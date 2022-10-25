ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Related
247Sports

Texas A&M football suspends 3 freshmen from No. 1 recruiting class due to incident at South Carolina: report

Texas A&M football suspended three freshmen — cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams — indefinitely as a result of what was reported Tuesday by Sam Khan of The Athletic as a locker-room incident in this past Saturday's 30-24 loss at South Carolina. This marks the second suspension of the 2022 season for Harris and Marshall.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Yardbarker

Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
IOWA CITY, IA
atozsports.com

National analyst is praising Tennessee now, but don’t forget what he said about Vols fans 5 years ago

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt is one of many national talking heads praising the Tennessee Vols right now. The Vols are the best story in college football. No one expected Tennessee to be a factor in the College Football Playoff this season, yet here they are ranked No. 3 in the nation with just five regular season games left to play.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes He Knows Texas A&M's Biggest Problem

For the first time in his Texas A&M tenure, Jimbo Fisher has the Aggies 3-4 and on pace to finish dead last in the SEC West. But Urban Meyer might know what the team's main problem is. During this week's episode of Urban's Take with Tim May, Meyer conceded that...
247Sports

SEC power rankings: South Carolina's unexpected rise, LSU's hot streak alters Week 9 poll

South Carolina overachieved during Shane Beamer's first season and the 2022 campaign was supposed to be the year the Gamecocks came back down to earth facing one of the nation's most arduous schedules — at least that was the narrative. The Gamecocks are ranked for the first time since 2018 following Saturday's win over Texas A&M and has won four straight games for the first time in nine years entering this weekend's home game against Missouri.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Auburn football: Bryan Harsin coaching change buzz has 'cooled considerably,' per report

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin continues to hang on to his job despite the consistent reports of a potential standing going back to last winter, and the Tigers are moving forward with him coming out of their bye week. The university continues to search for a new athletic director, and Matt Fortuna of The Athletic indicated Tuesday that Harsin might be safe for now, reporting that "Auburn's rush to immediately fire him has cooled considerably."
AUBURN, AL

