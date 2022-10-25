Read full article on original website
Related
waste360.com
Changemakers Innovating in Sustainability Honored at The Tech for Global Good Celebration
The Tech Interactive honored entrepreneurs using technology to create a more sustainable future tonight at The Tech for Global Good celebration. Hundreds of Silicon Valley tech leaders, educators and community members gathered at the Signia by Hilton San Jose to meet the changemakers. "Our laureates are not only making the...
elearningindustry.com
How Learning Experience Helps Build Adaptive Organizations
How Learning Experience Helps Build Adaptive Organizations. In a few recent studies, resilience, emotional intelligence, and empathy emerged as the key features of the new workforce. Organizations that build a learning culture that is collaborative and dependent on employees to help each other become their best selves often outgrow their peers in retention and growth.
geekwire.com
Microsoft shares latest data on workforce diversity and pay equity across roles
Microsoft’s newly released Diversity and Inclusion Report shows some of its biggest gains yet in Black and African American as well as Hispanic and Latinx employee numbers. Women working for Microsoft’s core business worldwide total 30.7% of the population, up from 26.6% in 2018. The fourth annual report...
psychologytoday.com
Using Parallel Process to Build Organizational Resilience
To build more healing-centered systems across the helping professions, we must better connect external practice with internal operations. A new research-based framework called CORE can guide helping professionals to create greater practice-systems alignment in their organizations. The parallel process work underlying these efforts is linked to improved employee retention, treatment...
This Editor Uses the Power of Storytelling to Help Diverse Tech Entrepreneurs Thrive
The economic impact of immigrant entrepreneurship on the U.S. job market is staggering. According to a. by National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), more than half of America’s cutting-edge companies valued at $1 billion or more were established by foreign-born founders. If you include companies where immigrants played key...
4 Ways Small Companies Can Contribute to Global Change
Small businesses have contributed positively to the growth and development of economies in many ways. They are essential for global sustainability. Here's why.
getnews.info
Fulcrum HR Consulting Continues to Transform Companies via Leadership Development Initiatives
CEO Kelly Kubicek is guiding clients to provide better experiences for employees per her unique ‘Get Real’ philosophy. Fulcrum HR Consulting, in conjunction with CEO Kelly Kubicek, is pleased to announce its ongoing mission to make human resources (HR) more transparent, via thought leadership and a ‘Get Real’ philosophy.
elearningindustry.com
Making A Performance Impact: Leveraging Self-Directed Learning
This eBook is the result of an ATD Forum hackathon that included perspectives from thought leaders on how to build a personal learning system and the resources, tools, and processes they use. One goal of the publication is to integrate the ideas into a process for moving from knowing about self-directed learning (SDL) to being a champion at engaging in the learning journey effectively. The other goal is to provide an opportunity for L&D professionals to experience SDL and from that perspective, get better at creating an environment where SDL thrives and makes a visible impact on business objectives and employees’ well-being and performance.
How to create employee-resource groups at your business so both existing and new employees feel welcome
A successful employee-resource group can be a great tool in talent retention and recruitment. These nine leaders share how to start one.
What Is Sustainable Entrepreneurship, and Why Does it Matter?
Are entrepreneurs ethically responsible to create a better world?
Mutualink’s Chief Strategy Officer Named as One of the Top Women Leaders in Technology for 2022
WALLINGFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Mutualink, Inc., is proud to announce that Chrissie Coon, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer, is honored to be recognized by Women We Admire as one of the Top 50 Women in Technology for 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005926/en/ Chrissie Coon, Chief Strategy Officer, Mutualink (Photo: Business Wire)
elearningindustry.com
Building Employee Resilience In The Workplace
For many employees, the workplace presents a wide range of stressors that affect their lives inside and outside of the office. To combat these issues, organizations focus on building employee resilience and agility. If you aren’t familiar with the terminology, resilience refers to the ability of employees to “bounce back” from adversity in the workplace, while agility is a worker’s ability to respond quickly and effectively, adapting to these changes.
Free Webinar | November 9: How Veterans Are Finding Big Success With Franchising
Discover how veterans' leadership skills and understanding of teamwork uniquely sets them up for financial success. Register now →
Why the Emerging Franchisor Conference (EFC) Is the Premier Event for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
Meet with peers, connect with mentors, and gain valuable insights into the future of the franchise industry.
itsecuritywire.com
TuxCare President to Conduct ManuSec USA Roundtable on Automating Security for Critical Infrastructure
TuxCare, a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced Jim Jackson, President and Chief Revenue Officer, is scheduled to participate in ManuSec’s 7th Annual Cyber Security for Manufacturing Summit to be held at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in Chicago. Scheduled to begin at 3:40 p.m. on...
Virtual Assistant Jobs Offer Remote Flexibility, Little Experience Required
Do you hate the idea of going back to work in the office? If so, you might want to consider working remotely as a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants help companies with general administrative tasks like data entry, responding to emails, managing someone’s calendar and meetings, and preparing reports. Virtual assistants also help with marketing, bookkeeping, customer service, sales, and project management.
csengineermag.com
Buro Happold expands leadership ranks for U.S. Healthcare, Science and Technology practice
Buro Happold, a global leader in planning and implementation at every scale for the science, technology and healthcare markets, has announced the elevation of three principals to key leadership roles in the consultancy’s Boston and San Francisco offices. According to partner John Swift, Global Sector Lead for the Healthcare, Science and Technology (HST) practice, the new postings include:
salestechstar.com
Shoplazza, a Global leading eCommerce Platform, Officially Introduced to North American Tech Network at Disrupt
Shoplazza, a global Shopping Cart SaaS Pioneer, has officially introduced its innovations and technology to the North American Tech Network at TechCrunch Disrupt from October 18 to 20. Disrupt is one of the most influential conference events in the tech industry in North America. Shoplazza has partnered with TechCrunch Disrupt to showcase how our all-in-one eCommerce solutions and partner ecosystem empower our 360,000+ global merchants.
