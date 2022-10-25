ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache

IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
The Independent

Apple confirms it is changing the iPhone’s charging plug

Apple will change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, it has confirmed.The company will comply with a new EU ruling that will force all devices to use the same USB-C standard, a senior executive said. While the rule affects all such devices, Apple remains the only significant phone manufacturer that has not yet switched to the standard.As such, it will be forced to remove the Lightning cable on the bottom of the phone.Apple’s marketing boss, Greg Joswiak, said that “obviously we’ll have to comply, we have no choice”, in response to a question during a live Wall Street...
CNET

Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.
Ozarks First.com

New Apple iOS 16.1 goes live Monday: Here’s what’s new for iPhones

(NEXSTAR) – A software update available for iPhones starting Monday comes with new fitness features, cleaner charging and a spotlight on Taylor Swift – among other features. The update, iOS 16.1, has less major new features than Apple’s big release last month, which allowed users to edit text...
9to5Mac

Spotify audiobooks app update rejected by Apple three times over in-app purchase rules

As described in a new update to its Time to Play Fair website, Spotify has faced the ire of App Review over its attempt to launch an audiobooks store inside the Spotify app on iPhone. The app was rejected three times by App Review due to violations of Apple’s In-App Purchase rules, before finally being approved on Tuesday. The eventually-approved app experience entails a nine step process, far more complicated than Spotify ideally wanted to offer, to comply with App Store rules.
msn.com

iOS 16.0.3 on Your iPhone: Apple Fixes Some Annoying Bugs

After releasing iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 last month, Apple has now rolled out another software update, iOS 16.0.3. The latest update addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, including delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls. It also fixes camera issues some iPhone 14 models have experienced, like a slow launch speed or spontaneously switching between camera modes.
Apple Insider

iPhone 15 will have USB-C & big differences between models

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new report claims that the forthcomingiPhone 15 range will switch to USB-C charging, and that Apple will still produce four models, with bigger feature differences than the iPhone 14 family has. That perceived...
CNET

iOS 16.1 Is Here. How to Download the Latest iPhone Update Right Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. After releasing iOS 16 in September, Apple on Monday dropped the latest software update for the iPhone -- iOS 16.1. Aside from fixing bug issues and some minor refinements,...
techunwrapped.com

Do you enter your bank online? Avoid these 5 mistakes

When you connect to Internet banking, it is essential not make mistakes. It is something that you should avoid whether you connect from your mobile or from your computer. In both cases you can suffer computer attacks and it is essential to do things correctly. Avoid these common mistakes. use...
CNET

Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
HackerNoon

What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?

Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
TechSpot

Apple begrudgingly admits that the iPhone will switch to USB-C

What just happened? Apple says it will comply with a European law that will force the iPhone to switch from a Lightning port to USB-C. The Cupertino executive didn't say precisely when the change will occur, nor did he confirm that the connector will be included in iPhones sold outside of the EU.
itechpost.com

Apple Introduces the New iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura

Apple has released an update regarding its operating system and its updates. Apple users can now update iPads to iPadOS16, as well as macOS Ventura. The tech company delayed its launch due to the Stage Manager multitasking feature in need of more polishing. With this, Apple is skipping a public release of the iPadOS16, and will go straight to the 16.1 version.

