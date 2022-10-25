ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
ohmymag.co.uk

Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed

Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
WISCONSIN STATE
RadarOnline

Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income

A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Has Filed For Divorce After Less Than Two Years of Marriage

What could’ve been a philanthropic partnership of epic proportions has unfortunately come to an end. Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos and one of the world’s richest philanthropists, recently filed a petition for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, according to documents obtained by The New York Times. The records at King County Superior Court in Washington State show that Jewett, a science teacher at the school Scott’s children attended, did not contest the divorce and that the assets have already been divided in a prenuptial agreement. The couple had tied the knot in March 2021 following Scott’s separation from the Amazon founder in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.
WASHINGTON STATE
People

90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off

In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be done for good after their latest confrontation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During Sunday's episode, Angela's unannounced arrival at Michael's family's home in Nigeria went sideways quickly after she started damaging his car when Michael would not answer the door. "Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend Rene yelled into the house. "Tell him I'll break the windows next. You...
RadarOnline

James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant

James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Jon Gosselin Accused of Destroying Daughter Hannah's Business, Life

Jon Gosselin is widely considered to be one of the worst fathers in the history of reality television, which is really saying something. The genre has given us plenty of bad dads over the years, but Jon somehow keeps finding ways to inch back toward the top of the list in new and creative ways.
RadarOnline

Revealed: Naomi Judd’s Psychologist Was At Singer’s Home When Cops Arrived At Death Scene, Family Demands Interview Footage Be Sealed From Public

Naomi Judd’s psychologist was at the scene of her death when cops arrived at the county star’s home after she took her own life, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a transcript of a hearing that was held on August 30, 2022, in Tennessee Court. A lawyer representing Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland and her daughter Ashley & Wynonna was present along with an attorney representing the Sheriff and county involved in the investigation. Naomi’s family sued to block the release of records relating to the singer’s April 30, 2022, death. As we previously reported, the 76-year-old used a weapon to...
RadarOnline

ABC News Employee Who 'Disappeared Abruptly' After FBI Raided His Home Resigned From Network To Avoid Embarrassment

The ABC News employee who disappeared six months ago after the FBI raided his Virginia home reportedly left the network to avoid embarrassment following the raid, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 52-year-old James Gordon Meek abruptly resigned as an investigative producer at ABC News on April 27 – the same day the FBI raided his Arlington, Virginia apartment.According to Rolling Stone, who first reported on the FBI’s raid and Meek’s mysterious disappearance immediately thereafter, Meek was allegedly suspected of possessing classified documents on his personal computer.But now, according to a more recent report published by Daily Beast on Monday,...
VIRGINIA STATE
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany's son Daniel calls out mom and fans are here for it

90 Day Fiance: The Single’s Life’s new episode saw cast member Tiffany Franco’s son, Daniel, calling out his mother for her decisions relating to her love life. Every 90-Day Fiance fan knows that Tiffany has been through a lot. The mother of two was with her ex-husband, Ronald Smith, for six long years. The former couple’s relationship was a tumultuous one.
Aabha Gopan

Woman refuses to split inheritance with nephew

The cost of raising a child from birth to the age of 17 is over $300,000 in the USA, which is, undoubtedly, a huge amount. So parents could do with any help they get, especially if they’re single parents.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
179K+
Followers
28K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy