have suggested that it represents a vulture. The image of a bird with open wings has been found on many Mississippian artifacts, religious objects, and petroglyphs, and while Rock Eagle is likely of the Woodland period, the influence continued.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Jackson County (Jackson County, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Jackson County. Authorities confirmed that 1 person was injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Interstate 85, southbound near Highway 129.
Two people wounded in latest shooting in Athens
Athens-Clarke County police investigate an overnight shooting that left two people wounded. The incident happened on Broad Street in Athens. Police say both subjects were transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD:. On...
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta mansion has major price drop. Is it in your price range now?
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — All you may want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s Sandy Springs mansion. According to the mansion’s listing with Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International, the music icon’s 12,575 square foot mansion has dropped in price by more than $500,000. It was previously listed at $6,500,000 and is now listed for $5,995,000.
Chain reaction crash with 5 tractor-trailers shuts down I-85 for hours in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A chain reaction crash has shut down both lanes of Interstate 85 southbound near Highway 129 in Jackson County. Georgia State Patrol confirmed to Channel 2 that the crash involves five tractor-trailers, a Toyota car and a Dodge truck. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Comments / 1