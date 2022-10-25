Chicago Bears Star Is Reportedly Generating Trade Interest Ahead Of Deadline

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are 3-4 on the season after defeating the New England Patriots 33-14 on Monday Night Football.

However, the recent victory doesn't appear to have changed the narrative on one Bears' defender, who's name has been mentioned in trade talks for several weeks now.

In a tweet posted this afternoon by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, several teams reportedly continue to show interest in Bears' defensive end Robert Quinn ahead of the league's trade deadline.

"Continue to hear #Bears DE Robert Quinn as a trade candidate from several teams. The biggest hurdle right now is Quinn's $18.2M cap hit for 2023 and where Ryan Poles stands on that. Terrific player who had 18.5 sacks last season and would certainly help a contender," Schultz announced Tuesday.

Quinn, who as the tweet mentioned had 18.5 sacks in 2021 for Chicago, has started every game for the Bears this season. Unlike last season, though, Quinn has been largely absent from the stat-sheet, only tallying one sack and eight tackles through seven games.

Nonetheless, Quinn would certainly be a solid addition to a contending team looking for another pass-rusher to rotate into their defensive front.

The Bears are hoping Quinn will improve his trade value with a strong performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.