Montreal Canadiens acquire first round early entry pick Nicolas Beaudin
The Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens have completed another trade that will see a former first-round pick head north. Nicolas Beaudin, selected 27th overall in 2018 by the Blackhawks, has been traded to Montreal in exchange for Cameron Hillis. Similar to the move for Kirby Dach, this brings a struggling...
Barry Trotz reveals teams he's intrigued to coach
After recusing himself from the coaching carousel last season, one of the best coaches in NHL history could return his name into consideration next season. Former Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz told NHL.com Wednesday that he’s not quite ready yet to return to coaching, but the idea of coaching an Original Six franchise would spark “intrigue” for the veteran coach.
Bruins' Brad Marchand ready to make season debut
It was all a ruse, apparently. After telling reporters just Wednesday that Brad Marchand wasn’t ready to return, head coach Jim Montgomery informed reporters including Conor Ryan of the Boston Sports Journal that the veteran winger will indeed play Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings. Marchand won’t travel with the team for Friday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets as the Bruins ease him into the lineup.
Winnipeg Jets: 6 Notable Statistics Through First 6 Games
The Winnipeg Jets are through their first half-dozen games of 2022-23, and there are already plenty of notable stats to gnaw on. Here, we’ll take a look at six statistics from their six games so far. 1 — Number of 60-Minute Efforts. The Jets have a 3-3-0 record...
3 Bruins at Risk of Losing Roster Spot When Injured Players Return
As each day in October passes by, the closer we get to November and the countdown will be on as to when Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy return to the Boston Bruins lineup. As both players continue to work their way back from offseason surgeries, one other player, Matt Grzelcyk, has already made it back from his recovery from surgery last spring.
Canucks place D (concussion) Travis Dermott on LTIR, D Riley Stillman on IR
The Vancouver Canucks are still chasing their first win of their season, and now it looks like that chase has been made more difficult. The team has announced that defenseman Travis Dermott has been placed on long-term injured reserve, while defenseman Riley Stillman, who the team recently acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks, has been placed on injured reserve.
A salary cap deep dive into the Dallas Stars
Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
Duhaime scores tiebreaker, sends Wild past Canadiens 3-1
MONTREAL (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter...
New York Rangers agree to terms with Ben Harpur
The New York Rangers are adding a little defensive depth, agreeing to terms with Ben Harpur after his solid showing in the minor leagues. Harpur had been playing with the Hartford Wolf Pack on a PTO but will convert that into a one-year NHL contract. If the team wants him to remain in the AHL, he’ll have to clear waivers today.
Bruins activate defenseman Brandon Carlo from IR
The Boston Bruins have Brandon Carlo back, activating him from his latest stint on injured reserve with a concussion. To make room on the active roster, Jakub Lauko has been assigned to the AHL. It’s good news for both Carlo and the Bruins that the 25-year-old was able to come...
Report: Senators not expected to pursue offensive help despite Josh Norris injury
The Ottawa Senators got bad news yesterday when head coach D.J. Smith told the media that he was not confident that Josh Norris, a crucial top-six center in his lineup, would return to the ice this season. This unfortunate development has led many to wonder whether the Senators, led by GM Pierre Dorion, would pursue immediate upgrades to fill the hole left in their lineup by Norris’ absence. Veteran forward Derick Brassard is currently occupying Norris’ old slot in the lineup, and seeing as the Senators have hopes of contending in the Atlantic division, so they may want to upgrade on Brassard, who had 19 points in 46 games last season.
Detroit Red Wings' efforts undone by Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins in 5-1 loss
Brad Marchand returned just in time to spoil the Detroit Red Wings' attempts to hold their own against one of the top teams in the NHL. Beating a forecasted Thanksgiving return following double hip surgery, Marchand had two goals and an assist for the Boston Bruins on Thursday at TD Garden. The Wings (3-2-2) skated well and created good scoring chances until the third period, when the Bruins (7-1-0) scored scored three goals in less than two...
Blue Jackets recall No. 6 overall pick David Jiricek
Another top pick from the 2022 draft is about to get his chance at the NHL level. The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled David Jiricek from the minor leagues after Adam Boqvist was moved to injured reserve. Boqvist suffered a broken foot in Tuesday night’s game and will miss six weeks.
Penguins Announce Jason Zucker Out Day-to-Day with Injury
In the Penguins contest against the Edmonton Oilers, Zucker was visibly injured after taking a hit along the boards. Zucker skated to the bench in pain but didn’t leave the contest. While the injury is officially undisclosed, that is likely where the injury occurred. With an extra man down,...
Rangers sign defenseman Ben Harpur to one-year deal
Harpur, 27, was with the Columbus Blue Jackets on a professional tryout contract earlier this season. He was ultimately cut after getting injured in a fight against Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jamie Devane. Once the AHL season kicked off, he found himself on another PTO, this time with the Hartford Wolfpack.
NHL Central Scouting releases 'players to watch' for 2023 draft
The 2023 draft is still months away, but fans of struggling teams are already salivating over the idea of adding talents like Connor Bedard, Matvei Michkov or Adam Fantilli to their organization. Those three are among the 28 names who were included as “A” prospects in NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary “players to watch” list, released on Tuesday.
Kraken sign former second-round pick Christopher Gibson to one-year deal
With so many injuries to their goaltenders, the Seattle Kraken have converted one of their minor league contracts into an NHL deal. Christopher Gibson, who had been playing with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, has signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $750K. Seattle is without Philipp Grubauer and Chris Driedger, leaving...
Flyers claim former Islanders top prospect off waivers
The Philadelphia Flyers claimed Kieffer Bellows off waivers from the New York Islanders, giving the team a new young forward to add to the lineup. Bellows has played in just a single game so far this season. After making sure they added quite a bit of toughness in the offseason,...
Blackhawks place Tyler Johnson on injured reserve with right ankle injury
The injury occurred in the third period of Tuesday’s game against the Florida Panther when Tyler Johnson collided awkwardly with Aleksander Barkov and fell awkwardly feet-first into the boards. Johnson had to be helped off the ice, and was later seen in a walking boot that night. Chicago will...
Blues place Pavel Buchnevich on IR, sign Tyler Pitlick
The St. Louis Blues placed forward Pavel Buchnevich on injured reserve and signed fellow forward Tyler Pitlick to a one-year contract. Pitlick's deal is worth $750,000, per the club's release confirming the moves Tuesday. Buchnevich, 27, has been sidelined since the season opener with an undisclosed issue. He scored a...
