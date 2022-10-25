Read full article on original website
Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the […]
McDonald's Q3 sales boosted by higher prices, promotions
Higher prices and general unease about the economy didn’t keep customers away from McDonald’s in the third quarter, with the burger giant reporting a stronger-than-expected sales and profits. McDonald’s Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden __ who was promoted to the role last month __ said U.S. prices were 10% higher than last year in the July-September period. But while some lower-income consumers appeared to shift to cheaper menu items, overall demand remained strong. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said revamped stores, faster service, upgraded menu items and popular promotions are all drawing customers despite higher prices. “Consumers are willing to tolerate it and they’re willing to do that because of all the other things we have done to strengthen our offering,” Kemoczinski said Thursday in a conference call with investors.
GE Third-Quarter Profit Misses Estimates By Wide Margin
GE's aviation revenue came in above analysts' expectations. Aviation will be GE's sole business by 2024 after the conglomerate spins off healthcare, power, renewable energy and other units. Adjusted EPS came in below predictions. GE Earnings Results. Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction. Adjusted Earnings Per Share Miss $0.35 $0.47.
General Electric Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings Miss, Lower 2022 Profit Guidance
General Electric (GE) posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while lowering its full year profit forecast, as supply chain disruptions and cost pressures continue to trim the industrial group's bottom line. The stock pared heavier pre-market declines, however, as investors looked to solid overall sales and a reiteration of its...
Budweiser Parent Anheuser-Busch InBev Posts Q3 Revenue Below Street View
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (NYSE: BUD) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12.1% year-on-year to $15.09 billion, missing the consensus of $15.16 billion. Total volumes grew by 3.7%, with own beer volumes up by 3.4% and non-beer volumes up by 5.2%. Revenue per hl grew 8%. The company reported a 12.7%...
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
Coca-Cola lifts forecasts as demand keeps pace with pricier sodas
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Tuesday joined rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) in raising annual forecasts as the two top sugary soda makers benefit from multiple price increases that have so far failed to take the fizz out of demand.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
US STOCKS-Dow jumps on earnings boost, Meta drags Nasdaq lower
The Dow jumped on Thursday after a slew of upbeat earnings reports and data showing a rebound in economic growth eased some nerves about a recession, while the Nasdaq was pressured by a slump in Meta shares. For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click...
McDonald's Beats On Q3 Earnings As Global Comps Surge 10%, Gains Share Among Low Income Consumers In US
McDonald’s Corp MCD reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $5.87 billion, beating the consensus of $5.72 billion. Global comparable sales rose 9.5%, with 6.1% growth in the U.S. Digital Systemwide sales in its top six markets were nearly $7 billion for the quarter, representing over...
Ford Stock Lower After Q3 Earnings Beat, Narrowed 2022 Profit Guidance; Plans Argo AI Wind-Down
Ford Motor (F) reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, while narrowing its full-year profit guidance, and said it would wind-down its autonomous vehicle joint venture with Germany's Volkswagen. Ford said its adjusted earnings for the September quarter fell 41.2% from last year to 30 cents per share but came in...
Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance
Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
Coca-Cola Stock Higher As Price Hikes Help Q3 Earnings, Revenue Beat, 2022 Forecast Boost
Coca-Cola Co. (KO) posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, and boosted it full-year sales forecast, as price hikes helped revenues rise firmly ahead of overall volumes. Coca-Cola said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at 69 cents per share, up 6.2% over the same...
Kraft Heinz Beats Quarterly Estimates as Prices Soar
(Reuters) -Kraft Heinz Co on Wednesday reported a surprise rise in quarterly revenue and topped earnings estimates as the Jell-O and Philadelphia Cream Cheese maker benefited from price increases and improved supplies to retailers. The results follow those from General Mills and Kellogg and underscore how multiple price increases over...
Apple falls short on iPhone sales, stock falls despite earnings beat
Apple Inc on Thursday reported quarterly iPhone sales that fell short of Wall Street targets, adding to investor concerns about technology companies and sending shares down 1%, despite profit and revenue beats overall. Oct 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O on Thursday reported quarterly iPhone sales that fell short of...
UPS Stock Surges As Higher Prices Drive Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Forecast
United Parcel Service (UPS) posted stronger-than-expected third earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit guidance, thanks to solid gains in the group's domestic business that offset weakness in supply chain sales. UPS said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $2.96 per share, up 9.2% from...
Amazon posts weaker-than-expected 3Q revenue, stock tumbles
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon returned to profitability after two consecutive quarters of losses this year, but its stock tanked in after-hours trading due to weaker than expected revenue as well as its disappointing projections for the fourth quarter. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, boosted by...
Boot Barn Beats Expectations in Second Quarter Driven by Store Expansion, Sales Growth
Boot Barn beat analyst expectations on Wednesday as the retailer reported a solid second quarter driven by new store expansion and positive retail store same store sales growth. In the second quarter of 2023, the Irvine, Calif.-based footwear company reported net sales of $351.5 million, an increase of 12.4% over the prior year period, beating the street’s expectations of $343 million in the quarter. Same store sales also increased in the quarter by 2.3% compared to last year, driven by an increase in retail store same store sales of 3.9% and a decrease in e-commerce same store sales of 7.0%. According to the...
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: American Express, Verizon, Snap and others
(AXP) – The financial services company reported a quarterly profit of $2.47 per share, 6 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. American Express also raised its full-year forecast, amid a surge in customer spending, and increased the amount in reserve for potential defaults. The stock fell 4.7% in the premarket.
Pfizer Could Be Raising the Price of Its Covid Vaccines Soon
Governments around the world have spent tens of billions on vaccines to combat the covid-19 pandemic, and Pfizer (PFE) has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of that spending. While the company's stock price is well off the highs it hit last fall, it is still nearly 40% above where...
