Mount Hope Cemetery was established in 1928 and is the third-largest cemetery in Indiana. Stretching more than 225 acres, over 82,000 people are buried in this cemetery. Mount Hope is separated into different sections, including two different spots for veterans to be buried in. One of these spots is veterans circle, and every veteran buried here gets a free tombstone. The other spot is around the Soldier Monument, which honors all branches of the military. Mount Hope is also the resting place for some important people in Logansport history.

LOGANSPORT, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO