Chicago, IL

CPS touts record-setting graduation rate, says class of 2022 earned $1.55B in scholarships

By Mai Martinez
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago Public Schools (CPS) officials celebrated what they’re calling a "record-setting" class of 2022 graduation rate.

According to CPS, the district's four-year graduation rate climbed to 82.9% in the 2022 school year. That's up from 80.2% the year before.

CPS officials also say the Class of 2022 earned a record-breaking $1.55 billion dollars in scholarships, and nearly 89% of freshmen are on track to graduate in four years.

In an event at Gage Park High School on monday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she’s looking forward to “cheering on our CPS alumni” beyond graduation.

“Chicagoans embody a special kind of strength and endurance, and the class of 2022 certainly demonstrated that tenacity with extraordinary aplomb, having posted the highest graduation rate ever, amid a global pandemic,” Lightfoot said.

The positive news comes despite declining CPS enrollment, and the newly released "nation's report card" which showed a steep decline in math scores among Chicago students.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez acknowledged the pandemic had a profound impact on learning, but went on to praise students for beating the odds.

“Their success is our city’s success,” Martinez said.

In its press release, CPS added that 2022 marked the highest five-year graduation rate on record, as well.

