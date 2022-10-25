Read full article on original website
Halloween Saturday in Lansing
Bethel Church, Fox Pointe, and the Legion Riders all offer plenty of candy and fun for trick-or-treaters. LANSING, Ill. (October 29, 2022) – Sunshine, warm temps, and windless skies made Halloween Saturday a perfect day for early trick-or-treating, and Lansing offered plenty of options. Bethel Church (3500 Glenwood-Lansing Road) offered trunk-or-treating in their north parking lot from 2–4 p.m. Community organizations and local businesses set up tables for trick-or-treaters at Fox Pointe (18138 Henry Street) from 2–4 p.m. And the Legion Riders hosted their first motorcycle trunk-or-treat event at the American Legion (18255 Grant Street).
Video: Finishing a busy year at VanDerGriend’s Farm Stand
LANSING, Ill. (October 28, 2022) – VanDerGriend’s Farm Stand has been offering the Lansing community flowers, produce, and other fresh products for many years. As the family farm stand wraps up its season, Josh and Melanie stopped by to talk to Scott and Jean VanDerGriend about their business, their customers, and the corn wheel:
Special use approvals, DEA task force agreement – Village Board Agenda 11/1/22
LANSING, Ill. (October 29, 2022) – The November 1 Lansing Village Board meetings begin at 7 p.m. with the regular board meeting, which is directly followed by the Committee of the Whole meeting. Village Board meeting agenda (7 p.m.) Many of the items brought before the Village Board at...
Sunday: Clouds and showers
LANSING, Ill. (October 29, 2022) – Lansing’s sunny spell ends on Sunday, with clouds throughout the day and heavy showers predicted for late afternoon. The high temp is forecast to reach 62 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only...
Friday: Mostly sunny and beautiful
LANSING, Ill. (October 27, 2022) – “A beautiful fall day,” says AccuWeather about the Friday forecast. Temps are predicted to reach 59 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
Obituary: Andrea M. Arcella
Andrea Arcella, nee Miszewski, age 68, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 28, 2022. Beloved wife to Raymond Arcella. Loving mother to Joseph (Tina) Miszewski, Rachel (Patrick) Borbi, Jennifer (Robert) Bochnowski, Michael (Jaimie) Arcella, Sarah (Scott Ristenpart) Arcella, and James (Emily) Arcella. Cherished grandmother to Allison, Joe, Cooper, Cal, Caitlin, Mackenzie, Michael, Lindsay, Nick, Jane, Charlie, and soon to be Chase. She is also survived by her mother Greta Risden, brother Robert (Carol) Miszewski, her sisters Anna (Richard) Smith, Lynn (Late Bruce) Miller and Tina (Kirk) Low and sister-in-law Ralaine (Roy) Maggard. Proceeded in death by her father Joseph Miszewski, step father George Risden and her brother Timothy Risden. She will be dearly missed by all who knew, loved her, and couldn’t wait to meet her.
Obituary: Milka Zugalj
Milka Zugalj, nee Gojmerac, age 77 of South Holland, IL, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022. Beloved wife for 60 years of Ivan J. Zugalj. Loving mother of Joseph Zugalj, Christina (Carlos) Olvera, and David (Samantha) Zugalj. Cherished grandmother of Ivan and Dominic. Visitation Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 3...
