State Liquor Authority Issues Emergency Suspension on The Stone Lounge
The Stone Lounge, located at 128 Main St. in Cortland, has lost its liquor license. Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford from the State Liquor Authority (SLA) ordered the suspension of the license to Fuller’s Tavern of Cortland, Inc. otherwise known as The Stone Lounge.
Unlicensed marijuana shop in Syracuse offers a look at the haziness of New York’s pot laws
Syracuse, N.Y. — A new shop that opened last month in the heart of the residential area near Syracuse University drew immediate attention from neighbors. It’s also drawing attention to some of the continuing murkiness and frustration in enforcing New York’s legal marijuana laws. The storefront near...
Justice delayed again: NY officials make Broadwater wait for payout after wrongful conviction
Syracuse, NY – Anthony Broadwater left a Syracuse courtroom in triumph last year after a 40-year battle for justice over his wrongful conviction decades ago in the rape of Alice Sebold, a Syracuse University student who went on to become a best-selling author. But his exoneration, which made news...
Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'
A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down. Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica. The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small tent city in west...
Meldrim’s Paint in Cortland Looks to Build New Store
During the Town of Cortlandville’s Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, October 25th, a well known Cortland business presented plans for a site plan approval to the board. Meldrim’s Paint, located at 3975 Route 281, Cortland, looks to build a brand new 6,000 SF retail store and associated parking on an existing partially developed 1.75 acre land behind the current Meldrim’s paint building. Plans for what would be for the current building were not specified.
Groton doctor reaches $900K settlement with federal authorities for overcharging
GROTON, N.Y.—A doctor with a Groton practice has reached an agreement to pay $900,000 for a variety of up-billing charges, announced by the United States Attorney’s Office Monday. Dr. Ahmad Mehdi, who operates general medical practices in Groton and Tully, New York, agreed to pay the money to...
New Micron facility expected to spur infrastructure upgrades, housing demand
After the announcement of its new manufacturing plant, county and Micron officials are looking ahead to the work that must be done in preparation. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said at a Monday town hall about the semiconductor facility that the plant will bring job opportunities before it even opens. He said work the project requires infrastructure upgrades, such as water management and road repairs.
Mayor Michaels Announces Purchase Of Former Tops Market By River View Pediatrics Practice
FULTON – Mayor Deana Michaels announced that River View Pediatrics, currently located at 63 S. First St., recently purchased the former Tops market at 909 W. First St., which will become the new location for their practice. “This property, which has been vacant since 2018 and was a local...
Fairfield Estate up for worldwide auction
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – “Exquisite,” “gorgeous” and “pristine” are just a few of the words used to describe the Fairfield Estate, the recognizable 19th century mansion in Fayetteville now up for auction. Variably referred to as Georgian and Victorian in style, the 12,500-square-foot...
T-burg considers selling extra water
For 34 years, Bill Fisher and his family have been taking cold showers, going to laundromats and rationing what water they can get from the well at their Covert home. Through the depths of winter and the driest of droughts, the Fisher family’s access to water has been determined by the level of their well.
Rosalie’s Cucina, Burger King have restaurant inspection violations; 50 satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Oct. 2 to 8:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Unemployment rates are decreasing in Syracuse
Latest numbers from the New York Department of Labor show Syracuse’s unemployment rate fell to 3.1% last month. That’s down from 4% since last year and is on par with most other large upstate cities. Rochester also comes in at 3.1%, and Buffalo-Niagara posted at 3.3%. The numbers were similar across most counties in Central New York, ranging from 2.8% in Madison to 3.6% in Oswego.
Your Stories: What’s up with those giant wind turbine blades?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories team has been fielding several questions about the giant wind turbines being hauled on area interstates. John says almost daily he sees the long wind turbine blades and the other parts heading south on Interstate 81. He wonders where are they coming from and where are they going? […]
Stone Lounge liquor license suspended after 77 fake ID’s taken by police
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Stone Lounge liquor license was suspended by the New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) on October 26. At a regular meeting, the suspension was ordered by Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford ordered the suspension. The suspension occurred after Cortland Police and the NYS Department of […]
By 1 vote, Syracuse councilors approve $100K-a-year parking shuttle for city employees
Syracuse, N.Y. -- By a single vote, the Syracuse Common Council approved spending $100,000 a year on a parking shuttle for city employees. The shuttle will take employees six blocks from the city-owned parking lot on Washington Street to City Hall. A Syracuse.com reporter covered the distance in 8 ½ minutes at a comfortable pace last week.
In Lansing, a project doesn’t look so Dandy
LANSING, N.Y.—Plans for a Dandy Mini-Mart at a prominent corner in the town of Lansing has resulted in a not-so-dandy response from worried neighbors. As first reported when news of the proposal broke back in January 2021, the Dandy Mini-Mart chain operates several dozen stores across the Twin Tiers, and wishes to add one more in Lansing, at the southwest corner of the intersection of East Shore Drive and NY 34B/Ridge Road, across the road from the Rogues’ Harbor Inn. At the time it was first submitted to the town of Lansing, the project called for an 8,400 square-foot with two gasoline fuel islands and one diesel fuel island.
Salina 1st Closes $1 Million From LISC’s Black Economic Development Fund
An investment fund led by one of the country’s largest community development organizations invests in Syracuse’s first all-minority-led commercial development. Syracuse, NY – Salina 1st is proud to announce it has closed a $1 million investment from the Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s (LISC) Black Economic Development Fund (BEDF) for its five-story, mixed-use building, and one-story business center/maker’s space.
