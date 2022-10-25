ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

13News Now Investigates: Antisemitism in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Hate speech is in the spotlight after recent anti-Jewish remarks from Ye (Kanye) West. Some fear his words will lead to more antisemitism, which is on the rise in America. Adidas joins other companies who have cut ties with the artist. But some, like Meredith Weisel...
'Burn boss' arrest inflames Western land use tensions

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A ranching family in Oregon is applauding the arrest of the leader of a U.S. Forest Service crew that carried out a prescribed burn in a national forest that spread onto the family’s property. The repercussions of the singular incident have reached all the way back to Washington, where Forest Service Chief Randy Moore denounced the sheriff’s action. The incident has once again exposed tensions over land management in the West, where the federal government owns nearly half of all the land.
Attorney General Miyares plans to curb violent crime in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke at Liberty University’s 2nd annual law enforcement appreciation lunch Wednesday. Miyares touched base on operation cease fire, a statewide program aimed at decreasing gun violence. He aims to reduce violence, lower gang activity and protect those who are willing to...
Two Virginia police officers shot

Authorities are investigating what led to two Chesterfield County officers being wounded by gunfire in an apartment complex on Tuesday and another person being shot by police. Police in a statement said officers were “responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person” in the 5000 block of Timsberry Circle.
Oklahoma sues federal prisons for inmate it wants to execute

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for custody of a state death row inmate who the bureau refuses to transfer, with the state saying the man's December execution cannot be carried if he's not returned shortly. John Hanson is serving a life sentence at a federal prison after convictions for being a career criminal and other crimes. State Attorney General John O'Connor filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday seeking his transfer. Hanson drew the state death penalty for the 1999 carjacking death of an elderly Tulsa woman. His lethal injection is scheduled Dec. 15. The Bureau of Prisons has said only that transferring custody is not in the public's best interests.
Police identify Richmond man killed in shooting on city’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s northside. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Ronnel Wayne of Richmond unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound...
More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
How will Virginia’s new Office of Trails spend $89 million?

The Eastern Shore and the Shenandoah Valley have few things in common, but what both regions of the state share is a deep desire to turn old rail corridors into new walking and biking trails — and $1 million in seed money from the state to get started.  Since the General Assembly appropriated a historic […] The post How will Virginia’s new Office of Trails spend $89 million? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
