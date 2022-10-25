Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache
IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
Update your iPhone to iOS 16.1 right now to fix the dangerous ‘SiriSpy’ security flaw
Early this week, Apple released iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura to all users. While new features are always welcome, there’s another reason to keep your iPhone and other Apple gadgets updated. This time, updating to iOS 16.1 fixed a dangerous security flaw that exploits Siri to record your conversations.
Warning for all Apple users – 5 things you should never do with your iPhone including a risky habit you must change
IPHONE users may be unknowingly damaging their device and shortening its lifespan. Avoid these device-killing mistakes to get lasting use out of your iPhone. There are a few widely known practices that all Apple users should avoid:. Do not use a third party charger unless its MFi-certified, always install the...
Apple confirms it is changing the iPhone’s charging plug
Apple will change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, it has confirmed.The company will comply with a new EU ruling that will force all devices to use the same USB-C standard, a senior executive said. While the rule affects all such devices, Apple remains the only significant phone manufacturer that has not yet switched to the standard.As such, it will be forced to remove the Lightning cable on the bottom of the phone.Apple’s marketing boss, Greg Joswiak, said that “obviously we’ll have to comply, we have no choice”, in response to a question during a live Wall Street...
daystech.org
Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues
IOS 16 launched a brand new privateness function that requires apps to obtain a person’s permission earlier than accessing their iPhone’s clipboard to stick textual content from different apps, however some customers have skilled a problem that causes the immediate to seem excessively. According to The Wall Street...
CNET
Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
Ozarks First.com
New Apple iOS 16.1 goes live Monday: Here’s what’s new for iPhones
(NEXSTAR) – A software update available for iPhones starting Monday comes with new fitness features, cleaner charging and a spotlight on Taylor Swift – among other features. The update, iOS 16.1, has less major new features than Apple’s big release last month, which allowed users to edit text...
9to5Mac
Spotify audiobooks app update rejected by Apple three times over in-app purchase rules
As described in a new update to its Time to Play Fair website, Spotify has faced the ire of App Review over its attempt to launch an audiobooks store inside the Spotify app on iPhone. The app was rejected three times by App Review due to violations of Apple’s In-App Purchase rules, before finally being approved on Tuesday. The eventually-approved app experience entails a nine step process, far more complicated than Spotify ideally wanted to offer, to comply with App Store rules.
msn.com
iOS 16.0.3 on Your iPhone: Apple Fixes Some Annoying Bugs
After releasing iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 last month, Apple has now rolled out another software update, iOS 16.0.3. The latest update addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, including delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls. It also fixes camera issues some iPhone 14 models have experienced, like a slow launch speed or spontaneously switching between camera modes.
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 will have USB-C & big differences between models
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new report claims that the forthcomingiPhone 15 range will switch to USB-C charging, and that Apple will still produce four models, with bigger feature differences than the iPhone 14 family has. That perceived...
CNET
With iOS 16, Here's How to Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone
It might seem surprising, but if you ever wanted to recover a deleted text message on iOS 15, the only way to do it was to hope you had a backup with that specific text message and then restore your iPhone. It's an arduous process for what should be a...
CNET
iOS 16.1 Is Here. How to Download the Latest iPhone Update Right Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. After releasing iOS 16 in September, Apple on Monday dropped the latest software update for the iPhone -- iOS 16.1. Aside from fixing bug issues and some minor refinements,...
techunwrapped.com
Do you enter your bank online? Avoid these 5 mistakes
When you connect to Internet banking, it is essential not make mistakes. It is something that you should avoid whether you connect from your mobile or from your computer. In both cases you can suffer computer attacks and it is essential to do things correctly. Avoid these common mistakes. use...
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?
Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
Cult of Mac
What time will Apple release iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura on October 24?
IOS 16 was released in September, but Apple held back on iPadOS 16 due to bugs and stability issues. A month later, the company is finally ready to seed iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and iOS 16.1 to the public on October 24. But when exactly will the updates show up...
TechSpot
Apple begrudgingly admits that the iPhone will switch to USB-C
What just happened? Apple says it will comply with a European law that will force the iPhone to switch from a Lightning port to USB-C. The Cupertino executive didn't say precisely when the change will occur, nor did he confirm that the connector will be included in iPhones sold outside of the EU.
itechpost.com
Apple Introduces the New iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura
Apple has released an update regarding its operating system and its updates. Apple users can now update iPads to iPadOS16, as well as macOS Ventura. The tech company delayed its launch due to the Stage Manager multitasking feature in need of more polishing. With this, Apple is skipping a public release of the iPadOS16, and will go straight to the 16.1 version.
9to5Mac
Zero-day vulnerability patched in iOS 16.1; active exploits may exist, says Apple
If you haven’t yet updated to iOS 16.1, you may want to do it sooner rather than later: Among the changes is a patch to a zero-day vulnerability. Apple says that exploits may be in active use. The security vulnerability is of a type often exploited by hackers to...
