WLFI.com
Former trustee, employee say interim position wrongfully taken
Former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles and former township employee Cheryl Watkins are pushing back against claims Watkins was never Coles' chief deputy. Former trustee, employee say interim position wrongfully taken. Former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles and former township employee Cheryl Watkins are pushing back against claims Watkins was...
WISH-TV
Arrests made in muscle car theft ring involving an Indiana manufacturing location
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested as a part of a larger investigation into a ring of muscle car thefts across three states. U.S. Marshalls Service in Toledo, Ohio took 21-year-old Devon Barr into custody on Oct.25 after a warrant was issued from Howard Superior Court II for Devon Barr for two counts of Auto Theft and Corrupt Business Influence on July 26. Barr is accused of being part of a group of individuals stealing and reselling Dodge Chargers and other high-performance vehicles with the Scat Pack options across Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
wfft.com
Two Cass County men arrested in connection with August burglary
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men from Cass County have been arrested in connection with a burglary in August. Indiana State Police (ISP) says Justin Robinson, 33, and Dakota Beebout, 29, both of Logansport, burglarized a pole barn in the 2400 block of East Wabash River Road on Aug. 2.
1 killed in I-65 crash in White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash involving a car and a semi late Tuesday in White County. Indiana State Police say the crash happened just before midnight on Interstate 65 near the 196 mile marker. Investigators believe a 2011 Toyota Sienna was traveling north on the interstate when it struck a semi that was also headed north. The Toyota struck the semi and went into the median, hitting the cable barrier.
lhsmagpie.com
A Look Towards Logansport’s Past Through the Dead
Mount Hope Cemetery was established in 1928 and is the third-largest cemetery in Indiana. Stretching more than 225 acres, over 82,000 people are buried in this cemetery. Mount Hope is separated into different sections, including two different spots for veterans to be buried in. One of these spots is veterans circle, and every veteran buried here gets a free tombstone. The other spot is around the Soldier Monument, which honors all branches of the military. Mount Hope is also the resting place for some important people in Logansport history.
WLFI.com
Haunted Lafayette: A haunting history of Greenbush Cemetery
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette's Greenbush Cemetery serves not only as a final resting place , but also as a glimpse into history. President of the Historic Preservation Commission, Sean Lutes, told News 18 it's a unique feature of Lafayette. "A lot of cities don't have centralized urban cemetery...
WLFI.com
Indiana BMV holds public hearing for possible West Lafayette branch closure
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says online transactions have increased while in person transactions have gone down at its West Lafayette location. This is one of the reasons it's considering closing the branch. During a public hearing members of the West Lafayette community express...
WLFI.com
Michael Barnett found not guilty on all charges
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Michael Barnett, who was accused of abandoning his adopted daughter in Tippecanoe County and moving to Canada in 2013, was found not guilty by a jury Thursday afternoon. Barnett was facing charges that included neglect of a dependent, neglect of a depending bodily injury, neglect...
New details expected in unusual Indiana death investigation
WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After six months of waiting for new details, the Indiana State Police is expected to give new information on an unusual case involving a suitcase. In April, the body of a little boy was discovered inside a discarded suitcase in the woods of Washington County. Half a year later, more […]
WLFI.com
Lafayette city council approves 2023 city budget
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Lafayette City Council has approved the 2023 city budget. The $82,562,067 price tag is a nearly $8 million increase from this year’s budget. It also includes a lower tax rate for city residents. The city’s police and fire departments will each see about...
18-year-old arrested for Kokomo burglary
KOKOMO, Ind — An 18-year-old is in custody after a burglary attempt in Kokomo early Thursday morning. It happened at the Annex of Kokomo apartments. Police responded to an apartment around 3:30 a.m., where they found three residents holding a suspect at gunpoint. The residents told police the suspect had entered the apartment wearing a ski mask and pointed a gun at them.
WLFI.com
Deputy sheriff, former candidate files lawsuit against Carroll County Sheriff
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Deputy Sheriff in Carroll County has filed a lawsuit against the Carroll County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff Tobe Leazenby. He claims his constitutional rights were violated throughout his employment because of his political affiliations. "The constitution is very [important], there's a reason why...
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP: Two children seriously hurt in Miami County crash
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say two children were airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Miami County Tuesday morning. ISP says an 18-year-old from Peru was driving westbound on County Road 850 South, when he approached a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 300 East just before 8 a.m. Officers believe he stopped at the sign before going into the intersection and striking another car.
Current Publishing
Bidding Farewell: Longtime county employee set to retire early next year
A longtime Hamilton County employee who served two terms as sheriff and later became director of administration for the Hamilton County Commissioners is set to retire next spring. Dan Stevens, who has been director of administration for the past 14 years, started his career with Hamilton County in January 1974...
WLFI.com
Purdue University Blood Initiative and Versiti Blood Center of Indiana host blood drive
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Blood Initiative joined forces with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana for their blood drive Wednesday afternoon. Several people lined up at Purdue Armory to provide their life-saving blood donation. Anyone who gave blood also got the chance to meet players from the Purdue Men's Basketball Team and get an autographed photo as a gift.
Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it
It's not your typical lost pet, but a kangaroo is on the loose in northwest Carroll County.
Pet kangaroo on the loose in Indiana county
Police in Indiana confirmed a kangaroo is on the loose in Carroll County after escaping from its owner's property.
Kokomo PD uncover multi-state auto theft ring that targeted high-performance vehicles
KOKOMO, Ind. — A multi-month investigation into the theft of two Dodge Chargers in March led the Kokomo Police Department to discover a larger auto theft ring that spanned multiple states and targetted high-performance vehicles. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the investigation began after two Dodge Chargers were stolen from Kokomo on March 11 […]
Authorities searching for car shop employee accused of scamming customers
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Bragg is facing theft and fraud charges in Indiana and in Florida. Investigators say Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Whiteland and scammed customers out of thousands of dollars. “People may have paid tens […]
