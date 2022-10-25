CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Paradise Laundry has recently added a state-of-the-art new feature to their Citrus Heights laundromat. The pandemic has demonstrated the importance of cleanliness resulting in multiple methods being used to kill bacteria i.e., antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. With the addition of the Ozone Laundry System to the Citrus Heights store, customers can now disinfect and sanitize their clothing and linens at both Paradise Laundry locations.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO