Top Speed
This Royal Enfield Can Smoke a Suzuki Hayabusa in a Drag Race!
Smashing looks, a simple nature, and a thumping engine is what come to mind when you think about Royal Enfield, but never speed. Even the company’s flagship 650cc lineup, a global hit, leaves you wanting more grunt, particularly so in the smaller 350s and 500s. There’s no lack of potential, though, and custom bike shops often whip up some insanely fast Royal Enfields that provide extra punch. For example, Revelry Racing’s Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 drag racer can smoke a Suzuki Hayabusa in a drag race. Don't believe it? Well, there's proof below.
ZDNet
Zectron e-bike first look: A week-long rider with a lot of potential
It can be overwhelming trying to figure out which e-bike to purchase given how saturated the market is. Zectron's new e-bike, launching first on Indiegogo, brings a unique folding frame design with an embedded display, amazingly bright lights, and a promise of technology features that let you track your bike's location. The company also says that the e-bike can last up to a week with a single charge. Those are some big promises for a product that's yet to officially release.
hypebeast.com
Porsche Introduces Its Lightweight Sports Car, the 911 Carrera T
Porsche is expanding its 911 lineup with an all-new lightweight sports car: the 911 Carrera T. Notably, the “T” stands for touring, articulating the vehicle’s purist driving experience and sporty mechanics. This latest model arrives with the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-6 engine as the flagship 911, pumping...
Amazing Ferrari 365 GT4 BB Is One of 88 RHD Models
This is one of only 88 right-hand-drive examples of the 1976 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB produced during the four-year production run. Delivered new in the UK, this is advertised as being one of only a few RHD 1976 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB made. Fast forward to 2020, and it was imported into the United States, following a slight refresh of appearance and mechanical parts. Now on Bring a Trailer, it can be your next vintage supercar collectible.
Abarth's Mini Supercar Based On The Alfa Romeo 4C Can Now Be Ordered
How much do you really know about Abarth? The brand was founded as a racing team in 1949 by Carlo Abarth, and it set up shop in Turin in 1951. That's when the close working relationship with Fiat started. After a decent racing career, Carlo sold Abarth to Fiat, who did almost nothing with the brand. It reemerged in the early 2000s as a trim in the Fiat Stilo range.
RideApart
Spanish Motorcycle Maker Rieju Introduces E-City Electric Scooter
Spanish motorcycle manufacturer Rieju is best known for its small-displacement, beginner-friendly motorbikes, particularly its dual-sport and supermoto models. In recent times, however, the company has ventured into electric two-wheelers, with the growing popularity of these types of vehicles especially in Europe. It entered the electric market with the uniquely styled Nuuk back in 2021, and now it's launching another electric two-wheeler.
Bikerumor
Porsche eBike Sport & eBike Cross get Shimano EP-8 Upgrades
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. It’s no secret that Porsche has been maneuvering itself into the ebike market with a corporate approach you could call aggressive. Its latest updates to its two flagship ebikes seek riders who demand a little more than their earlier offerings delivered.
RideApart
Latest Yamaha Trademark Reveals Potential YZF-R9's Branding
Ever since Yamaha released the 2022 YZF-R7 in May, 2021, sportbike fans have clamored for a YZF-R9 to join Team Blue’s lineup. Heavily based on the popular MT-07 naked bike, the R7 offered new levels of approachability and affordability in the struggling supersport segment. The move was a win-win for all, with Iwata adding a few chassis and ergonomic tweaks while carrying over the well-loved CP2 engine.
Road & Track
Watch a 900-HP Toyota Pickup Drag Race a 1500-HP Huracan
Sorting out whether a Nineties Toyota Pickup or a Lamborghini Huracan is faster doesn't sound like hard work. But most Toyota Pickups don't have 900 hp. The one in this new video from Hoonigan does. It also has a two-speed racing transmission, drag radials, a bed-mounted fuel cell, a 6.0-liter...
Carscoops
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 In Verde Abete With Bronze Wheels Will Turn You Green With Envy
As the first examples of the new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 reach their lucky owners, a Canadian example has particularly stood out. With production capped at just 112 units for the entire world (and all already spoken for), the V12 supercar is exceedingly rare, and we’d be interested to know how many others are in North America.
RideApart
2023 BMW R 1250 R Lights Up Your Life With Full LED Lighting All Around
On October 27, 2022, BMW Motorrad officially unveiled the 2023 R 1250 R roadster. The new bike gets some modest updates for the new year—with updated features that should please some riders who’d been asking for them. Let’s take a look. The 2023 BMW R 1250 R...
Autoblog
Bugatti brings 5 of its most storied classic models back home
The average Bugatti buyer already has dozens of cars and likely owns one of the brand’s eye-popping cars before adding another to the stable. The automaker met with one of its most storied collectors in recent years, but it wasn’t hoping to sell him another car. Bugatti wanted to keep and preserve his vehicles, several of which were deeply involved in its growth as a motorsport and luxury icon. The automaker succeeded and now has brought a sizable chunk of its history home.
Audi Partners With Sauber To Race in Formula 1 Starting in 2026
AudiAudi's hunt for a partner to race in F1 finally landed on Sauber, a team with a long history and short drive from the German company's headquarters.
dirtwheelsmag.com
UTV TEST: 2022 POLARIS RZR TURBO R 4 ULTIMATE
The refined side of radical By the staff of Dirt Wheels. During any other model year, the Polaris RZR Turbo R 4 Ultimate would be a star, the object of mechanical desire and perhaps the baddest machine on the trail. Instead, this year it’s a lesson in sibling rivalry. Being the 2022 Turbo R is like getting a football scholarship to Notre Dame and having your twin brother get a first-round draft pick to the NFL.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Acura Integra Looks Amazing in Three SEMA Custom Tuner Treatments
The 2023 Acura Integra revives the iconic nameplate, and it's getting the aftermarket treatment for the 2022 SEMA show. Acura teamed up with three notable names in the tuner community and told them to build their ideal version of the new Integra. The trio of personalities who designed the custom...
Road & Track
Watch a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Battle a GT4 MR on the Nürburgring
When two titans get together on the Nürburgring, everyone wins. At least, that's how we feel after watching a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and a Cayman GT4 modified by Manthey Racing battle it out on the Green Hell. The former is Porsche's first and only mid-engine RS car,...
