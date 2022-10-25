ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

elearningindustry.com

How Learning Experience Helps Build Adaptive Organizations

How Learning Experience Helps Build Adaptive Organizations. In a few recent studies, resilience, emotional intelligence, and empathy emerged as the key features of the new workforce. Organizations that build a learning culture that is collaborative and dependent on employees to help each other become their best selves often outgrow their peers in retention and growth.
geekwire.com

Microsoft shares latest data on workforce diversity and pay equity across roles

Microsoft’s newly released Diversity and Inclusion Report shows some of its biggest gains yet in Black and African American as well as Hispanic and Latinx employee numbers. Women working for Microsoft’s core business worldwide total 30.7% of the population, up from 26.6% in 2018. The fourth annual report...
psychologytoday.com

Using Parallel Process to Build Organizational Resilience

To build more healing-centered systems across the helping professions, we must better connect external practice with internal operations. A new research-based framework called CORE can guide helping professionals to create greater practice-systems alignment in their organizations. The parallel process work underlying these efforts is linked to improved employee retention, treatment...
elearningindustry.com

Making A Performance Impact: Leveraging Self-Directed Learning

This eBook is the result of an ATD Forum hackathon that included perspectives from thought leaders on how to build a personal learning system and the resources, tools, and processes they use. One goal of the publication is to integrate the ideas into a process for moving from knowing about self-directed learning (SDL) to being a champion at engaging in the learning journey effectively. The other goal is to provide an opportunity for L&D professionals to experience SDL and from that perspective, get better at creating an environment where SDL thrives and makes a visible impact on business objectives and employees’ well-being and performance.
The Associated Press

Mutualink’s Chief Strategy Officer Named as One of the Top Women Leaders in Technology for 2022

WALLINGFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Mutualink, Inc., is proud to announce that Chrissie Coon, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer, is honored to be recognized by Women We Admire as one of the Top 50 Women in Technology for 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005926/en/ Chrissie Coon, Chief Strategy Officer, Mutualink (Photo: Business Wire)
elearningindustry.com

Building Employee Resilience In The Workplace

For many employees, the workplace presents a wide range of stressors that affect their lives inside and outside of the office. To combat these issues, organizations focus on building employee resilience and agility. If you aren’t familiar with the terminology, resilience refers to the ability of employees to “bounce back” from adversity in the workplace, while agility is a worker’s ability to respond quickly and effectively, adapting to these changes.
MarketRealist

Virtual Assistant Jobs Offer Remote Flexibility, Little Experience Required

Do you hate the idea of going back to work in the office? If so, you might want to consider working remotely as a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants help companies with general administrative tasks like data entry, responding to emails, managing someone’s calendar and meetings, and preparing reports. Virtual assistants also help with marketing, bookkeeping, customer service, sales, and project management.
csengineermag.com

Buro Happold expands leadership ranks for U.S. Healthcare, Science and Technology practice

Buro Happold, a global leader in planning and implementation at every scale for the science, technology and healthcare markets, has announced the elevation of three principals to key leadership roles in the consultancy’s Boston and San Francisco offices. According to partner John Swift, Global Sector Lead for the Healthcare, Science and Technology (HST) practice, the new postings include:
BOSTON, MA
salestechstar.com

Shoplazza, a Global leading eCommerce Platform, Officially Introduced to North American Tech Network at Disrupt

Shoplazza, a global Shopping Cart SaaS Pioneer, has officially introduced its innovations and technology to the North American Tech Network at TechCrunch Disrupt from October 18 to 20. Disrupt is one of the most influential conference events in the tech industry in North America. Shoplazza has partnered with TechCrunch Disrupt to showcase how our all-in-one eCommerce solutions and partner ecosystem empower our 360,000+ global merchants.

