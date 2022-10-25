Read full article on original website
The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
Between January 1 and August 31, 2022, the American Library Association documented 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources, and 1,651 unique titles were targeted, which is on track to exceed record counts from 2021, according to preliminary data released in September by the ALA. “I feel like no book should be banned. We live in America, and I think what teachers and librarians are taught to do is to be there for kids and recommend the books that are right for them, so it makes me so sad to hear that,” Jenna Bush Hager, who is the daughter of a librarian and avid reader, herself, said on the HollywoodLife Podcast, exclusively. “I believe in intellectual freedom and making all of these beautiful pieces of literature that we want to read available.”
Dark Horse Books Collects Steve Niles And Glenn Fabry’s ‘Lot 13’
Dark Horse Books has announced Lot 13, a terrifying horror story from the minds of Steve Niles and Glenn Fabry. Originally published by DC Comics in single issues, this edition collects the full series for the first time in print. In 1670, in a small colony in Fairfax, Virginia, Robert...
‘Cobra Kai’ Vs. ‘Paper Girls’: The Importance Of Tone
Tone might be one of the most ignored but important aspects of storytelling. It also might be obvious as it is sometimes the first building block of a story that is built. After all, if someone is making a romance, a comedy, or a horror, the tone might be set from the start. But this is not always the case. Sometimes, when multiple genres and styles of storytelling are mixed, the tone is the glue that holds it all together. Without the proper tone a story can meander and become lost. But if a story finds the right tone, it can truly make for a magical experience.
Owner Of A Lonely Magical Heart: Reviewing ‘Strange’ #7
Love knows no bounds, not even between life and death, as ‘Strange’ brings two Sorcerers Supreme together again as they save the world and hash out some personal issues. Every issue of this series balances the personal and the magical and the action of these types of stories while expertly building a visually distinctive and beautiful magical realm to play within.
Cat Got Your Tongue?: Reviewing ‘Catwoman’ #48
‘Catwoman’ takes the international mission of the cat burglar and turns it into a rescue mission blocked by family drama and a masked criminal with a score to settle. Such a gorgeous, emotional, sexy, and fun series that keeps building upon what has come before as it takes the title character further and further while keeping her in the spotlight she deserves to be living within.
The Life And Times Of Jayne Cobb: Reviewing ‘All-New Firefly’ Vol 1 HC
‘All-New Firefly’ kicks off a whole new series of adventures while returning the series to most of its western science-fiction caper-style roots, shining a light on previously unexplored areas. There is such love and care on all fronts from this creative team, as they easily navigate a welcome status quo that is leading to new bigger things and giving characters we only thought we knew the room to shine like never before. Every page captures that science fiction western energy perfectly, as the spotlight turns towards the mostly unexplored figure that is Jayne.
‘Seven Knights II’ Celebrates Halloween With Two New Characters And Special Themed Limited Event
With Halloween just around the corner, Seven Knights II looks to get into the festive spirit with special themed content in the latest update. Players can expect two new characters and a limited-time event. The latest additions Black Viper Casper (Legendary) and Dragon Champion Cheng Chen (Legendary). The former is...
Streaming And Screaming: ‘Chainsaw Man’
In a world where devils are born from human fears, a young depressed man named Denji forms a contract with a doglike devil with the power of chainsaws and becomes Chainsaw Man. The manga, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto (Fire Punch) was apparently inspired by FLCL and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Now is the perfect time to slice into 2022’s most anticipated anime from Studio MAPPA.
Second Only To The King Of Monsters: Previewing ‘Godzilla– Best Of Mothra’
IDW Comics has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Best of Mothra, out tomorrow from John Layman, Cullen Bunn, Duane Swierczynski, Simon Gane, David Watcher, Jay Fotos, and more. ‘Mothra! Second only to the King of Monsters. The goddess of peace graces the pages of this special one-shot reprint, showcasing some of the greatest Mothra stories that have ever fluttered through our comics. One hundred beautiful pages written and rendered by a variety of superstar scribes and artists are sure to show kaiju fans everywhere why Mothra is one of the best of the best!’
