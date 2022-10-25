Andrea Arcella, nee Miszewski, age 68, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 28, 2022. Beloved wife to Raymond Arcella. Loving mother to Joseph (Tina) Miszewski, Rachel (Patrick) Borbi, Jennifer (Robert) Bochnowski, Michael (Jaimie) Arcella, Sarah (Scott Ristenpart) Arcella, and James (Emily) Arcella. Cherished grandmother to Allison, Joe, Cooper, Cal, Caitlin, Mackenzie, Michael, Lindsay, Nick, Jane, Charlie, and soon to be Chase. She is also survived by her mother Greta Risden, brother Robert (Carol) Miszewski, her sisters Anna (Richard) Smith, Lynn (Late Bruce) Miller and Tina (Kirk) Low and sister-in-law Ralaine (Roy) Maggard. Proceeded in death by her father Joseph Miszewski, step father George Risden and her brother Timothy Risden. She will be dearly missed by all who knew, loved her, and couldn’t wait to meet her.

