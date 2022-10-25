After cruising past UT Martin on homecoming, Tennessee is set for a final five-game stretch of SEC opponents, starting against visiting Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium (7 p.m., ESPN). It’s the fifth ranked matchup of the season’s first eight games for the third-ranked Vols, who are looking to stay unbeaten and in control of their own destiny for all of their goals against the 19th-ranked Wildcats, who are coming off their open date. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart as part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.

