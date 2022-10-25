Read full article on original website
4th Grade Visits Thanksgiving Point
Fourth grade visited the Museum of Ancient Life at Thanksgiving Point. on Thursday! We had a great time learning about different kinds of. fossils, seeing all the huge dinosaurs, building in the sand and. water, and digging in the sand for fossils. Thank you to all our. volunteers! It was...
5th Grade NOVA Program
Our 5th Grade students love their time with Officer Liefson. He does such a remarkable job teaching the NOVA program to our students.
Third Grade Pumpkins!
Third grade students have been busy decorating pumpkins!! They are so creative! Way to go third grade students!. #BelieveInYou #SierraBonita #Sierrabonitabears #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools #UtPol #UtEd #ThankATeacher #LoveTeaching.
October Bulldog Pride
All of these wonderful students were recognized by their teachers for being Top Dogs and Leaders of the Month for October! Our Alpha Dogs, nominated by faculty and staff, are Miss Lopez and Mrs. Thayne! Our Doggone Great Parent this month is Kristyn Gunderson. Thank you for making great leadership choices and setting a wonderful example of how to lead, learn, and care at school each day!
