Eugene, OR

KVAL

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Emerald Media

Making the Cut

Karyn Shields has seen it all when it comes to men’s haircuts. After spending more than five decades in and out of barber shops, she has seen the rise, fall and resurgence of men’s hair trends, from shag cuts to mullets to Justin Bieber moptops to fades and back to mullets among the college crowd. She has also seen businesses change.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks, Colorado to kick off in midday

Oregon’s first game in November will kick off in the midday. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) will take on Colorado (1-7, 1-4) at Folsom Field at 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 5. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Oregon defeated Cal, 42-24, on Saturday. Colorado lost...
EUGENE, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Best Eugene diner people forget is actually a diner

Brails 1689 Willamette. 541-343-1542; 395 W. 5th Avenue, #2506, 541-342-2075. BrailsRestaurant.co. I’ve lived in Eugene for a little over a year, and I’d never heard of Brails before. Crazy, right? My editor mentioned that it’s a perennial winner in Eugene Weekly’s Best Of competition, so I decided I had to go and see what it was like.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Man sentenced for defrauding elderly Roseburg man of $1 million

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A 43-year-old man was sentenced Friday for his role in defrauding an elderly Roseburg man of $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Thomas Gerard Mautone, a former New Jersey resident, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and...
ROSEBURG, OR
tinyhousetalk.com

Tiny House For Sale at Tranquility Park in Waldport, Oregon

This tiny house at Tranquility Park on lot #30 is for sale with the option to keep it there! It’s a 30-ft. tiny house built in 2018 with 255 square feet of space inside located in Waldport, Oregon. The asking price is $125,000 for the tiny house and the lot rental is $700 per month. What do you think?
WALDPORT, OR
The Oregonian

Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Cal Golden Bears

-- -- DeCarlos Brooks for 3. Damien Moore for 6 and 2. Kai Millner pass to Jeremiah Hunter for 6. Incomplete. Millner runs for 13. Incomplete. Millner to Jaydn Ott for 2. Millner to Keleki Latu for 2. Fourth and 6, Millner to Latu for 18. Incomplete. Moore for 12. Millner 11-yard touchdown to Monroe Young. Oregon 35, Cal 17 - 7:38.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

As requested, here’s a freight on the main line

It’s impressive to see and hear a Union Pacific freight roaring toward a crossing where you are standing, holding up your phone, just a few feet off the track. Here, see for yourself:. What, you ask, another train? Already?. Well, yes. A week ago, on Oct. 20, this site...
ALBANY, OR
philomathnews.com

Motorist killed in construction zone at Bellfountain and Alpine

A motorist driving on Alpine Road near Bellfountain Road in rural Benton County was killed Thursday after crashing into a dump truck in a construction zone, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. The sheriff’s office was dispatched at around 11:48 a.m., to the site of the crash, located between...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Woman who allegedly nearly hit LCSO deputy arrested after chase on Hwy 126

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who officials say nearly ran over a deputy performing a traffic stop was arrested Friday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard reports of a reckless driver on Highway 126 outside Springfield in the afternoon of October 28. Officials said an LCSO deputy identified the suspect vehicle and began to perform a traffic stop, but the driver sped off as the deputy approached. Officials said the vehicle nearly hit the deputy as it drove away.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

