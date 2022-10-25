Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Donovan Mitchell scores 41 points in OT win against Celtics
Donovan Mitchell scored 41 points (15-26 FG, 5-9 3P, 6-6 FT) in Cleveland's 132-123 overtime win against Boston. He added 4 rebounds and 3 assists to his gaudy scoring numbers. Fantasy Impact:. Mitchell has been on fire this season, scoring 31 or more points in all but one game. He...
fantasypros.com
Shaedon Sharpe scores 14 points Friday against Rockets
Shaedon Sharpe scored 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3PT) while also dishing out two assists and grabbing one rebound in the Blazers' 125-111 win over the Rockets. Sharpe has started to get more comfortable on the floor for the Blazers, finishing in double-figures in scoring in each of his last three games while seeing his minutes on the floor increase for the club. The rookie guard could be worth a sneaky play as long as Damian Lillard is sidelined, averaging 9.3 points per game while posting a solid 19.4% usage rate in 18.6 minutes per game so far this season.
fantasypros.com
Bismack Biyombo turns in double-double with Deandre Ayton out Friday
Bismack Biyombo recorded 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes of Friday's 124-111 win over the Pelicans. After Deandre Ayton left Friday's game early with an injury, Biyombo filled in nicely with a double-double outing. The center hadn't gotten much playing time before Friday, as Ayton's big contract over the offseason seems to have earned him a larger chunk of minutes. If Ayton is forced to miss some time, Biyombo could be a decent streaming option with the ability to drop a double-double on a nightly basis.
fantasypros.com
DeMar DeRozan scores a team-high 33 points Friday
DeMar DeRozan went for 33 points (11-20 FG, 0-1 3P, 11-12 FT), one rebound, one assist, and a steal during Friday's loss to the Spurs. DeRozan surpassed a career milestone of 20,000 points on Friday night. The veteran shows no signs of slowing down in the scoring department after logging his third 30-plus point performance on the season through six games. However, while the field goal percentage and points were there, the peripheral statistics weren't, resulting in a mediocre fantasy performance. DeRozan will have the chance to fill up the box score Saturday against the 76ers where he should have teammate Zach LaVine back in the lineup to help take some attention off him defensively.
fantasypros.com
Ilya Samsonov allows four goals in Saturday's loss to Kings
Ilya Samsonov struggled in net for the Maple Leafs Saturday night, allowing four goals on 29 shots faced in a 4-2 loss to the Kings. Samsonov allowed more than three goals for the first time in six starts in net for Toronto, stopping 161 of 175 shots faced so far this season behind a defense corps that has left a lot to be desired to begin the season. The 25-year-old has seized his opportunity as the No.1 netminder with Matt Murray (groin) sidelined for the foreseeable future, and backup Erik Kallgren struggling to recapture the magic we saw during the 2021-22 season. Samsonov carries a 2.35 GAA and .920 save percentage in six starts (4-2-0) between the pipes so far this season.
fantasypros.com
Kyren Williams is not expected to be active for Week 8
Williams was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the week, opening his 21-day practice window. The Rams leaving the rookie inactive for Week 8 is not a surprise as he will need some time to get re-acclimated to the offense. Fantasy managers should expect Williams to carve out a role for himself when he returns.
fantasypros.com
Cam Akers will not play Sunday
This isn't surprising as Akers hasn't practiced with the team all week. Hopefully, the Rams can trade him before the trade deadline next week and offer Akers a fresh start with another team. It's very unlikely Akers will be making any sort of an impact in fantasy as long as he is a member of the Rams.
