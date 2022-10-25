Read full article on original website
Related
Starlink internet coverage, cost, speeds and the latest news — what you need to know
Starlink is Elon Musk’s satellite internet service that promises broadband speeds anywhere in the world. Here’s everything you need to know.
SpaceX shares an image of Falcon Heavy's 27 Merlin engines ahead of launch
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, is approaching its first launch in over three years. The massive launch system, which is powered by three modified Falcon 9 first-stage boosters, is now linked together and awaiting launch from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Ahead of...
Digital Trends
SpaceX to launch world’s most powerful operational rocket
With NASA’s Space Launch System rocket yet to fly, and SpaceX still prepping the maiden flight of its next-generation Super Heavy space vehicle, the company’s Falcon Heavy rocket remains the most powerful rocket in use today. And it looks to be just days away from heading skyward on...
Chinese Nuclear Anti-Satellite Study Highlights Problem Of Countering Starlink-Like Constellations
DARPAConstellations like Starlink for comms and missile tracking will dominate space, presenting foes with the problem of how to counter them.
A single chip has managed to transfer the entire internet's traffic in a single second
Researchers prove there's a lot more room to grow for the internet with silicon photonics.
Apple confirms a major change: The iPhone is switching to USB-C — but it's not happy about being forced to ditch its Lightning port
Apple exec Greg Joswiak said that Apple has "no choice" but to comply with a new EU regulation and create an iPhone with a USB-C port.
CNET
Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.
The Verge
Tesla’s latest recall can’t be solved with a software update
Tesla is issuing a safety recall on over 24,000 Model 3 vehicles that can’t be fixed with a software update this time. The affected cars may have an improperly fastened rear-left seat belt buckle and center seat belt anchor (via Electrek). All model years are affected (2017–2022) but it’s not an issue from the factory — it’s caused by a previous service visit where the seat belt anchor was removed for another repair.
CNBC
Amazon hires Hawaiian Air to fly rented Airbus cargo jets to replace older freighters
Hawaiian said it will start flying Airbus A330 cargo jets for Amazon in 2023. Amazon could have up to a 15% stake in Hawaiian Airlines. Amazon said the planes will replace older jets. Hawaiian will fly at least 10 Airbus A330-300 converted freighters for Amazon, with the first ones starting...
Treat Tesla like it's a Chinese tech stock because of how much profit Elon Musk's company is making there, Morgan Stanley says
Tesla will behave like a Chinese tech stock for the next decade, according to Morgan Stanley. Up to half of the Elon Musk-run EV maker's profitability comes from China sales, the bank said. Tesla and Chinese tech stocks have both fallen sharply this year as recession fears intensify. Tesla rakes...
electrek.co
Check out video footage of XPeng AeroHT’s flying car completing its maiden flight
Following XPeng’s recent 1024 Tech Day event in China earlier this week, we have finally been able to share video footage of its latest generation of eVTOL built by AeroHT. As promised during the presentation, XPeng’s flying car prototype completed its maiden flight and has the receipts to prove it. You’ve gotta see this.
Jalopnik
World's First All-Electric Passenger Plane Takes its Maiden Flight
The world’s first all-electric passenger airplane has finally taken flight. The Eviation Aircraft Alice went on its maiden voyage on Tuesday, after a series of setbacks and delays kept putting off the historic flight — officially bringing passenger planes into the EV age. The inaugural Alice flight was...
msn.com
Amazon just hired another passenger airline to fly cargo jets using the biggest aircraft yet
Hawaiian Airlines announced a deal with Amazon on Friday to use converted Airbus A330-300F freighter jets. The carrier will operate on behalf of Amazon to transport cargo, joining other operators like Sun Country Airlines. Hawaiian said it will establish a new pilot base and hire more employees to support the...
notebookcheck.net
Smaller and cheaper Tesla Model 2 priced at half of the Model 3 platform cost is finally in development
After putting the long-teased affordable Tesla model on the backburner in order to finish the development of the Cybertruck electric pickup and the Semi long-haul vehicle, Tesla is finally embarking on the quest to make the sub-US$30,000 electric car it has been promising for a while. Well, at the beginning Elon Musk was promising a $25,000 vehicle, but then came inflation and supply chain snags.
rv-pro.com
Winegard Adds Flat High-Performance Starlink to RV Offerings
WiFi connectivity company Winegard announced that, as an authorized retailer, it is adding the flat high-performance Starlink to its product offerings. This new product provides high-speed, low-latency internet while in motion, is designed for permanent installation and is more resilient to extreme environments. The flat high-performance Starlink features a 140-degree...
Record-breaking transparent solar panels pave way for electricity-generating windows
Scientists have achieved a new efficiency record for dye-sensitized solar cells (DSCs), opening up new commercial possibilities for transparent solar panels.A team from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland made the breakthrough using specially designed photosensitizer dye molecules that when combined are capable of harvesting light from across the entire visible light spectrum.The transparent properties of DSCs make them suitable for use in windows, greenhouses and glass facades, the researchers said, as well as in the screens of portable electronic devices.They are also flexible, relatively low-cost and can be made using conventional roll-printing techniques. Theoretically, the price/performance ratio...
Gizmodo
China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch
It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane
Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
teslarati.com
Tesla offering Autopilot Camera Upgrades to owners with FSD capability
Tesla is offering Autopilot camera upgrades to owners who have Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability and early production cameras. The offer comes right before Tesla’s wide release of FSD. According to an email shared with Teslarati, Tesla is offering complimentary Autopilot Camera upgrades. To avail of the offer, Tesla owners...
All-Electric Lithium Mine Set to Power 5 Million EVs
Lithium is necessary to power EVs. This lithium mine is set to produce enough to power 5 million EVs over the course of a decade. The post All-Electric Lithium Mine Set to Power 5 Million EVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0