Skybound Surprises With A Freaky First Look At ‘Creepshow’ #3
Skybound has revealed a first look at the two scary strips to be found loitering with intent in its upcoming Creepshow #3. “First, we have Francesco Francavilla (Night of the Ghoul, Detective Comics) and L Marlow Francavilla welcome you to a barbershop where the locals share tales of their greatest kills, and the hunters can just as easily become prey. Francesco is additionally on duty for colors, and Pat Brosseau (I HATE THIS PLACE) letters the story. ”
Streaming And Screaming: ‘Prey’
Naru, a skilled warrior of the Comanche Nation, fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth. Prey is a period-piece prequel set within the Predator universe. The film has been praised for its historical accuracy in depicting indigenous cultures and delivering a visceral monster film with practical effects.
‘Damn Them All’ #1 Unleashes Hell With Two New Second Printing Covers
BOOM! Studios revealed today that Damn Them All #1, the premiere issue of their new original horror series from writer Simon Spurrier, artist Charlie Adlard, colorist Sofie Dodgson, and letterer Jim Campbell. Meet Ellie “Bloody El” Hawthorne: occultist-for-hire. Following the death of Ellie’s uncle, an infamous magician and occult detective,...
BOOM! Studios Celebrates 40 Years Of ‘Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal’ On Kickstarter
In 1982, visionary filmmaker Jim Henson ushered in a new milestone in fantasy with The Dark Crystal – a visually stunning tale of heroism, and good versus evil in the creature-filled world of Thra. More than 20 years later, that legend began anew when Archaia, an imprint of BOOM! Studios, returned to Henson’s realm for a series of all-new comic book and graphic novel collaborations that would expand, explore, and further enrich the wonderous world and characters first introduced in the original film.
Advance Review: ‘The Magic Order 3’ #4 Stuns And Shocks
‘The Magic Order 3’ #4 shocks and stuns in equal measures. While Rosie Moonstone had been nefariously whisked away by hitman-for-hire, Sacha Sanchez, there is further trouble brewing back at the Moonstone Castle. It all ads up to a rather drama-filled issue written by Mark Millar with some wonderfully magical artwork from Gigi Cavenago.
Previewing ‘Ultraman: The Mystery Of The Ultraseven’ #3
Past and present collide, with the future on the line—as ULTRAMAN TAKES ON ULTRASEVEN! It’s a knock-down, drag-out battle for the fate of the world—with a couple of giant Kaiju thrown in for good measure. There’s no room for anyone else in this fight…right?
Preview: The Action Never Stops In ‘Steve Canon Volume 12 1969-1970’
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Steve Canyon Volume 12: 1969-1970, dropping tomorrow from Milton Caniff. ‘Stamp your passport for adventure, intrigue, and danger on your expedition to exotic locales with The Greatest Generation’s cartoonist-in-chief!. The landmark Steve Canyon, Volume 12 brings Milton Caniff’s picaresque novel through the...
Cabinet of Curiosities Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained
Created by Academy Award-Winning filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro, ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ is a Netflix horror anthology series. Its fifth episode, titled ‘Pickman’s Model,’ is based on the namesake story (written in 1926 and published in 1927) by H. P Lovecraft. The plot revolves around Will Thurber (Ben Barnes), a young and promising artist who is drawn to the macabre work of a new student, the titular Richard Upton Pickman (Crispin Glover). Years later, Pickman, now an acclaimed artist, returns to exhibit his work at the gallery Thurber is associated with, once more affecting the latter’s sense of reality. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ episode 5. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Drag Icon Nina West’s Debut Children’s Book ‘The You Kind Of Kind’ Out Now
Drag Icon Nina West is bringing her brand of Drag to the mainstream masses. She released her first ever Children’s book The You Kind Of Kind yesterday through PA PRESS with illustration by Hayden Evans. The book promotes the empowering message of kindness, community, love, and inclusion. The You...
Shelf Life: Elizabeth McCracken
Welcome to Shelf Life, ELLE.com’s books column, in which authors share their most memorable reads. Whether you’re on the hunt for a book to console you, move you profoundly, or make you laugh, consider a recommendation from the writers in our series, who, like you (since you’re here), love books. Perhaps one of their favorite titles will become one of yours, too.
