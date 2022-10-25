ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Matt Eberflus: Mike Pennel was “totally in the wrong” for hit that led to ejection

Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel was ejected on Monday night for a blindside block on Patriots center David Andrews, and afterward Pennel’s coach made no excuses for him. “I saw it. Yeah. Totally in the wrong,” Eberflus said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “He should not do that. And I told him right afterward. And that’s not what we teach. We don’t teach that. It’s not good football.”
If you're in the green, you'll get Colts vs. Commanders on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) are preparing to host the Washington Commanders (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 8 matchup Sunday. As the Colts make their switch at quarterback going from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger, they are hoping the change will provide a spark for an offense that ranks near the bottom of the league. Meanwhile, the Commanders are coming off a big victory over the Green Bay Packers.
Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt’s quarterback moving forward. Reich’s announcement comes after Indy’s 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan injured his shoulder in the loss which will shut him down for the rest of the season.
Jerry Jones praises Matt Eberflus after Bears' win over Patriots

The Chicago Bears pancaked the New England Patriots in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, 33-14. The win moved the franchise back to the undisputed first-place spot in all-time franchise wins (786 – one more than the Packers) and stopped Bill Belichick from passing up George Halas in all-time coaching wins.
