Richard Sherman Sends Clear Message On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Richard Sherman has sang many songs of praise regarding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the years. However, he's now changing his tune. Garoppolo and the 49ers were blown out by the Chiefs of Kansas City last Sunday. It was a rude awakening for a team with Super Bowl ...
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Tennessee Titans Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Off Chiefs' Practice Squad
Chris Conley's tour of the AFC continues. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans are signing Conley off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad on Tuesday. That means Conley, a former third-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2015, will play for a third different AFC ...
CBS Sports
Three trades Steelers should make before NFL deadline: Deal Mitch Trubisky to the Colts and more
It's been three years since the Steelers pulled off one of the biggest trades in franchise history. After an 0-2 start and losing Ben Roethlisberger to a season-ending injury, the Steelers gave Miami a future first-round pick in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick, who then blossomed into a two-time All-Pro in Pittsburgh. The trade was an example of the Steelers' unyielding drive to build a championship roster, even during a season that appears to be lost.
CBS Sports
Why Daniel Jones' NFL-record five game-winning drives through seven games aren't what they seem
Daniel Jones and the Giants are one of the reasons we love sports. Entering the season Jones' days in New York seemed numbered after his fifth-year option was declined this offseason. Yet here we are in late October and Jones ranks sixth in ESPN's Total Quarterback Rating (QBR), which accounts for his impact on plays beyond just pass attempts, like scrambles, sacks and fumbles.
CBS Sports
Chiefs offense just got scarier with Kadarius Toney trade; why wide receiver is a perfect fit in Kansas City
The Chiefs have traded their third- and sixth-round picks in next year's NFL Draft for last year's 20th overall pick, wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Toney, often injured, didn't live up to expectations with the Giants, but could be a perfect fit with the Chiefs. Toney has speed and agility to...
49ers Are Re-Signing Veteran Running Back To Practice Squad On Wednesday
A familiar face is back in the building for the San Francisco 49ers this Wednesday. After releasing running back Tevin Coleman from the team's 53-man roster yesterday, David Lombardi announced this afternoon that San Francisco has re-signed the running back to their practice squad. "The ...
CBS Sports
Eagles add Robert Quinn in trade with Bears: Star defensive end dealt for a fourth-round pick
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have been the talk of the NFL through the early portion of the 2022 regular season, and it's in large part because of the several impactful moves they made in the offseason. The Eagles apparently aren't done adding to their roster, however, as they have traded a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Robert Quinn, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers called out by former teammate for ripping current Packers in public: 'You can't do this'
The Green Bay Packers are struggling, sitting at 3-4 and coming off three straight losses to the New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders. The Packers are tied for second in their division and in unfamiliar territory with serious offensive struggles. Aaron Rodgers is clearly frustrated with how...
CBS Sports
New Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney indicates he wasn't injured with Giants: 'Irrelevant people don't get updates'
The Kansas City Chiefs shocked the NFL world on Thursday, as they swung a deal for New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The former No. 20 overall pick is headed to K.C in exchange for 2023 third- and sixth-round draft picks. While Toney has played in just 12 contests...
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: On track to practice
Robinson (knee) passed his physical with the Jets and is slated to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson was reportedly dealing with some knee soreness last week, but the issue won't prevent him from taking part in practice with his new team. That said, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, at this stage coach Robert Saleh won't yet commit to Robinson playing Sunday against the Patriots, with the team planning to evaluate where the running back is in terms of the playbook by the end of the week.
Dolphins sign DB Jamal Perry, WR Calvin Jackson to practice squad
The Dolphins have signed defensive back Jamal Perry and wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday, and also placed safety Brandon Jones on injured reserve.
CBS Sports
Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Leaving Houston
Grugier-Hill will be cut by the Texans at his request, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. While Grugier-Hill's reason for leaving the team is unclear, a league source confirms this news. He's logged 40 tackles and one pass breakup through his six games with the Texans.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Looks like new top target
Higgins is expected to step in as the Bengals' top target in the passing game with Ja'Marr Chase (hip) likely to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Chase's expected absence creates a major void in the Cincinnati passing game, as he had been averaging...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Role reduced
Robinson failed to see a target in the team's 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday. Robinson's production dropped off significantly from him posting season high's across the board in Week 6 against the Giants. The return of Rashod Bateman (foot) certainly played a role, but Robinson still saw a season-low 24 percent of the offensive snaps, as the Ravens opted to deploy more two tight end sets. Robinson will work to earn more opportunities Thursday against the Buccaneers.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Dealing with ankle sprain
Coach Mike Vrabel indicated that Tannehill (ankle) will probably be limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Tannehill -- who wasn't wearing a walking boot when he spoke to the media Wednesday -- noted that he has an ankle sprain and is improving as Sunday's game against the Texans approaches. While the veteran signal-caller appears to be trending in the right direction, if Tannehill ends up out or limited this weekend, Malik Willis would be next up for reps, with Logan Woodside being a potential practice squad elevation.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Expected to miss practice Thursday
Coach Zac Taylor indicated that Chase (hip) isn't likely to practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. The report suggests that Chase is dealing with some hip soreness, so the wideout's status will be worth monitoring as Monday night's game against the Browns approaches. In Cincinnati's Week 7 win over the Falcons, Chase logged a 93 percent snap share en route to catching eight of his 11 targets for 130 yards and a pair of TDs.
CBS Sports
Titans' Chris Conley: Joins Tennessee's active roster
Tennessee signed Conley to its active roster off Kansas City's practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Conley started the season on the Texans' practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for two games before being let go. He then joined Kansas City's practice squad at the beginning of October but was never added to the active roster. Conley will now join the Titans, who currently have two wideouts on IR and may be without Kyle Phillips (hamstring) for a second straight contest.
Yardbarker
Rams Sign G Jeremiah Kolone To Practice Squad
OT Max Pircher (International) Kolone, 28, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Rams re-signed Kolone to their practice squad...