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Saturday (10/29) PREMIUM
Last night was incredibly lucrative after I pivoted to Tyrese Maxey in cash. When coupled with some other solid chalk plays that hit and an under 10% Jeremy Sochan, we had a recipe for success. Let’s see if we can keep it rolling on this Saturday evening, where we have a tidy little six-game slate. Follow me for DFS advice @jac3600!
fantasypros.com
Aleksej Pokusevski reemerges in win over Clippers
Aleksej Pokusevski had 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3P) to go along with six rebounds, three assists, and a block over 26 minutes in Oklahoma City's 118-110 win versus the Clippers on Thursday. Fantasy Impact:. The 15 points were a season-high for "Poku" on Thursday, as well as the 26...
fantasypros.com
Joel Embiid (knee) questionable for Friday
Joel Embiid has been added to the 1:30pm injury report and is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Raptors with right knee recovery, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. (Keith Pompey via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Embiid has played all five games for the Sixers this season but could potentially...
fantasypros.com
Davante Adams (illness) expected to play Week 8
Adams has been battling the flu recently, which knocked him out of practice for almost the entire week. He is reportedly feeling better now and should be good to go for Sunday. The veteran is unlikely to face any restrictions and will be a must-start in a matchup against the Saints.
fantasypros.com
Malik Willis in line to make first NFL start Sunday
Titans' starter Ryan Tannehill is currently dealing with an illness and an ankle injury that has him listed as questionable for Sunday. All signs point to Willis making his first NFL start this week against Houston. Fantasy managers will want to manager expectations as it will likely be a heavy dose of Derrick Henry against the Texans.
fantasypros.com
DeMar DeRozan leads Bulls in scoring Saturday against 76ers
DeMar DeRozan lead the Bulls offense Saturday, scoring 24 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3PT, 9-10 FT) while also grabbing three rebounds and dishing out four assists in a 114-109 loss to the 76ers. Fantasy Impact:. DeRozan continues his strong offensive start to the season for the Bulls, scoring at least...
fantasypros.com
Tyrese Haliburton tallies fifth straight double-double Friday
Tyrese Haliburton collected 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes of Friday's 127-117 win over the Wizards. Haliburton has been a stat-stuffing machine early in the season, recording double-digit assists in all but one of Indiana's first six games. On top of this, the point guard has been their best scoring option this year. He has returned plenty of value so far from a fantasy perspective, and there are no signs of that changing anytime soon.
fantasypros.com
Week 8 Daily Fantasy Digest (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
There’s another game in London and two teams on their bye, leaving 11 games on Sunday’s main slate. On the sizable slate, there are three games with an over/under of at least 49.0 points, headlined by a 51.5-point total. Additionally, there are only two games with a spread larger than a touchdown. So, there are intriguing options in every game. Although there are still a few teams that gamers should entirely fade.
fantasypros.com
Ja'Marr Chase (hip) not expected to go on IR
Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is not expected to be placed on IR and reportedly has a torn labrum and a hairline fracture in his hip. (Jordan Schultz on Twitter) Chase is dealing with some pretty serious injuries at the moment, having suffered a torn labrum and a hairline fracture in his hip. The team initially put a timeline of 4-6 weeks for his return, and that timetable is reinforced by the fact that they won't place him on IR. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will both see extra targets while the young stud is out for an extended period of time.
fantasypros.com
Luka Doncic posts 41-point triple-double in win Thursday
Luka Doncic scored 41 points (14-28 FG, 2-6 3P, 11-13 FT) with 14 assists, 11 rebounds, and three steals across 41 minutes in Dallas’ 129-125 overtime win over the Nets on Thursday. Fantasy Impact:. Doncic set season-highs in points (41) and assists (14) and tied his season-high in rebounds...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Shane Pinto, Brandon Montour, Jeff Carter (2022)
Week 3 of the NHL fantasy hockey season is in full swing, and, as always, we need to keep an eye on that waiver wire. It can be the difference between winning and losing every week. Let’s dive in and identify some new waiver wire targets that will help you...
fantasypros.com
Russell Wilson officially active for Week 8
It was reported on Saturday that Wilson would start so this is all but a formality, but he's officially good to go here. Given that Denver has a bye next week, the Broncos likely wouldn't risk Wilson's health unless they felt confident he was ready to play, so start him as you normally would. Unfortunately, given his performance this year, that should be no better than as a QB2.
fantasypros.com
Brandin Cooks linked to the Rams in trade rumors
According to Pro Football Talk, there is a possibility of the Rams trading for Brandin Cooks. This would reunite the Rams and Cooks who spent two seasons in Los Angeles. (Pro Football Talk on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Rams are definitely looking at bringing in a wide receiver, whether that...
