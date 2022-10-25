ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Speed

This Royal Enfield Can Smoke a Suzuki Hayabusa in a Drag Race!

Smashing looks, a simple nature, and a thumping engine is what come to mind when you think about Royal Enfield, but never speed. Even the company’s flagship 650cc lineup, a global hit, leaves you wanting more grunt, particularly so in the smaller 350s and 500s. There’s no lack of potential, though, and custom bike shops often whip up some insanely fast Royal Enfields that provide extra punch. For example, Revelry Racing’s Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 drag racer can smoke a Suzuki Hayabusa in a drag race. Don't believe it? Well, there's proof below.
ZDNet

Zectron e-bike first look: A week-long rider with a lot of potential

It can be overwhelming trying to figure out which e-bike to purchase given how saturated the market is. Zectron's new e-bike, launching first on Indiegogo, brings a unique folding frame design with an embedded display, amazingly bright lights, and a promise of technology features that let you track your bike's location. The company also says that the e-bike can last up to a week with a single charge. Those are some big promises for a product that's yet to officially release.
hypebeast.com

Porsche Introduces Its Lightweight Sports Car, the 911 Carrera T

Porsche is expanding its 911 lineup with an all-new lightweight sports car: the 911 Carrera T. Notably, the “T” stands for touring, articulating the vehicle’s purist driving experience and sporty mechanics. This latest model arrives with the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-6 engine as the flagship 911, pumping...
Motorious

Amazing Ferrari 365 GT4 BB Is One of 88 RHD Models

This is one of only 88 right-hand-drive examples of the 1976 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB produced during the four-year production run. Delivered new in the UK, this is advertised as being one of only a few RHD 1976 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB made. Fast forward to 2020, and it was imported into the United States, following a slight refresh of appearance and mechanical parts. Now on Bring a Trailer, it can be your next vintage supercar collectible.
CarBuzz.com

Abarth's Mini Supercar Based On The Alfa Romeo 4C Can Now Be Ordered

How much do you really know about Abarth? The brand was founded as a racing team in 1949 by Carlo Abarth, and it set up shop in Turin in 1951. That's when the close working relationship with Fiat started. After a decent racing career, Carlo sold Abarth to Fiat, who did almost nothing with the brand. It reemerged in the early 2000s as a trim in the Fiat Stilo range.
RideApart

Spanish Motorcycle Maker Rieju Introduces E-City Electric Scooter

Spanish motorcycle manufacturer Rieju is best known for its small-displacement, beginner-friendly motorbikes, particularly its dual-sport and supermoto models. In recent times, however, the company has ventured into electric two-wheelers, with the growing popularity of these types of vehicles especially in Europe. It entered the electric market with the uniquely styled Nuuk back in 2021, and now it's launching another electric two-wheeler.
Bikerumor

Porsche eBike Sport & eBike Cross get Shimano EP-8 Upgrades

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. It’s no secret that Porsche has been maneuvering itself into the ebike market with a corporate approach you could call aggressive. Its latest updates to its two flagship ebikes seek riders who demand a little more than their earlier offerings delivered.
RideApart

Latest Yamaha Trademark Reveals Potential YZF-R9's Branding

Ever since Yamaha released the 2022 YZF-R7 in May, 2021, sportbike fans have clamored for a YZF-R9 to join Team Blue’s lineup. Heavily based on the popular MT-07 naked bike, the R7 offered new levels of approachability and affordability in the struggling supersport segment. The move was a win-win for all, with Iwata adding a few chassis and ergonomic tweaks while carrying over the well-loved CP2 engine.
Road & Track

Watch a 900-HP Toyota Pickup Drag Race a 1500-HP Huracan

Sorting out whether a Nineties Toyota Pickup or a Lamborghini Huracan is faster doesn't sound like hard work. But most Toyota Pickups don't have 900 hp. The one in this new video from Hoonigan does. It also has a two-speed racing transmission, drag radials, a bed-mounted fuel cell, a 6.0-liter...
RideApart

2023 BMW R 1250 R Lights Up Your Life With Full LED Lighting All Around

On October 27, 2022, BMW Motorrad officially unveiled the 2023 R 1250 R roadster. The new bike gets some modest updates for the new year—with updated features that should please some riders who’d been asking for them. Let’s take a look. The 2023 BMW R 1250 R...
Autoblog

Bugatti brings 5 of its most storied classic models back home

The average Bugatti buyer already has dozens of cars and likely owns one of the brand’s eye-popping cars before adding another to the stable. The automaker met with one of its most storied collectors in recent years, but it wasn’t hoping to sell him another car. Bugatti wanted to keep and preserve his vehicles, several of which were deeply involved in its growth as a motorsport and luxury icon. The automaker succeeded and now has brought a sizable chunk of its history home.
dirtwheelsmag.com

UTV TEST: 2022 POLARIS RZR TURBO R 4 ULTIMATE

The refined side of radical By the staff of Dirt Wheels. During any other model year, the Polaris RZR Turbo R 4 Ultimate would be a star, the object of mechanical desire and perhaps the baddest machine on the trail. Instead, this year it’s a lesson in sibling rivalry. Being the 2022 Turbo R is like getting a football scholarship to Notre Dame and having your twin brother get a first-round draft pick to the NFL.
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Acura Integra Looks Amazing in Three SEMA Custom Tuner Treatments

The 2023 Acura Integra revives the iconic nameplate, and it's getting the aftermarket treatment for the 2022 SEMA show. Acura teamed up with three notable names in the tuner community and told them to build their ideal version of the new Integra. The trio of personalities who designed the custom...
Road & Track

Watch a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Battle a GT4 MR on the Nürburgring

When two titans get together on the Nürburgring, everyone wins. At least, that's how we feel after watching a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and a Cayman GT4 modified by Manthey Racing battle it out on the Green Hell. The former is Porsche's first and only mid-engine RS car,...

