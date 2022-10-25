Read full article on original website
Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White says Wildcats are 'not afraid' of Tennessee's offense
Kentucky football’s game at Tennessee this Saturday pits strength against strength. The Wildcats’ defensive unit, which ranks among the best in the SEC, has its hands full with the Vols’ high-powered offense, which leads the nation at 571.7 yards per game. Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White is confident his team will not back down, telling reporters his players are not afraid of the challenge.
Tennessee’s depth chart for Kentucky game
After cruising past UT Martin on homecoming, Tennessee is set for a final five-game stretch of SEC opponents, starting against visiting Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium (7 p.m., ESPN). It’s the fifth ranked matchup of the season’s first eight games for the third-ranked Vols, who are looking to stay unbeaten and in control of their own destiny for all of their goals against the 19th-ranked Wildcats, who are coming off their open date. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart as part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
Georgia, Tennessee Make College Football Playoff
Tom Fornelli joins Chris Hassel to discuss his prediction that Georgia and Tennessee will make the College Football playoff.
Stock Report: UT Martin Edition
No. 3 Tennessee handled (7-0) business against UT Martin (4-3) last Saturday afternoon inside of Neyland Stadium. Hendon Hooker led the Vols offense to 65 points and 696 yards of total offense, while the defense was able to hold the Skyhawks to 14 points through the first three quarters. Here’s...
GoVols247 Podcast: Key players returning for Beer Barrel battle?
Looking for a discussion on some key potential personnel returning for this weekend’s Beer Barrel showdown between Tennessee and Kentucky?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Patrick Brown (from an undisclosed location) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets...
Tennessee football: David Pollack puts Vols on upset alert against Kentucky
Tennessee football faces a key game this weekend when the No. 3 Vols host No. 19 Kentucky. Tennessee will have the home-field advantage and the Vols are almost two-touchdown favorites, but College GameDay analyst David Pollack is not as sold on Tennessee’s ability to race past its SEC East division rival.
Heupel names Vols showing 'championship leadership'
Teams usually don’t start seasons with seven wins and zero losses unless they’re at least fairly well led from their own locker room, and Tennessee coach Josh Heupel on Wednesday night that he’s loved the leadership he’s getting these days from some of his upperclassmen. Heupel...
Get to know Lady Vol Jessie Rennie
Media Day with the Lady Vols basketball team means a chance to ask players several get-to-know-you questions and at least one about hoops. This 2022-23 series will start with Jessie Rennie. Rennie, a senior from Bendigo, Australia, enters her fourth season at Tennessee. Following college basketball, she intends to return...
Dynamic freshman receiver gaining confidence for Vols
Apparently Squirrel White wasn’t playing fast before Tennessee’s game against UT Martin last weekend at Neyland Stadium. Not as fast as he could play, at least. The fleet-footed freshman from Alabama sure looked fast earlier this season, but Vols wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope said he saw White really open up and use his speed as he played more snaps than usual and got more comfortable against the Skyhawks.
Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari opens up on 'crushing' NCAA Tournament upset
Kentucky basketball made unfortunate headlines last season when it was upset by the No. 15-seed Saint Peter's Peacocks in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. For a program that has won eight national championships and reached 17 Final Fours, it was a difficult loss to swallow. In head coach John Calipari’s media day press conference on Tuesday, he was asked how it affected his team and how to safeguard against future upsets.
