FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota attorney general says some poll workers who created confusion and frustration in the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of United States citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do that. The opinion released Wednesday by Attorney General Drew Wrigley has drawn mixed reviews. It says that North Dakota law does not require a voter to provide documents of citizenship in order to cast a ballot. Every voter is asked if they are a citizen and if they answer yes, they should be allowed to vote provided they have proper ID. Some activists and others in Fargo, which has the largest new American population in the state, are skeptical about whether all poll workers will get the message.

FARGO, ND ・ 6 HOURS AGO