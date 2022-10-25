Read full article on original website
Serena Pitt Reveals How She and Joe Amabile Knew They’d Last After ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Plans for 2023 Wedding
Bachelor Nation couples may come and go, but Serena Pitt has always been confident that she and Joe Amabile are going to make it down the aisle — and now she’s ready to officially start wedding planning. “I think we did always know we were gonna get here. I think the most crucial time is […]
Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio
A couple since the first day they met on the beach in Mexico, Michael Allio (from Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette) and Sierra Jackson (from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor) broke up this past week on Bachelor in Paradise. Many viewers were shocked, since they seemed to get along so well, but Michael said he felt […] The post Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio appeared first on Reality Tea.
'Bachelor in Paradise': Tyler Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Go to the Boom Boom Room With Shanae (Exclusive)
Tyler and Shanae were never going to end up in the Boom Boom Room. ET spoke with one of Bachelor in Paradise's latest arrivals and he revealed why he didn't want to pursue something more with Shanae after their date. On Tuesday night's episode, Tyler was one of five new...
Hallmark Channel’s Andrew Walker and Wife Cassandra Troy’s Relationship Timeline: Business Partners, Parents and More
Just like the movies! Andrew Walker and wife Cassandra Troy have been together since 2004 and their love story feels like it could be the plot for a number of Hallmark Channel films. The Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery actor, who has been a staple on the network...
Aaron Clancy Decided to Give Genevieve Parisi a Shot on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: “Why Not?”
As Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 gets underway on ABC, returning cast member Aaron Clancy is setting the record straight about his interactions with costar Genevieve Parisi. To hear him tell it, he and Genevieve were “completely platonic” after she got the boot from The Bachelor Season 26, despite another contestant’s accusations to the contrary. But Aaron did set his sights on Genevieve when he got to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, he said.
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Tamera Mowry and Husband Adam Housley: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Head before heart! Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley have a love story for the ages — but they took time to make sure their romance was meant to last before getting serious. “Adam and I took a break from dating for about a year,” Mowry told Essence magazine...
Kyle Richards Reveals Exactly Who Pays for Private Jets and Parties on RHOBH
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG shared who picks up the bill for some of the priciest moments on the show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is definitely known for being over-the-top. In addition to throwing lavish parties, going on luxury vacations, and indulging in expensive shopping excursions, the ladies are no strangers to traveling in style, often taking private jets to their desired destinations.
'Jeopardy!' co-host Ken Jennings says he started to cry when he walked out to a studio audience for season premiere: 'People just went bonkers'
There have been a lot of show tapings in the many seasons that Jeopardy! has been on the air, but the premiere of Season 39 that co-host Ken Jennings filmed this year (and aired last month) was different. A studio audience, which had been banished because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was back.
Kelly Ripa Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her 'Complicated' Relationship With Regis Philbin: 'There Were Good and Bad Days'
Fans can expect Kelly Ripa to really open up about her “complicated” relationship with the late Regis Philbin in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. And the 51-year-old presenter and actress explained to People in its latest issue that the chapter about her former Live! co-host, who sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 88, was “the hardest chapter to write.” Wow!
Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
DWTS’ eliminated Teresa Giudice finally reveals why she grabbed the mic from host Tyra Banks on live TV
DWTS contestant Teresa Giudice has opened up about the buzzed-about moment she snatched the mic from host Tyra Banks on stage. The RHONJ star spoke out about the incident for the first time following her elimination from the competition. During Wednesday's episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, Teresa explained to...
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Reality Steve Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria Fuller Is a ‘Very Callous and Calculating Person’
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo were spotted in Italy, but wasn't she engaged to Johnny DePhillipo? Reality Steve is calling her out, and the tea is spicy!
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
'The Bachelor' Winner Welcomes Baby With Her New Man
Vanessa Grimaldi, who found love long after she starred on The Bachelor, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Josh Wolfe. Their baby boy was born the day before Grimaldi celebrated her 35th birthday. Grimaldi and Wolfe married in August 2021. "Nothing will beat my 35th birthday," Grimaldi wrote...
Seraphina Affleck, 13, Is Taller Than Mom Jennifer Garner On Pumpkin Patch Outing: Photos
Scary how fast they grow up! Jennifer Garner, 50, kicked off the Halloween season by taking her kids Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 13, to a Moorpark, California pumpkin patch on Oct. 5, 2022. It was clear that Jen’s kids, who she shares with ex Ben Affleck, 50, were getting older....
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’
Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
Do Bachelor in Paradise’s Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo Get Engaged? Season 8 Spoilers
Meant to be? Bachelor in Paradise stars Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo have been sparking romance speculation even before season 8 premiered on Tuesday, September 27. Keep reading to see engagement spoilers, if they're still together and more! Do Victoria...
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
