ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears Star Is Reportedly Generating Trade Interest Ahead Of Deadline

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIYiC_0imY99o900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aXNs5_0imY99o900
Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are 3-4 on the season after defeating the New England Patriots 33-14 on Monday Night Football.

However, the recent victory doesn't appear to have changed the narrative on one Bears' defender, who's name has been mentioned in trade talks for several weeks now.

In a tweet posted this afternoon by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, several teams reportedly continue to show interest in Bears' defensive end Robert Quinn ahead of the league's trade deadline.

"Continue to hear #Bears DE Robert Quinn as a trade candidate from several teams. The biggest hurdle right now is Quinn's $18.2M cap hit for 2023 and where Ryan Poles stands on that. Terrific player who had 18.5 sacks last season and would certainly help a contender," Schultz announced Tuesday.

Quinn, who as the tweet mentioned had 18.5 sacks in 2021 for Chicago, has started every game for the Bears this season. Unlike last season, though, Quinn has been largely absent from the stat-sheet, only tallying one sack and eight tackles through seven games.

Nonetheless, Quinn would certainly be a solid addition to a contending team looking for another pass-rusher to rotate into their defensive front.

The Bears are hoping Quinn will improve his trade value with a strong performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lastwordonsports.com

Former NFL Vets Send Strong Messages on Bears QB Justin Fields

The NFL can be a fickle place as the Chicago Bears know all too well. Just a week ago they were under fire for dropping a close game at home against the Washington Commanders in primetime. Flash forward just 11 days and, while perhaps not fully sold just yet, folks are coming around to, not only quarterback Justin Fields but also the people in charge of getting the Bears out of misery.
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News

The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
shefinds

Tom Brady Just Issued A Career Announcement Amid Retirement Questions

Tom Brady has finally spoken out about whether he will retire from professional football, just a few days after football insiders were contemplating whether he would quit the NFL mid-season!. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been hitting the headlines for so many reasons these days; in particular, his...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Miami Dolphins Announce Crushing Injury News On Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Unfortunately, they lost a key piece of their defense in the process. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that safety Brandon Jones will miss the rest of the season with ...
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Halftime Performer For Thanksgiving Game

The Dallas Cowboys are giving millennials a throwback with this year's Thanksgiving halftime performance. Per Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein, "The Jonas Brothers will be performing at halftime show of Cowboys-Giants Thanksgiving game, they announced." Adding, the performance will be in conjunction with the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign as usual.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News

This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Broncos' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

A major NFL blockbuster trade rumor is starting to circulate on social media this Tuesday afternoon.  According to a report, the Broncos of Denver will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose in Week 8.  Why the ultimatum? A loss means the Broncos will be 2-6 on the ...
DENVER, CO
NBC Chicago

Bears' Roquan Smith Records First-Ever Unique Stat Line on MNF

Smith records first-ever unique stat line on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith had another impressive performance on Monday night against the Patriots. He recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one interception and 12 tackles. According to the team, he is the first Bears player to...
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
887
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy