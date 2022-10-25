Read full article on original website
comicon.com
First Look: Battle Of Ravnica’s Cataclysmic Conclusion In ‘Magic’ #20
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Magic #20, the next issue from writer Jed MacKay, artists Ig Guara and Jacques Salomon, colorists Arianna Consonni of Arancia Studio and Breno Tamura, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. The finale of the fourth story arc of Magic reaches a fever pitch as...
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities to The Devil’s Hour: the seven best shows to stream this week
Perfect Halloween treats this week, with fantasy horror from the mind of the great director and Peter Capaldi on unspeakably sinister form
Collider
‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast
Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
Netflix’s new series sci-fi series 1899 is basically Titanic meets Event Horizon
The new show comes from the creators of Dark
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' "Lot 36" Recap: Demons Feed on Hate
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “Lot 36.”. One day, we will all be dead. And once that happens, our darkest secrets will become someone else’s curse. That’s precisely what happens in “Lot 36,” one of the horror stories in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. With an original story by Guillermo del Toro and a script penned by Regina Corrado (The Strain), “Lot 36” takes place in a storage facility that holds disturbing truths. On top of a bone-chilling original story, “Lot 36” is directed by Guillermo Navarro, the cinematographer of some of del Toro’s most beloved movies, such as Pan's Labyrinth, Cronos, and Pacific Rim. That means the episode is gorgeous and will most certainly give you some new nightmares.
‘Barbarian’ Is Now on Streaming
The late summer and early fall was a very quiet time at movie theaters, as if the studios somehow collectively forgot that they’re supposed to release new films every week or two. From late July until just about a week ago, interesting new films were few and far between at the multiplex.
'M3GAN,' the next generation of creepy doll movies, is not playing around
The lifelike but blank stare. The almost-but-not-quite accurate proportions. The vacant smile. Dolls are meant to be nothing more than playthings for children, but it must be said: They’re creepy.
comicon.com
Preview: New Horrors At Home In ‘House Of Slaughter’ #10
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of House Of Slaughter #10, written by James Tynion IV and co-writer Sam Johns, with art by Letizia Cadonici and Werther Dell’Edera, colorist Francesco Segala, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘After journeying through a watery hell, Edwin finally returns home to the House of...
‘A way through the darkness’: the art show sublimating the horrors of past half-century
The Horror Show!, Somerset House’s new exhibition telling the story of the past 50 years through a ghoulish and disturbing art genre, was originally conceived in 2019. Unfortunately, as its curators note, a real-life horror show then got in the way. Back after Covid, and conveniently timed for Halloween,...
wegotthiscovered.com
A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out
Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
comicon.com
Expecting A Different Result: Reviewing ‘I Am Batman’ #14
‘I Am Batman’ continues to be overrun by far too much cop stuff, making it harder and harder to connect with this Batman who is conflicted but sure spends way too much time around cops. To the point that it makes Bruce Wayne’s years with Jim Gordon seem quaint. There is something here, a solid foundation, but what’s being built upon it currently is not really that solid.
comicon.com
Liam Sharp Shares A First Look At ‘StarHenge’ #5
As is Liam Sharp’s wont, he often shares early looks at the comics he’s currently working on with his fans on social media. And StarHenge #5 is no different. Out on Wednesday 9th November from Image Comiss here’s what to expect:. “MOR-DREADNAUGHTS invade the palace and attack...
comicon.com
BOOM! Studios Celebrates 40 Years Of ‘Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal’ On Kickstarter
In 1982, visionary filmmaker Jim Henson ushered in a new milestone in fantasy with The Dark Crystal – a visually stunning tale of heroism, and good versus evil in the creature-filled world of Thra. More than 20 years later, that legend began anew when Archaia, an imprint of BOOM! Studios, returned to Henson’s realm for a series of all-new comic book and graphic novel collaborations that would expand, explore, and further enrich the wonderous world and characters first introduced in the original film.
comicon.com
Preview: A Desperate Mission In ‘We Only Find Them When They’re Dead’ #14
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of We Only Find Them When They’re Dead #14, the penultimate issue in their sci-fi epic dropping tomorrow from writer Al Ewing, artist Simone Di Meo with color assistance by Mariasara Miotti, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘The action of the final arc heats...
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Andor’ Season 1, Episode 7
After last week’s explosive episode, it seems as if Andor has shifted again. It was fairly predictable that the show was going to slow down after an action-packed heist. However, what wasn’t predictable was where the story would go next. It seems that the hints of the show being grander than just one character were understated. After the heist, the show began spending more time on some of its supporting and auxiliary characters in order to fully flesh out the universe and perhaps show a lot more than just one man’s journey into becoming a rebel. It seems it’s going to show how the rebellion grows as a whole.
comicon.com
Preview: Surge Is On A Rampage In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ #54
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic The Hedgehog #54, out today from writer Evan Stanley, artist Natalie Haines, colorist Reggie Graham, and letterer Shawn Lee. ‘Coming to you live from Central City! There appears to be a malfunction with all electronics. Traffic lights are all green, TVs are smoking, and microwaves are beeping nonstop. Can Sonic the Hedgehog save us by lunchtime? I need to warm up my burrito! Stay tuned! Sonic and Tails race to Central City to stop Surge’s rampage, but they’re no match for her this time around.’
comicon.com
Lincoln Shares New Single ‘Baby Take My Acid’ Featuring Penelope Scott
“When you said that I looked sad / I thought you meant it like pathetic” laments Lincoln in his latest single Baby Take My Acid. The melancholic track serves as a follow up to Everything Is Wrong – the title track to Lincoln’s forthcoming debut full-length album.
comicon.com
‘Lower Your Sights’ Artists Donate Original Art To Benefit Children Impacted By Ukraine War
In September 2022, Mad Cave Studios and Voices Of Children teamed up to publish Lower Your Sights, a graphic novel benefit anthology to raise awareness and proceeds for children impacted by war. Now, two original pieces from the graphic novel have been graciously donated by artists J.G. Jones and Liana Kangas, and will be made available for auction on Heritage Auctions.com – with all proceeds going to The Voices of Children Foundation.
comicon.com
‘Doctor Who’ To Materialize On Disney+ In 2023
The Doctor will have a new partner when they return in 2023 for their 60th Anniversary: Disney+. The service, Disney Branded Television, and The BBC confirmed Tuesday that the platform will be the “exclusive” home of Doctor Who outside of the UK and Ireland starting with the 60th Anniversary special next November. Incoming star Ncuti Gatwa also revealed details of the plan on Live with Kelly and Ryan, starting the corporate synergy early.
comicon.com
James Gunn Takes Control Of The DC Media Universe
Well, finally some good news in the DC Entertainment Multiverse. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Aquaman producer Peter Safran will chart the destiny of characters like Peacemaker, Superman, and more as co-chairs and co-CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios. The division will take control of DC’s film, television, and animation efforts in the ever-evolving Warner Bros. Discovery corporate strategy. Gunn will be the creative chief of the new operation while Safran will manage the business and production side. The pair will report to WBD CEO David Zaslav while still working with Warner Bros. Pictures bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy — sidestepping the usual chain of command in the Warner structure.
