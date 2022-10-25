Read full article on original website
KVAL
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
Emerald Media
Making the Cut
Karyn Shields has seen it all when it comes to men’s haircuts. After spending more than five decades in and out of barber shops, she has seen the rise, fall and resurgence of men’s hair trends, from shag cuts to mullets to Justin Bieber moptops to fades and back to mullets among the college crowd. She has also seen businesses change.
Oregon Ducks, Colorado to kick off in midday
Oregon’s first game in November will kick off in the midday. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) will take on Colorado (1-7, 1-4) at Folsom Field at 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 5. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Oregon defeated Cal, 42-24, on Saturday. Colorado lost...
Oregon Ducks receiver Chase Cota leaves Cal game with apparent injury
Chase Cota left Oregon’s 42-24 win against Cal with an apparent injury. The Ducks received was tackled awkwardly after a six-yard catch on third and 10 with about 9:00 to go in the first quarter of Saturday afternoon’s game at California Memorial Stadium. The senior went to the...
klcc.org
Union workers in Oregon and Washington end their strike, ratify deal with Weyerhaeuser
After 46 days, union workers at timber corporation Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike. Operations are set to resume at Oregon and Washington locations as early as next week. 1,200 members of Woodworkers Local 246, part of the International Association of Machinists, took to the picket lines September 13. Thomas Thede...
Peyton Bowen, Notre Dame 5-star safety pledge, wears Oregon Ducks headband following visit
Last weekend, Guyer High School (Texas) five-star safety and Notre Dame pledge Peyton Bowen took a visit to the University of Oregon. At the very least, it turns out, Oregon made an impression. During Guyer's 42-21 win over McKinney on Thursday night, Bowen wore an Oregon headband: On the ...
Fox Crader, nation's No. 12 offensive tackle, has high praise for Oregon Ducks following crucial visit
Evergreen High School (Washington) junior Caedmon "Fox" Crader never could have imagined he'd be here. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound class of 2024 offensive lineman didn't take up football until his freshman year in high school. Now, he's rated the nation's No. 12 offensive tackle and holds offers from ...
eugeneweekly.com
Best Eugene diner people forget is actually a diner
Brails 1689 Willamette. 541-343-1542; 395 W. 5th Avenue, #2506, 541-342-2075. BrailsRestaurant.co. I’ve lived in Eugene for a little over a year, and I’d never heard of Brails before. Crazy, right? My editor mentioned that it’s a perennial winner in Eugene Weekly’s Best Of competition, so I decided I had to go and see what it was like.
KATU.com
Couple missing in Douglas County, Oregon while heading home to California found safe
UPDATE: The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has found Charles and Kathleen Waller safe. They were camping near Glendale, Oregon in an area that did not have cellphone service. Deputies in Oregon are looking for a California couple who were reported as missing while traveling through Douglas County. Charles and Kathleen...
kptv.com
Man sentenced for defrauding elderly Roseburg man of $1 million
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A 43-year-old man was sentenced Friday for his role in defrauding an elderly Roseburg man of $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Thomas Gerard Mautone, a former New Jersey resident, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and...
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny House For Sale at Tranquility Park in Waldport, Oregon
This tiny house at Tranquility Park on lot #30 is for sale with the option to keep it there! It’s a 30-ft. tiny house built in 2018 with 255 square feet of space inside located in Waldport, Oregon. The asking price is $125,000 for the tiny house and the lot rental is $700 per month. What do you think?
Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Cal Golden Bears
-- -- DeCarlos Brooks for 3. Damien Moore for 6 and 2. Kai Millner pass to Jeremiah Hunter for 6. Incomplete. Millner runs for 13. Incomplete. Millner to Jaydn Ott for 2. Millner to Keleki Latu for 2. Fourth and 6, Millner to Latu for 18. Incomplete. Moore for 12. Millner 11-yard touchdown to Monroe Young. Oregon 35, Cal 17 - 7:38.
Oregon high school football Week 9 scores, schedule, links: Friday Night Rewind
We’ve made it to the final week of Oregon high school football and many of the state’s teams will salute their season on Friday night. There’s still space for movement in most of the state’s league races, so stay focused on how the games go. Keep...
hh-today.com
As requested, here’s a freight on the main line
It’s impressive to see and hear a Union Pacific freight roaring toward a crossing where you are standing, holding up your phone, just a few feet off the track. Here, see for yourself:. What, you ask, another train? Already?. Well, yes. A week ago, on Oct. 20, this site...
Oregon man going to prison for selling LSD that wound up in hands of 13-year-old boy who died
A Eugene man who sold liquid LSD that ended up in the hands of a 13-year-old boy who died after using the drug was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison. Kevin Michael Harris was 22 when he sold the LSD to a 17-year-old high school student on March 28, 2019, who in turn sold 22 LSD tabs for $95 to younger high school teenagers.
philomathnews.com
Motorist killed in construction zone at Bellfountain and Alpine
A motorist driving on Alpine Road near Bellfountain Road in rural Benton County was killed Thursday after crashing into a dump truck in a construction zone, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. The sheriff’s office was dispatched at around 11:48 a.m., to the site of the crash, located between...
kezi.com
Woman who allegedly nearly hit LCSO deputy arrested after chase on Hwy 126
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who officials say nearly ran over a deputy performing a traffic stop was arrested Friday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard reports of a reckless driver on Highway 126 outside Springfield in the afternoon of October 28. Officials said an LCSO deputy identified the suspect vehicle and began to perform a traffic stop, but the driver sped off as the deputy approached. Officials said the vehicle nearly hit the deputy as it drove away.
kptv.com
Police seize enough fentanyl to kill more than 4 million people from driver in Eugene
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Eugene this week seized enough fentanyl to kill over four million people, from a single person. According to a statement from the Eugene Police Department, officers found a driver slumped over at the steering wheel at a stop light around 10:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
