MPD giving out wheel locks as city sees 93% increase in auto thefts
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Sights and sounds of shattered glass, broken windows, and popped locks are becoming all too common in the Bluff City. The Memphis Police Department has reported a 93 percent increase in auto thefts so far this year. “We’ve had 7,822 year-to-date as of today. Last year, we had 4,000,” said Deputy Chief Joe […]
Man tries to steal $26K from bank account: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say tried to steal $26,000 from another man’s bank account last month. Officers responded to a forgery attempt at First Horizon Bank on Summer Avenue just before noon on September 20. Police say the bank called the victim to tell him a man was […]
Burglar in stolen Infiniti uses sledgehammer to try and break into liquor store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man in a stolen Infiniti used a sledgehammer to try to break into a Memphis liquor store early Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said two black Infinitis pulled up to a liquor store on Getwell around 1:30 a.m. on October...
$30K in liquor stolen from Memphis store in 6 minutes, owner says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the second time in six months, the owner of a local liquor store is out thousands after thieves smashed their way into the store and took off with cases of stolen alcohol. The owner of the Stellar Cellar Wine & Spirits in Cordova told FOX13...
Burglars take cabinets, countertop from house being remodeled
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a pair of thieves tried to clean a house under renovation in Southwest Memphis Tuesday night. Albert Jones, 67, was taken into custody after police said they found a countertop, cabinets, and paint cans inside his vehicle parked outside the house on Charlotte Drive. Police said they got a […]
Memphis Police looking for man in armed carjacking near businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old man is suspected of firing a shot at a driver during an early morning carjacking over the weekend near businesses in southeast Memphis. On Wednesday morning, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) posted on Facebook about the encounter. Police said the carjacking suspect, identified only...
Man shot after carjacking, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A carjacking left a man critically injured Thursday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the carjacking happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Getwell Road and Rhodes Avenue. Two men shot another man during the carjacking and took off in his...
Man ran away from DUI crash after hitting Memphis police car, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly crashing into a Memphis police car while driving drunk, according to an affidavit. The incident happened on Oct. 24 at Winchester Road and Goodlett Road. An officer with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) was traveling eastbound on Winchester when a...
Two wanted for scamming over $1K in gift cards from Southaven store
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Two women are on the run after they scammed a Southaven store out of more than $1,000 worth of gift cards, according to the Southaven Police Department. Southaven Police said the women walked into a Family Dollar on Highway 51 around 7:30 p.m. on October 9.
Man allegedly brought gun, drugs to local high school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly bringing drugs and a gun to the parking lot of a local school. The incident happened Oct. 26 at Cordova High School near Berryhill and Chimneyrock. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., a deputy on patrol in the area noticed a...
Victim in fatal shooting at Memphis apartments was 17 years old, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after gunfire at a southwest Memphis apartment complex. Family members told FOX13 the victim is 17 years old. The shooting happened late Wednesday night in the 2300 block of Pendleton Street. A male victim was located inside an apartment and pronounced dead...
Police search for Parkway Village robbery suspects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for four suspects they say robbed a man outside the Verano Townhomes in Parkway Village. On Oct. 16, police say that while the victim was sitting inside his car outside the townhomes, a white, four-door sedan pulled behind his car. The victim told...
AirTag in stolen van leads to arrest of 2 suspects, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after allegedly stealing a van the owner was able to track with an AirTag. On Oct. 23, Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 1200 block of Victor Drive. A man told them his 2005 Chevrolet Express...
Man shot in Orange Mound, Memphis Police say
A man was shot near Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue in Orange Mound Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police say he was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened at 2:19pm, according to police. Crime scene tape blocked Ethel Street at Park Avenue. When a FOX13 crew arrived,...
Man critically injured in shooting at Memphis gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot early Wednesday morning. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Sycamore View Road, at a Citgo gas station. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said. Police also said that...
Gunman tries to shoot man after crash on Lamar, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crash led to frightening moments for a man and woman Sunday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the crash happened on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road on October 23 around 1 p.m. A woman in one car started recording the...
3 men charged in armed carjacking near Downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested after an armed carjacking near downtown Memphis. The carjacking happened Oct. 18 in the 700 block of Hastings, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The victim told police he parked his vehicle and met a friend known as “Chuck” in the...
Second suspect charged in woman’s shooting death at West Memphis gas station
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A second suspect is behind bars after a woman was shot and killed at a BP gas station in West Memphis, Ark. The shooting happened Oct. 23 at a gas station at the corner of W. Broadway and S. Avalon. Officers with the West Memphis...
Live grenade removed from yard after North Memphis neighborhood evacuated, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis neighborhood was evacuated after Memphis Police (MPD) found a live grenade in a backyard early Tuesday morning. The grenade was found behind a home on Atlantic Street, an area near Holmes and Tutwiler. When FOX13′s crew arrived, multiple squad cars were at the...
‘This is not real’: Scammer posts Germantown home for $22K on Zillow
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What would you pay for a 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home in Germantown?. In this market, buyers would likely spend a lot more than $22,000. According to the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, a scammer listed a beautiful property for that price without the permission of the owners.
