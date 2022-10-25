ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Amish Heritage barn raising event in Illinois

The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a barn-raising event. The two-day event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and m 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route 133. There will activities and demonstrations for...
ARTHUR, IL
School board propositions on the ballot in several counties

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Parts of Champaign, Douglas, Coles, and Iroquois counties will be voting on how many people in one township can be on the school board. Fox Illinois spoke to school officials and they said this proposition will help with equal representation in their districts. "So our district...
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
Illinois Football traveling to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers

Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois football will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska this weekend to take on the Cornhuskers. Illinois will enter this game with a 6-1 season record, with a 3-1 record against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska on the other hand enters with a 3-4 record, winning two out of their last three games.
LINCOLN, NE
Tuscola paraprofessionals negotiating new contract for months

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCCU) — On Monday evening paraprofessionals and supporters in the Tuscola community gathered at the school board meeting in red, to show support to the paras. Last year, Tuscola's paraprofessionals created a union, the Tuscola Education Support Professionals Association (TESPA) and have been negotiating a new contract since February of this year.
TUSCOLA, IL
National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29. Several organizations across numerous communities will have drop boxes placed so that individuals can anonymously and safely drop off unused or expired RX medications. Some organizations, such as OSF Healthcare, offer this service all year long.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Danville Fire Department searching for new applicants

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — The Danville Fire Department is looking to bring on new candidates as positions become available. As of now, the department has one spot open with another possibly opening in the next few weeks. Fire Chief Don McMasters is also retiring at the end of November...
DANVILLE, IL
YMCA center welcoming kids to protect them from gun violence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Stephens Family YMCA working to keep young people in Champaign from getting involved with gun violence through the new "Y on the Fly" center. It was brought to fruition through grants and is bringing resources to them without going far from home. Chief Executive...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Crews respond to Champaign house fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Champaign on Tuesday. The Champaign Fire Department responded to a reported house fire around 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Third Street. We're told when crews arrived they saw a moderate amount of smoke and fire...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Hazardous material spill in Iroquois County

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — On Wednesday, the Gilman Fire Protection District responded to a nitric acid leak in Iroquois county. Officials say the nitric acid leak came from a semi-tractor trailer parked at the Pilot Travel Center in Gilman, IL. A private cleanup crew was called to fix...
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
Champaign Central boy's soccer in pursuit of sectional championship

The game has been postponed until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Champaign Central boy's soccer team is set to take on Chatham in the sectional semi-final on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 PM. In head coach Alexander Zarco's first season leading Champaign, Central has been dominant this season with only two...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Man shot multiple times in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Decatur. Police say it happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Terrace Drive. We're told the 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He is now listed as being in...
DECATUR, IL
Mattoon Police Department hosting drug take back event

MATTOON, Ill. (WCCU) — On Saturday, the Mattoon Police Department is hosting a drug take-back event. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walgreens Pharmacy. Participants can drop off unwanted or unused prescription medication. Officials say if you can not make it at that time...
Man arrested for firing gun into the air

CLINTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing several charges after police say he fired his gun into the air multiple times. It happened during the early morning hours on Thursday near East Julia and North Charles Streets in Clinton. There were multiple reports from people hearing gunshots and...
CLINTON, IL

