Reality Tea

Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio

A couple since the first day they met on the beach in Mexico, Michael Allio (from Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette) and Sierra Jackson (from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor) broke up this past week on Bachelor in Paradise. Many viewers were shocked, since they seemed to get along so well, but Michael said he felt […] The post Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio appeared first on Reality Tea.
tvinsider.com

Aaron Clancy Decided to Give Genevieve Parisi a Shot on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: “Why Not?”

As Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 gets underway on ABC, returning cast member Aaron Clancy is setting the record straight about his interactions with costar Genevieve Parisi. To hear him tell it, he and Genevieve were “completely platonic” after she got the boot from The Bachelor Season 26, despite another contestant’s accusations to the contrary. But Aaron did set his sights on Genevieve when he got to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, he said.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Reveals Exactly Who Pays for Private Jets and Parties on RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG shared who picks up the bill for some of the priciest moments on the show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is definitely known for being over-the-top. In addition to throwing lavish parties, going on luxury vacations, and indulging in expensive shopping excursions, the ladies are no strangers to traveling in style, often taking private jets to their desired destinations.
shefinds

Kelly Ripa Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her 'Complicated' Relationship With Regis Philbin: 'There Were Good and Bad Days'

Fans can expect Kelly Ripa to really open up about her “complicated” relationship with the late Regis Philbin in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. And the 51-year-old presenter and actress explained to People in its latest issue that the chapter about her former Live! co-host, who sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 88, was “the hardest chapter to write.” Wow!
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages

Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
Popculture

'The Bachelor' Winner Welcomes Baby With Her New Man

Vanessa Grimaldi, who found love long after she starred on The Bachelor, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Josh Wolfe. Their baby boy was born the day before Grimaldi celebrated her 35th birthday. Grimaldi and Wolfe married in August 2021. "Nothing will beat my 35th birthday," Grimaldi wrote...
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’

Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

