State Liquor Authority Issues Emergency Suspension on The Stone Lounge

The Stone Lounge, located at 128 Main St. in Cortland, has lost its liquor license. Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford from the State Liquor Authority (SLA) ordered the suspension of the license to Fuller’s Tavern of Cortland, Inc. otherwise known as The Stone Lounge.
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'

A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down. Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica. The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small tent city in west...
wxhc.com

Meldrim’s Paint in Cortland Looks to Build New Store

During the Town of Cortlandville’s Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, October 25th, a well known Cortland business presented plans for a site plan approval to the board. Meldrim’s Paint, located at 3975 Route 281, Cortland, looks to build a brand new 6,000 SF retail store and associated parking on an existing partially developed 1.75 acre land behind the current Meldrim’s paint building. Plans for what would be for the current building were not specified.
CORTLAND, NY
waer.org

New Micron facility expected to spur infrastructure upgrades, housing demand

After the announcement of its new manufacturing plant, county and Micron officials are looking ahead to the work that must be done in preparation. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said at a Monday town hall about the semiconductor facility that the plant will bring job opportunities before it even opens. He said work the project requires infrastructure upgrades, such as water management and road repairs.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small "tent city" in West Utica on Thursday where a local church has set up a campground to provide shelter for the homeless. The property is owned by the Cornerstone Community Church. Pastor Mike Ballman says the church...
UTICA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fairfield Estate up for worldwide auction

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – “Exquisite,” “gorgeous” and “pristine” are just a few of the words used to describe the Fairfield Estate, the recognizable 19th century mansion in Fayetteville now up for auction. Variably referred to as Georgian and Victorian in style, the 12,500-square-foot...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

T-burg considers selling extra water

For 34 years, Bill Fisher and his family have been taking cold showers, going to laundromats and rationing what water they can get from the well at their Covert home. Through the depths of winter and the driest of droughts, the Fisher family’s access to water has been determined by the level of their well.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
waer.org

CNY doctor to pay $900,000 for overcharging Medicaid services

After investigating state Medicaid overpayments, the state attorney general and the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of New York say a medical practice doctor with offices in Tully and Groton has overcharged Medicaid for medical services. State Attorney General Letitia James said since January 2012, Dr. Ahmad...
GROTON, NY
waer.org

Unemployment rates are decreasing in Syracuse

Latest numbers from the New York Department of Labor show Syracuse’s unemployment rate fell to 3.1% last month. That’s down from 4% since last year and is on par with most other large upstate cities. Rochester also comes in at 3.1%, and Buffalo-Niagara posted at 3.3%. The numbers were similar across most counties in Central New York, ranging from 2.8% in Madison to 3.6% in Oswego.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

In Lansing, a project doesn’t look so Dandy

LANSING, N.Y.—Plans for a Dandy Mini-Mart at a prominent corner in the town of Lansing has resulted in a not-so-dandy response from worried neighbors. As first reported when news of the proposal broke back in January 2021, the Dandy Mini-Mart chain operates several dozen stores across the Twin Tiers, and wishes to add one more in Lansing, at the southwest corner of the intersection of East Shore Drive and NY 34B/Ridge Road, across the road from the Rogues’ Harbor Inn. At the time it was first submitted to the town of Lansing, the project called for an 8,400 square-foot with two gasoline fuel islands and one diesel fuel island.
LANSING, NY
urbancny.com

Salina 1st Closes $1 Million From LISC’s Black Economic Development Fund

An investment fund led by one of the country’s largest community development organizations invests in Syracuse’s first all-minority-led commercial development. Syracuse, NY – Salina 1st is proud to announce it has closed a $1 million investment from the Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s (LISC) Black Economic Development Fund (BEDF) for its five-story, mixed-use building, and one-story business center/maker’s space.
