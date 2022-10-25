Read full article on original website
Related
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
News Channel Nebraska
RSV is on the rise, Stanton family shares experience
STANTON, Neb. -- Baby Paitynn lives in Stanton with her family. About a month ago she suffered from a virus which severely attacks children, ages four and under. Paitynn became sick with respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, when she was just two-months-old. Her mother, Hannah Brand, assumed she...
Sioux City Journal
Emerson man accused of placing hidden camera in grocery store restroom
EMERSON, Neb. -- An Emerson man has been arrested on felony charges after a hidden camera was found in a public restroom at the Northeast Nebraska grocery store where he worked. Miguel Vazquez, 21, is charged with three counts of unlawful intrusion, a class IV felony. According to an arrest...
iheart.com
Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
Wisner Fire and Rescue thanks everyone who helped in wildfire
WISNER, Neb. -- A wildfire near Wisner caused the town to evacuate for a portion of the evening on Sunday. After facing the large fire, Wisner Fire and Rescue thanks everyone who helped. Wisner Fire is thanking all those who helped - whether it was other crews or people making...
News Channel Nebraska
Emerson man charged with intrusion for alleged bathroom camera
EMERSON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is facing charges after a camera was allegedly found in a grocery store bathroom. The Emerson Police Department said earlier this month, officers were called to the Post 60 Market in Emerson after an employee found a suspicious device in the restroom. Police...
Suspect in Neb. quadruple homicide released from hospital, transferred to jail
The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on August 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In the early morning hours of August 5, Troopers with the NSP SWAT Team found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his home in Laurel. Jones was transported to CHI St. Elizabeth where he has been receiving treatment since.
siouxlandnews.com
One killed in Wayne County, Nebraska accident
WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, they investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Rd when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
What a divided Nebraska town shows about mail-in voting
Emerson, Neb., is split by three separate counties. One balloted entirely by mail in 2020, while voters in the other two voted mostly in person. A new study found that turnout increased by 8 percentage points in the half of town that voted from home. Both Republican and Democratic candidates...
News Channel Nebraska
Planned outage for customers in Boyd County, parts of Holt and Knox County
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A planned outage is scheduled for electric customers in Boyd County, as well as parts of Holt and Knox County, Sunday, Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., following the completion of upgrades to the main substation that serves the area. The outage will impact Nebraska...
norfolkne.gov
Norfolk Middle School Traffic Update
Beginning Monday, October 31, 2022, all lanes on Benjamin Avenue will be open to traffic from Andrews Drive east to 1st Street. School drop turn lanes will be open as well. See the traffic simulators below and map of the drop off. AM Traffic Drop Off Simulator. PM Traffic Drop...
News Channel Nebraska
Residents of Wisner cleared to return home after evacuation
WISNER, Neb. -- As of 6:24 p.m. the authorities said that residents are able to return to Wisner and the highway is open. A northeast Nebraska highway was shut down and an entire town was being evacuated because of a wildfire. A wildfire in a field south of Wisner has...
1 killed in Wayne County crash
One person died Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County, authorities stated.
elginreview.com
Petersburg man sentenced for crimes in two counties
The Honorable Donna Taylor passed sentence on two individuals and denied requests from a woman sentenced earlier in the year when she presided from the bench of the Antelope County court in Neligh on Oct. 18. Ryan J. Pelster, 22, of Petersburg, faced Taylor, alongside his attorney, Brad Montag of...
Suspect in Laurel multiple homicide case released from hospital, now in jail
The suspect accused of a quadruple homicide in Laural Nebraska has been released from the hospital and is now lodged in jail.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident leaves one dead near Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska investigated a two-vehicle accident that left one dead on Wednesday. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road. The Sheriff's Office reported that a semi-truck was heading north and had...
News Channel Nebraska
More information released about Wisner fire
WISNER, Neb. -- A cornfield fire spread quickly and led to the evacuation of Wisner. Cuming County Emergency Manager Jeff McGill said a fire began around 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 8 and N Road, south of Wisner. The fire reportedly started in a cornfield but the high winds caused it to spread quickly.
Small Nebraska towns get spiffed up with federal funding boost
Five Nebraska towns have been awarded a total of about $2 million to develop projects ranging from sprucing up Main Street to building a center for seniors.
News Channel Nebraska
Clearwater held groundbreaking after receiving NAHTF grant
CLEARWATER, Neb. -- The Village of Clearwater hosted a groundbreaking Thursday for new housing after receiving a grant from the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF). The NAHTF provides funding for affordable housing projects of better quality that would serve low-income families in Nebraska communities. The village prepared the paperwork...
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton County Sheriff's Office receives large donation
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office received a check donation of $6,000 on Tuesday. The Stanton United Methodist Church recently closed and the church leaders decided to donate their assets from the church property sale to multiple organizations. The trustees of the church voted to use some of the money to help the Sheriff's Office with funds for equipment and training.
Comments / 0