Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island to prepare for the possibility that the world's largest active volcano may erupt given a recent spike in earthquakes at the summit of Mauna Loa. Scientists don't expect the volcano to erupt imminently, but officials are reminding people lava could reach some homes in just a few hours when it does. Mauna Loa, rising 13,679 feet (4,169 meters) above sea level, is the much larger neighbor to Kilauea volcano which erupted in a residential neighborhood and destroyed 700 homes in 2018. It's slopes are much steeper than Kilauea's so when it erupts, its lava can flow downhill much faster. During a 1950 eruption, the mountain's Honokua lava flow traveled 15 miles (24 kilometers) to the ocean in less than three hours. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, which is part of the U.S. Geological Survey, said Mauna Loa has been in a state of "heightened unrest" since the middle of last month when the number of summit earthquakes jumped from 10 to 20 per day to 40 to 50 per day. Scientists believe more earthquakes are occurring because more magma is flowing into Mauna Loa's summit reservoir system from the hot spot under the earth's surface that feeds molten rock to Hawaii's volcanoes. Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times since 1843. It last erupted in 1984 when lava flowed down its eastern flank only to stop 4.5 miles (7.2 kilometers) short of Hilo, the Big Island's most populous town. Mauna Loa also has a history of disgorging huge volumes of lava. In the 1950 eruption, which lasted for 23 days, Mauna Loa released 1,000 cubic meters (1,307 cubic yards) of lava per second. In contrast, Kilauea released 300 cubic meters (392 cubic yards) per second in 2018. The earthquakes could continue for a while before any eruption: increased seismicity lasted for a year before a 1975 eruption and a year-and-a-half before the 1984 one. Alternatively, the temblors could dissipate and Mauna Loa may not erupt this time.

HAWAII STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO