NASDAQ
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years
The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
NASDAQ
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
For most investors, 2022 hasn't gone as planned. Following a year where the biggest drawdown in the S&P 500 totaled just 5%, the benchmark index has responded in 2022 by plunging into a bear market and delivering its worst first-half return in 52 years. But that's nothing compared to the...
NASDAQ
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
NASDAQ
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
NASDAQ
How Safe Is Intel's Dividend?
Shares of chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) soared on Friday after the company laid out plans to aggressively cut costs. Not only is the PC market imploding following a pandemic bonanza in 2020 and 2021, with global unit shipments tumbling 19.5% year over year in the third quarter, but Intel is also seeing demand for server chips from enterprise and cloud customers soften.
NASDAQ
Chipotle Is Crushing It Even With Decades-High Inflation. But Is the Stock a Buy?
The biggest change to financial markets in 2022 has been the return of inflation across the globe. The Consumer Price Index is up 8.2% over the past 12 months in the United States. That's one of the highest readings in decades and has major implications across the economy. For businesses...
NASDAQ
Here's Our "Recession 2023" Game Plan (for Cheap 8.4% Dividends)
It's nearly 2023, and we're on the precipice of something that's never happened in our lifetimes: a recession is coming--and when it does, it will surprise no one. Believe it or not, that's good news because it lets us buy stocks--and high-yield closed-end funds (CEFs)--cheap right now. We don't have to wait months for the recession to subside.
NASDAQ
3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Double in 5 Years
Little Orphan Annie had it right: The sun will come out tomorrow. Although we're in a bear market now, stocks will rebound in time. We asked three Motley Fool contributors which stocks they're especially optimistic about. Here's why they think that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE: DNA), Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) are unstoppable stocks that could double in five years.
NASDAQ
Why Alibaba, KE Holdings, and RLX Technology Fell Today
Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), real estate digital transaction platform KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE), and electronic vaping company RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were falling today, down 4.6%, 8.8%, and 8.9%, respectively, as of 12:55 p.m. ET. These companies didnt reportany material news, although earlier this week Alibaba...
NASDAQ
What's in the Offing for Emerson (EMR) in Q4 Earnings?
Emerson Electric Co. EMR is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended September 2022) results on Nov 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter has been revised 1.2% upward in the past 90 days. However, Emerson has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6%.
NASDAQ
WOLF vs. TXN: Which Semiconductor Stock is Better?
The last few years have been turbulent for chipmakers as supply-chain issues weighed on their sales and profitability. So are things any closer to turning around? In this piece, we compared two less-talked-about chipmaker stocks. Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) address similar markets but are quite different. While WOLF is more exciting, TXN may be the better pick. This article will explain why.
NASDAQ
What's Going on With SoFi Stock?
Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock is one of the market's more popular fintech stocks today. The company recently earned a bank charter, which is helping fuel growth. This video will dive deeply into Sofi Technologies' second-quarter earnings call. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 27, 2022. The...
NASDAQ
Why Betterware de Mexico Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ: BWMX) were falling today after the Mexican e-commerce company posted disappointing results in its third-quarter earnings report, with organic sales falling sharply in the quarter. As a result, the stock was down 11.7% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. So what. The company, which sells...
NASDAQ
Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $10,000 Into $300,000. Here's How.
It has been a brutal year for the stock market, but downturns like the current one are often the best time to invest. In theory, because valuations are depressed, investors have the opportunity to buy shares of quality companies at a bargain and watch their positions grow. Of course, the...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 10/28/2022: PINS, DAIO, APPF, AAPL
Technology stocks still were surging late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 4.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 3.7% this afternoon. In company news, Pinterest (PINS) climbed over 13% after the visual search engine company late Thursday reported improved Q3 results compared...
NASDAQ
Booking Holdings (BKNG) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.91 billion, suggesting growth of 26.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate suggests revenues of $5.90 billion, indicating an increase...
NASDAQ
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
