Photos / School Resource Officer: More than a cop

Logan Smith is more than a Lincoln City Police (LCPD) officer.

In his sixth year as the School Resource Officer at Taft Elementary and Taft 7-12 Middle and High School, Smith has developed a special relationship with students.

“I believe in being honest with a student,” he said. “Most students will remember you being honest with them

even if they do not like what I might have to tell them at the time.”

The connection

That connection often as students relying on Smith as a trusted adult. And Smith said what he hears from the students can be heartbreaking

“I have had conversations with children worrying whether or not their siblings or them will have food over the weekend,” he said.” I have had children come up to talk to me about having no place to stay and they don't know where they are going to sleep that night. I have had children describe horrible home lives or conditions and they do not see a way out of. I have had children who have sat down and had discussions with me about their parents not being able to work and the stress going on at home because of this. I have had children come and tell me about a sexual assault that took place against one of their friends that no one has reported, and no parents know about. I have had children so concerned for their friend and the people they hang out with, that they come to me to get their friend help before something worse happens.”

But Smith said students also relate the positive in their life.

“I find students are happiest about some of things in life that we have forgotten about as adults,” he said. “Some students are happy about things like passing a test, a simple drawing they did or a project they are working on. Others are happy because they got to see a family member from out of town or got to go to a friend’s house for a weekend. For me it seems the kids are the most genuine and seem to be the happiest when talking about these seemingly little things in their life but are really major for them.”

For Smith, being the LCPD School Resource Officer is continuing a long-standing tradition.

“As long as I have lived in Lincoln City, going on 26 years, there has been a School Resource Officer in Lincoln City working with the Lincoln County School District,” he said. “I believe the first School Resource Officer in Lincoln City was Lincoln City Police Sergeant Randy Weaver, who was my School Resource Officer in school, and who is still currently employed with Lincoln City Police Department and is one of my supervisors.”

Smith is a certified police officer who is fully funded through the City of Lincoln City and the School Resource Officer position is a partnership with LCPD and Lincoln County School District (LCSD).

“My main focus is the "Resource" in School Resource Officer,” Smith said. “I bring my familiarity with the community growing up here, my knowledge and training as a police officer, and all my personal experience to this position to aid students, parents, teachers, school administrators and all the other agencies involved in the day-to-day incidents at schools.

Day-by-day

Smith said his day as Community Resource Officer is different every day.

I rarely have the same schedule or routine two days in a row,” he said. “But when no other job duties are pressing, I will rotate what school I spend mornings at for student drop off. I will use this time for traffic enforcement in the school zones, checking in the with school administration and for interacting with students as they arrive. I spend much of my time at Taft 7-12, as that seems to be where I am needed most on regular days.”

While at Taft 7-12 Smith works in his on-campus office but makes time during passing periods and lunch to be out in the hallways, gymnasiums, walking the school property and in the cafeteria interacting with the students and staff.

“I also do traffic enforcement around high school lunch to promote safer driving in and around the campus,” he said. “In the afternoon I split my time between the various schools and checking in with them. And then finally in the afternoon, I attempt to be at a school for student pick up.”

Being a School Resources Officer can often be quite challenging, according to Smith.

“I have had several days where I wish there was more than one of me in the schools,” he said

Smith describes one such incident:

“I remember one day both Oceanlake and Taft Elementary Schools asked for me to respond for a student running from their building and being out of control,” he said. “At the same time, I was at Taft 7-12 with multiple children who were under the influence of controlled substances and who were in possession of items they should not have had. At the same time this was happening, I had made an appointment to meet with a family at their home to do a threat assessment interview and was trying to finish up multiple reports from the day before, which had also been similarly chaotic.”

Benefits

Smith said the benefits of the School Resource Officer are important for the students, school staff and the community.

“From my experience, putting the right person in the position as a School Resource Officer in the schools creates a nexus for communication between the school, students, parents and the community partners,” he asaid. “For the school, having a school resource officer gives them another "tool" in their toolbelt to draw upon to help students. For the staff, having a school resource officer gives them a person they can ask questions of or help in a law enforcement capacity. For the community and staff, it gives them a face they can bring school related concerns or issues surrounding a school or student who is knowledgeable about school and police matters and may be familiar with concern, issue or student already.”

Taft 7-12 Middle and High School Principal Nick Lupo said the School Resource Officer has been a long-standing position that LCSD and the LCPD have partnered to support all of our K-12 students in the north area.

“The School Resource Officer serves the schools with prevention activities, collaboration of safety procedures and assists the schools in providing resources to our staff, families and students,” Lupo said. “Our students gain an understanding that the SRO is here to support our community through communication, teaching and a partnership with the schools.

Taft Elementary School Principal Rebecca Bostwick said having Smith at her school has created a sense of safety within the school for students and staff.

“His involvement with our school ranges from proactive instruction such as class and individual lessons around safety to assisting with safety concerns as needed,” she said. “As a school, building positive relationships with students and families is a priority. Officer Smith is an excellent example of a caring adult that works to connect with our students to create positive relationships and to bridge community resources. By having his consistent presence within our school, students learn to trust the people who are there to keep them safe whether inside or outside the school.”

According to LCSD Superintendent Dr. Karen Gary, School Resource Officers have been incredible partners with school districts by developing relationships with kids and families in the community and truly keeping the peace.

“In my former school district our school resource officer was 100% connected to our restorative practices.” Gray said. “They were the third leg of the stool so to speak and help to staunch the flow of the school to prison pipeline. The times I have had a chance to speak with Officer Smith he has impressed me as a deeply caring law enforcement officer and community member. He is friendly and hardworking and an asset to LCSD.