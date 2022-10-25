ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

MPD giving out wheel locks as city sees 93% increase in auto thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Sights and sounds of shattered glass, broken windows, and popped locks are becoming all too common in the Bluff City. The Memphis Police Department has reported a 93 percent increase in auto thefts so far this year. “We’ve had 7,822 year-to-date as of today. Last year, we had 4,000,” said Deputy Chief Joe […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man tries to steal $26K from bank account: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say tried to steal $26,000 from another man’s bank account last month. Officers responded to a forgery attempt at First Horizon Bank on Summer Avenue just before noon on September 20. Police say the bank called the victim to tell him a man was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglars take cabinets, countertop from house being remodeled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a pair of thieves tried to clean a house under renovation in Southwest Memphis Tuesday night. Albert Jones, 67, was taken into custody after police said they found a countertop, cabinets, and paint cans inside his vehicle parked outside the house on Charlotte Drive. Police said they got a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot after carjacking, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A carjacking left a man critically injured Thursday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the carjacking happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Getwell Road and Rhodes Avenue. Two men shot another man during the carjacking and took off in his...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police search for Parkway Village robbery suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for four suspects they say robbed a man outside the Verano Townhomes in Parkway Village. On Oct. 16, police say that while the victim was sitting inside his car outside the townhomes, a white, four-door sedan pulled behind his car. The victim told...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in Orange Mound, Memphis Police say

A man was shot near Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue in Orange Mound Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police say he was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened at 2:19pm, according to police. Crime scene tape blocked Ethel Street at Park Avenue. When a FOX13 crew arrived,...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3 men charged in armed carjacking near Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested after an armed carjacking near downtown Memphis. The carjacking happened Oct. 18 in the 700 block of Hastings, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The victim told police he parked his vehicle and met a friend known as “Chuck” in the...
MEMPHIS, TN

