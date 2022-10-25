Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Related
Falcons 'Outsmarted' Colts in Trade of Benched QB Matt Ryan? Here's the Truth
Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot does not need your revisionist history. No, the Falcons did not trade Matt Ryan to the Colts knowing he would flop.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Matt Eberflus shares a postgame message to Bears: 'We’re a pretty good football team' when we execute
After a frustrating 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Oct. 13, the Bears on multiple occasions referenced the need to finish games that were within their grasp. They did that in a dominant 33-14 win against the Patriots on Monday night in Foxborough.
Kirk Herbstreit Has 1-Word Reaction To Colts' Quarterback Decision
In a shocking turn of events, the Indianapolis Colts decided Monday to bench quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. While Ryan is reportedly suffering from a shoulder injury, information surfacing today appears to state that the switch will remain in effect even if Ryan is cleared to ...
Colts promote QB Sam Ehlinger to starter
Sam Ehlinger is the new starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. The 2021 sixth-round pick will make his first career
NBC Sports
Matt Eberflus: Mike Pennel was “totally in the wrong” for hit that led to ejection
Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel was ejected on Monday night for a blindside block on Patriots center David Andrews, and afterward Pennel’s coach made no excuses for him. “I saw it. Yeah. Totally in the wrong,” Eberflus said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “He should not do that. And I told him right afterward. And that’s not what we teach. We don’t teach that. It’s not good football.”
Colts finally give up on Andrew Luck ghost, while Packers need prayers and Patriots need to start Mac Jones
Welcome back to the Four Verts column! Teams are looking at themselves in the mirror at the halfway point of the season. The Indianapolis Colts appear headed towards a rebuild, the Green Bay Packers need a win against the best team in the NFL and the New England Patriots are messing around with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.
If you're in the green, you'll get Colts vs. Commanders on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) are preparing to host the Washington Commanders (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 8 matchup Sunday. As the Colts make their switch at quarterback going from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger, they are hoping the change will provide a spark for an offense that ranks near the bottom of the league. Meanwhile, the Commanders are coming off a big victory over the Green Bay Packers.
Babe Laufenberg on the Cowboys’ identity shift, Justin Fields, and more
Cowboys radio color analyst Babe Laufenberg joins Shan & RJ to give his scouting report of the Bears and Justin Feilds. Babe also gave his take on the Cowboys’ offensive identity, issues on third down, and the Johnathan Hankins trade.
Yardbarker
Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts
The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt’s quarterback moving forward. Reich’s announcement comes after Indy’s 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan injured his shoulder in the loss which will shut him down for the rest of the season.
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones praises Matt Eberflus after Bears' win over Patriots
The Chicago Bears pancaked the New England Patriots in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, 33-14. The win moved the franchise back to the undisputed first-place spot in all-time franchise wins (786 – one more than the Packers) and stopped Bill Belichick from passing up George Halas in all-time coaching wins.
Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly led charge to bench QB Matt Ryan
Jim Irsay placed his hands on the Colts’ personnel steering wheel at key junctures this year. Nine months after the owner insisted Carson Wentz be a Colts one-and-done, he led the way to Wentz’s replacement being benched. Over the past few weeks, Irsay let Chris Ballard and Frank...
Comments / 0