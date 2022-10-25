ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eiza González looks stunning in this low-cut pink dress

By Maria Loreto
 2 days ago

Eiza González knows how to stun a crowd.

The Mexican actress attended a Bulgari event, the brand that she’s an ambassador for, and wore an incredible low cut pink dress that she paired with various Bulgari items.

González shared a post on Instagram, featuring different photos. “Thank you to Hervé @lucia_silvestri @lelio.gavazza and the entire @bulgari family for such a breathtaking evening. Watching your designs come to life Lucia was magical. See you all in Italy soon,” she captioned the post, tagging the Jewellery Executive Creative Director of the brand Lucia Silvestri and Lelio Gavazza , the brand’s Executive Vice President of Sales & Retail.

The photos show González and her pink dress, which was elegant and delicate, showing off her shoulders and chest. The low cut neck is shaped in a ‘v’ and leads to a bow. She accesorized the look with a silver purse, and various pieces of jewelry, including a ring, some bracelets and a necklace. The post has various photos of González talking with various people, excited to be representing the brand.

She shared another post showing off the details in her outfit, including some close up portraits. In these, she shows off her large earrings, various rings and her delicate makeup, which didn’t distract from her elegant look.

González continues to cement her status as a red carpet must-watch. A few weeks ago, she made an appearance at the 2nd annual Academy Museum Gala, stunning with another low-cut dress, this time in red. On that occasion, González had her hair in a bow and accesorized the look with more Bulgari jewelry.

González joins a string of notorious actress and performers in the Bulgari family. Other brand ambassadors include Anne Hathaway , Zendaya , Elsa Pataky, Priyanka Chopra , Shu Qi , and more.

