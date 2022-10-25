Read full article on original website
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
13News Now Investigates: Antisemitism in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Hate speech is in the spotlight after recent anti-Jewish remarks from Ye (Kanye) West. Some fear his words will lead to more antisemitism, which is on the rise in America. Adidas joins other companies who have cut ties with the artist. But some, like Meredith Weisel...
'Burn boss' arrest inflames Western land use tensions
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A ranching family in Oregon is applauding the arrest of the leader of a U.S. Forest Service crew that carried out a prescribed burn in a national forest that spread onto the family’s property. The repercussions of the singular incident have reached all the way back to Washington, where Forest Service Chief Randy Moore denounced the sheriff’s action. The incident has once again exposed tensions over land management in the West, where the federal government owns nearly half of all the land.
The reason this retired RPD lieutenant thinks Gerald Smith stepped down as chief
With more than 45 years on the city streets, Marland knows law enforcement leadership and crime trends, calling the past two and a half years on the job some of the worst as far as rates of violence.
Attorney General Miyares plans to curb violent crime in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke at Liberty University’s 2nd annual law enforcement appreciation lunch Wednesday. Miyares touched base on operation cease fire, a statewide program aimed at decreasing gun violence. He aims to reduce violence, lower gang activity and protect those who are willing to...
Navy Sailor Facing Prison For Selling, Possessing Machine Guns, Destructive Devices In Virginia
A Master at Arms in the US Navy based in Virginia has been convicted in federal court of selling unregulated machine guns, and possessing grenade launchers and anti-tank missile launchers, authorities announced. Virginia Beach resident Patrick Tate Adamiak, 28, was found guilty this week of receiving, possessing, and transferring unregistered...
Two Virginia police officers shot
Authorities are investigating what led to two Chesterfield County officers being wounded by gunfire in an apartment complex on Tuesday and another person being shot by police. Police in a statement said officers were “responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person” in the 5000 block of Timsberry Circle.
Youngkin announces accelerated social worker license process to address statewide shortage
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that the Virginia Board of Social Work, a health regulatory board under the Department of Health Professions, has enacted regulations that will speed up the process by which a social worker from another state can receive a license in Virginia.
Richmond City Councilmembers respond to calls for police chief’s resignation
City leaders are expressing their concerns about the state of crime and public safety in Richmond, as recent data showed that violent crimes have increased, compared to this time last year.
Virginia NAACP weighs in on the transgender policy proposal in schools
RICHMOND, Va. — Leaders with the Virginia NAACP called Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policies discriminatory and a violation of law. “The 2022 Model Policies violate the First Amendment rights of children in Virginia schools,” said Robert Barnette, Jr., the president of the Virginia NAACP. He said these policies...
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
Oklahoma sues federal prisons for inmate it wants to execute
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for custody of a state death row inmate who the bureau refuses to transfer, with the state saying the man's December execution cannot be carried if he's not returned shortly. John Hanson is serving a life sentence at a federal prison after convictions for being a career criminal and other crimes. State Attorney General John O'Connor filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday seeking his transfer. Hanson drew the state death penalty for the 1999 carjacking death of an elderly Tulsa woman. His lethal injection is scheduled Dec. 15. The Bureau of Prisons has said only that transferring custody is not in the public's best interests.
Police identify Richmond man killed in shooting on city’s northside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s northside. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Ronnel Wayne of Richmond unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound...
Virginia wellness center owner sentenced for $2M healthcare fraud
Kokolis charged 45 minutes to an hour of face-to-face psychotherapy sessions for noncomparable services such as sending messages through the company's app or by tracking clients' data. She billed the sessions for times when she was on vacation and when clients were sick in the hospital or were travelling out of state.
More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
Underdog Namkung challenges Scott in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race
Election Day is less than two weeks away. Congressman Bobby Scott is looking to win a 16th term and Republican challenger Terry Namkung is the underdog hoping to unseat him.
Virginia to protect 252 acres of historic battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham
Hundreds of acres of Civil War battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham counties will now be preserved for public use and education, the Department of Historic Resources announced on Monday.
How will Virginia’s new Office of Trails spend $89 million?
The Eastern Shore and the Shenandoah Valley have few things in common, but what both regions of the state share is a deep desire to turn old rail corridors into new walking and biking trails — and $1 million in seed money from the state to get started. Since the General Assembly appropriated a historic […] The post How will Virginia’s new Office of Trails spend $89 million? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia psychiatric hospital escapee identified in convenience store, taken into custody after day on the run
James City County Police officers were alerted to a man fitting Malone's description in a convenience store in the county, located in the 6400 block of Richmond Road. Malone was taken into custody nearby without incident, according to police.
Superstorm Sandy not really Virginia’s storm, but it brought heavy October snow to Southwest Virginia
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The day Superstorm Sandy came ashore 10 years ago – Oct. 29, 2012 – plays second-fiddle in Virginia weather to the 29th day of another month in the same year.
