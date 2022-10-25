Read full article on original website
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now
Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Massive cheese recall: 93 different cheeses might have dangerous bacteria – here’s the full list
Cheese is one of the many products that can be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes. When lab tests show positive results for the pathogen, products must be recalled to prevent consumers from getting sick. Old Europe Cheese was forced to do just that, issuing a massive recall for 93 different kinds of cheese that might contain the bacteria.
About 37 million Pine-Sol bottles recalled because they might have a bacterial problem
About 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol — a product meant to get rid of problematic bacteria — were recalled by Clorox on Tuesday because there might be a bacterial issue. The potential concern, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water.
Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful
People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
Phys.org
Research reveals bed bugs produce potentially dangerous amounts of histamine
University of Kentucky (UK) College of Agriculture, Food and Environment entomologists made eye-opening discoveries in a recent bed bug study, finding the bugs produce large amounts of histamine that may pose risks to humans. Histamine is a chemical compound the human body naturally produces that may cause inflammation and alert...
Salmonella can be living on your spice container! Study finds that small bottles can be overlooked sources of contamination
Germs that cause diseases like salmonella could be hiding on your spice container. Researchers at Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, found that spice containers are by far the kitchen item most likely to be contaminated after cooking. In an experiment, nearly half of spice containers were found to...
foodsafetynews.com
CDC says outbreak linked to Wendy’s sandwiches is over with more than 100 sick
Federal officials have declared that an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections related to romaine lettuce on Wendy’s sandwiches has ended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that the total number of confirmed patients is 109, up from the 97 reported in its most recent update on Sept. 1. About half — 52 — of the patients have been so sick they had to be admitted to hospitals. Thirteen of the patients developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious often life-threatening condition that can cause kidney failure. No one had died as of this evening.
Norovirus, That Icky Stomach Bug, Is Back
As COVID slowly exits the epidemiological limelight (but is still very much here to stay), outbreaks of another icky germ — norovirus — are making a comeback and returning to prepandemic numbers, according to a new CDC report. Commonly known as the stomach flu, "cruise ship virus," food...
Prevention
RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
Flesh-eating bacterial infection cases have surged in Florida following Hurricane Ian
Vibrio vulnificus can infect the bloodstream and cause severe life-threatening illness.
Dump or Return your Pine-Sol Products. Bacteria Recall
It seems like every week we have a new product that has been recalled for one reason or another. Plastic where it shouldn't be, rubber in one product, metal shavings in another. Bacteria contaminating foods. How does this even happen?. This time it's Clorox Pine-Sol products. There is a recall....
foodsafetynews.com
Circle K sandwiches, wraps and more sold in Canada listed in expanded recall over Listeria concerns
Aristo Cuisine is recalling certain Circle K / Couche Tard brand sandwiches, wraps and egg salads over potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled products have been sold in Quebec, Canada, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.. This is an...
Multiple Pine-Sol Cleaners Are Being Recalled Due to Possible Inclusion of Harmful Bacteria
With a new season underway, one thing you may be doing more than ever right now is cleaning. Between haunted Halloween dinner parties, preparation for Thanksgiving dinners, and hosting this year’s Christmas cookie bake-off, you’re probably planning to run through a lot of cleaning supplies to ensure the place is spick-and-span. If Pine-Sol happens to be one of the go-to cleaning items you use, however, you may need to find a temporary substitute as the Clorox-based company has issued a voluntary recall for many of its products.
itechpost.com
WHO Names Most Harmful Fungi Amid Surge In Fungal Infection Cases
The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a rise in the cases of deadly fungal infections along with the quick spread of pathogens due to the climate crisis. With this, the World Health Organization has published a list of priority pathogens that pose the greatest threats to public health, The Guardian reports.
foodsafetynews.com
Salmonella contamination prompts Unreal brand chocolate recall in Canada
Unreal Brands Inc. is recalling UNREAL brand dark chocolate coconut minis from the marketplace because of possible Salmonella contamination. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled...
News-Medical.net
New type of antibiotic effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria
Bacterial resistance to antibiotics is a growing threat to human health. In an article published in the scientific journal PNAS, Umeå researcher Fredrik Almqvist and his colleagues present a new type of antibiotic that effectively kills hard-to-fight bacteria. This is the start of a new class of antibiotic substances...
The FDA Offers New Tips On How To Handle Bacteria Found In Baby Formula
It's been a tough year for parents in the United States. The majority of them try their hardest to provide the best life for their children, taking parenting tips from across the world to ensure they're bringing their kids up in the perfect environment. However, it's difficult when there are so many issues in the US that prevent parents from even feeding their babies.
Coming clean: Over 35 million Pine-Sol products recalled for bacteria causing infection
Clorox recalled close to 40 million Pine-Sol products for carrying bacteria that can cause illness in those with compromised immune systems. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission released the recall on Tuesday, stating that testing identified bacteria in products that were made between January 2021 and September 2022. During that time period, over 37 million products were made and now have been recalled.
MedicalXpress
Flu and RSV viruses found to fuse together to form hybrid viruses
A team of researchers at the University of Glasgow has found that when placed together in human tissue, the influenza virus A and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can fuse together, forming a hybrid virus. In their paper published in the journal Nature Microbiology, the group describes how they conducted experiments that involved mixing different types of viruses in Petri dishes containing human lung cells and what they found by doing so.
