Epicurious
13 Halloween Dinner Ideas for Before the Candy Feast
Between handing out candy and taking kids through the neighborhood to collect their haul, dinner still needs to happen on Halloween. And as tempting as a plate full of Twix and Sour Patch Kids may be, you need Halloween dinner ideas to line the belly and ward off the shivers if it's a chilly evening. Below you'll find our recommendations: some dishes hued appropriately orange with pumpkin, squash, and sweet potato, others just the kind of fall fare that feels comforting on a particularly busy Monday night. They're all easy to make, which is ideal if you're fussing with costume adjustments, face paint, and homemade fake blood. You'll find chili, soup, and creamy polenta below—plus some spooky breadsticks to stay on the Halloween theme.
These Are The Best Halloween Candy And Booze Combinations
Want the perfect adult snack of booze and candy. We found the best
L.A. Weekly
The Halloween Adult Candy Guide 2022
Don’t let all the fake news about people trying to give kids free drugs on Halloween scare you away from all the awesome adult candy. We’ve got a list of treats to help you experience various dimensions. Whether taking some little goblins out to score different Reese’s products or just having a horror movie marathon on the couch, this lineup is sure to make the experience more memorable.
Furious woman walks 5 miles home in the pouring rain after learning her husband gave a cash gift to another woman
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I know an unhappily married couple. They have been unhappily married since I met them. I'm sure they were unhappily married long before that.
Mum fools family into thinking she’d forgotten to cook Thanksgiving turkey with ultra-realistic cake
A mother fooled her family into thinking she’d forgotten to put the turkey in the oven for Thanksgiving – until she cut into the “raw meat” revealing it was a cake.Fernanda Pacheco, 50, brought out the hyper-realistic cake and proceeded to cut into what they her family thought was a raw turkey.It’s not the first time Fernanda has tricked her offspring. Previously she pranked her daughter, Reanna, 15, into thinking she’d got her a Big Mac from McDonalds when it was actually a chocolate fudge cake.Fernanda got into baking in 2010 after seeing artists create amazing cakes on YouTube.She used...
Thrillist
M&M's Is Releasing a New Coffee-Inspired Flavor & It's Surprisingly Sweet
Some significant changes are underway at M&M's. The candy maker introduced its first new character in a decade, and now, a new flavor is coming too. M&M's Caramel Cold Brew, which is rolling out nationwide in February 2023, boasts the same signature milk chocolate and colorful candy shell but with a smooth, robust taste of coffee and sweet caramel.
Afraid of catching COVID-19 this Halloween? How to trick-or-treat safely
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. COVID-19 has affected children around the world. It has impacted everything from education to experiences, such as vacations, parties and holidays. As cases seem to be plummeting and life moves even closer to normalcy, Halloween looms on the horizon. People are wondering if it is finally safe to let their kids enjoy the holiday in the manner it was celebrated pre-2020.
VOTE NOW: What's THE BEST Halloween Candy of All-Time?!
12tomatoes.com
People Are Surprised To Discover What’s Really Inside A Kit Kat Bar
Chocolate lovers are not going to believe what they are about to see. If you are a Kit Kat lover, this is a story that you are going to want to see. We always thought that we knew everything there is to know about these candies but in reality? We have learned something new today. This astonishing video has arrived just in time for Halloween.
We Tried the New Baileys S’mores and We’ll Be Sipping It All Fall
As long as I can remember, I’ve been obsessed with Baileys Irish Cream. When I was younger, I just wanted to get a sip of that delicious, smooth liquid that looked and smelled oh-so-chocolatey. When I finally got my hands on it as an adult, I wasn’t disappointed! The only thing better than regular Baileys is trying a new flavor.
Hard coffee candy
Yes, this candy will be caffeinated, if you choose to use coffee with caffeine. First, you'll need to make a very stout cup of black caffeinated coffee. The stouter, the better. The coffee will be reduced down and concentrated by the time the candy gets to the hard candy crack stage.
Digital Trends
I replaced my fancy coffee machine with a smart tea kettle, and I love it
Let’s be clear, I didn’t set out to replace my fancy coffee machine. In fact, I quite adored my coffee machine. It was a shiny DeLonghi model that was an espresso machine on one side and a coffee brewer on the other. The beauty of it was that they were actually two separate units in the same casing — genius! I searched high and low for the fancy coffee maker, reviewing as many models as I could get my hands on. And then I found it!
Not a Pie Person? Give This Spiced Pumpkin Rum Cake a Try This Fall
Fall, AKA pumpkin season, is my favorite. Once August hits, I'm pretty much over summer and ready to pull out the sweaters and pumpkin lattes. If you're with me, one of your first pumpkin ventures of the season should be this super easy pumpkin rum cake. You need only three ingredients (pumpkin puree, black spiced rum and a box of gingerbread mix) and 10 minutes (or less!) to get it in the oven. You can't beat that, and it's so moist and flavorful.
Spirit.Ed: Check Out These Halloween Cocktails Just In Time For Spooky Season
The spooky season is finally upon us and we're featuring a roundup of delicious and inventive cocktails for Halloween.
Yahoo!
This pastry chef has made chocolate molds of everything from Ferris wheels to the Eiffel Tower. Get his tips for at-home candy-making.
I've been cooking off and on both professionally and at home for the last 15 years, but chocolate has never interested me. It always seemed too finicky, too exacting, too fickle a food to fuss with. Outside of melting down a bar of Ghirardelli for my husband's favorite chocolate-pecan pie every Thanksgiving, I stayed out of it.
Punch
There’s No Escaping the Popcorn Cocktail
Equal parts impractical and comical, the low-effort snack-as-garnish shows no signs of slowing. Like the loaded Bloody Mary, the popcorn garnish feels calibrated to be seen; if a Martini appears sleek and unassuming, the popcorn-dressed drink arrives ready for an audience. In its most restrained form, a few kernels sit on a skewer or rest on an elegant layer of dark chocolate, to be eaten quickly lest they go soggy. But in its more showy versions, the popcorn-garnished cocktail appears like Santa at the start of his route: burdened with a cup of popcorn so large or so heaping that it looks comical next to the glass to which it’s affixed.
theprowlernews.org
Delight in every bite, choose dark chocolate
Everyone knows the difference between dark chocolate and milk chocolate. Whether it is the sweeter, more processed taste of milk chocolate, or the far superior less sweet and earthy taste of dark chocolate. The difference between the two has sparked a very interesting debate spanning centuries as to which one...
The 7 Best Scented Candles: Pumpkin Spice & Other Fall Fragrances to Make Any Room Feel Cozy
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From coffee to candles, pumpkin is arguably the most popular scent for fall. And it’s not just about the fragrance. Pumpkin-scented candles have a way of making the room feel cozier. Candles never go out of season, but with the holidays right around the corner, and Black Friday deals already in motion, now might be the perfect time to shop for scented candles. What’s not to...
People are just finding out that ripe limes aren’t actually green – and the reason they’re sold that color
LEMON and lime are two flavors that compliment each other well, but they may be more similar than you'd think. A YouTuber has explained why limes are sold when they're green, and the color that they actually turn when they are ripe. YouTuber Jared Rydelek, who operates the channel Weird...
macaronikid.com
DIY Simmering Scents: Bring the Smell of Fall Into Your Home
Crisp and colorful leaves, apple picking, slow cooked stews, cool weather, comfy clothes, and pumpkin spice everything... We can't get enough of the warm and fuzzy feels of fall! So we came up with a five-ingredient scent simmer to bring fall inside — any time of year. Ingredients:. 6...
