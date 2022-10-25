Read full article on original website
Valerie Bertinelli Back In Divorce Court With Ex Tom Weeks After Reaching Settlement, Hires Private Judge
Valerie Bertinelli has gone back to court with her ex-husband Tom Vitale weeks after hashing out a settlement in their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bertinelli, 62, has informed the court she and her ex have hired a private judge to help them handle a couple of remaining matters.
Valerie Bertinelli Reaches Divorce Settlement With Ex-Husband Weeks After He Demands Prenup Be Thrown Out, $50k A Month In Support
Valerie Bertinelli and her ex-husband Tom Vitale have reached a private deal to end their bitter divorce war — weeks after he demanded she cough up monthly support, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, a hearing was held in the couple’s never-ending divorce....
Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death
Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
ohmymag.co.uk
Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed
Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income
A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Has Filed For Divorce After Less Than Two Years of Marriage
What could’ve been a philanthropic partnership of epic proportions has unfortunately come to an end. Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos and one of the world’s richest philanthropists, recently filed a petition for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, according to documents obtained by The New York Times. The records at King County Superior Court in Washington State show that Jewett, a science teacher at the school Scott’s children attended, did not contest the divorce and that the assets have already been divided in a prenuptial agreement. The couple had tied the knot in March 2021 following Scott’s separation from the Amazon founder in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Displays Bloody Wounds on Happily Ever After: What Happened?
On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela Deem’s vicious fight with Michael took center stage. She flew to Nigeria, not to visit her husband, but to ambush and investigate him. When her surprise visit to his home in the middle of the night...
Woman Refusing to Marry Man Unless He Proposes With Ring Made Out of His Mother’s Ashes
An older survey showed that 1 in 4 women have turned down a marriage proposal before and of those women, about 23% regret saying no. There are plenty of valid reasons to turn down a proposal from not being ready for marriage to doubts about the person being the one for you. But one woman's reasoning for turning down a proposal is quite unique.
Married at First Sight star arrested for controlling and coercive behavior after 3 ex-partners filed complaints, reports say
George Roberts, 40, currently appearing in the UK edition of Married at First Sight, was arrested for controlling and coercive behavior, reports say.
Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement With Estate Of Slain Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Production To Resume In 2023
Almost one year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the movie set of Rust after Alec Baldwin shot her by accident with a loaded firearm, the two parties have reached a settlement. In February, the Hutchins family filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the shooting after the actor shot...
90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off
In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be done for good after their latest confrontation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During Sunday's episode, Angela's unannounced arrival at Michael's family's home in Nigeria went sideways quickly after she started damaging his car when Michael would not answer the door. "Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend Rene yelled into the house. "Tell him I'll break the windows next. You...
James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant
James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jon Gosselin Accused of Destroying Daughter Hannah's Business, Life
Jon Gosselin is widely considered to be one of the worst fathers in the history of reality television, which is really saying something. The genre has given us plenty of bad dads over the years, but Jon somehow keeps finding ways to inch back toward the top of the list in new and creative ways.
After 90 Day Fiancé's Ed Made Secret Relationship Accusations Against Liz, The Other People Involved Share Their Side Of The Story
Someone allegedly involved in Liz and Ed's big 90 Day Fiancé fight shared their perspective of what happened.
Revealed: Naomi Judd’s Psychologist Was At Singer’s Home When Cops Arrived At Death Scene, Family Demands Interview Footage Be Sealed From Public
Naomi Judd’s psychologist was at the scene of her death when cops arrived at the county star’s home after she took her own life, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a transcript of a hearing that was held on August 30, 2022, in Tennessee Court. A lawyer representing Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland and her daughter Ashley & Wynonna was present along with an attorney representing the Sheriff and county involved in the investigation. Naomi’s family sued to block the release of records relating to the singer’s April 30, 2022, death. As we previously reported, the 76-year-old used a weapon to...
Prince William Was Reportedly ‘Almost in Tears’ When Prince Harry Publicly Admitted Feud: ‘William Was Shocked,’ Expert Says
Prince William was reportedly upset when Prince Harry admitted their relationship was rocky, an expert says. William reached out to his brother who ultimately rejected him.
ABC News Employee Who 'Disappeared Abruptly' After FBI Raided His Home Resigned From Network To Avoid Embarrassment
The ABC News employee who disappeared six months ago after the FBI raided his Virginia home reportedly left the network to avoid embarrassment following the raid, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 52-year-old James Gordon Meek abruptly resigned as an investigative producer at ABC News on April 27 – the same day the FBI raided his Arlington, Virginia apartment.According to Rolling Stone, who first reported on the FBI’s raid and Meek’s mysterious disappearance immediately thereafter, Meek was allegedly suspected of possessing classified documents on his personal computer.But now, according to a more recent report published by Daily Beast on Monday,...
Horrified '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Want Angela Fired as TLC Airs Shocking Scene
"Pretty gross. I hope she gets booted from the show and loses all of her sponsors," wrote one '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' fan about Angela Deem.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance star Tiffany's son Daniel calls out mom and fans are here for it
90 Day Fiance: The Single’s Life’s new episode saw cast member Tiffany Franco’s son, Daniel, calling out his mother for her decisions relating to her love life. Every 90-Day Fiance fan knows that Tiffany has been through a lot. The mother of two was with her ex-husband, Ronald Smith, for six long years. The former couple’s relationship was a tumultuous one.
Woman refuses to split inheritance with nephew
The cost of raising a child from birth to the age of 17 is over $300,000 in the USA, which is, undoubtedly, a huge amount. So parents could do with any help they get, especially if they’re single parents.
