Syracuse basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Get to know the new-look Orange
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball team:. 2021-22: IMG Academy (Florida) Strengths: Copeland is fun to watch. He’s a skilled, inventive passer who can get into the lane and either find open teammates or finish at the rim. And he is a legit big guard with the kind of positional size that Michael Carter-Williams had when he played for the Orange. Syracuse recruited him as a point guard, but his size enables him to play a couple different positions.
How to Watch Syracuse vs Notre Dame
Matchup: #16 Syracuse (6-1, 3-1) vs Notre Dame (4-3) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 29th. Television: ABC Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Series History: ...
Jalil Bethea Will Officially Visit Syracuse This Weekend
Class of 2024 shooting guard, widely regarded as a top 100 prospects with several high major suitors to date, will take an official visit to Syracuse this coming weekend, a source confirms to AllSyracuse.com. The news was first reported by Rivals. The 6-4 guard has already taken an official ...
Syracuse’s Benny Williams on what got him going in Orange’s exhibition win: ‘Coach spazzed on me bad’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Less than minute into Syracuse’s exhibition game against Indiana (Pa.), the Crimson Hawks’ Shawndale Jones got into the paint and scored. A 6-foot-3 guard scoring over Syracuse’s 6-foot-8 Benny Williams.
Syracuse basketball vs. Indiana PA won’t be on TV, but here’s how to stream it live
Syracuse University basketball’s season opener is right around the corner, but first the Orange will play a pair of exhibitions, starting with a game against the Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, October 25 (10/25/2022). Syracuse vs. Indiana PA will air at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra,...
Mike Williams Sets Commitment Date
Syracuse basketball recruiting target Mike Williams, a class of 2023 guard, has set his commitment date. Williams will announce on November 6th following official visits to Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse and Wake Forest along with an unofficial visit to VCU. Williams officially visited the ...
Syracuse basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known by a different name
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse freshman basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known as Chris Bell, a university spokesman said today. The 6-foot-7 forward is going through the legal process of having his last name changed to Bell, which is his mother’s last name. SU now refers to him as Chris Bell on its roster.
5 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Indiana (PA)
Syracuse will play the first of two exhibition games when it hosts Indiana (PA) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday evening. Here are five things to watch for. This will come down to whether head coach Jim Boeheim wants to go with experience or raw talent. Symir Torrence proved he could be an effective point guard in SU’s final game against Duke, playing all 40 minutes against Duke, logging 7 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds. But Boeheim is likely to turn to elite freshman Judah Mintz, a top 35 recruit according to ESPN. Even if Boeheim chooses Mintz, the minute distribution between the two will be interesting to track.
St. Joe’s Amp teases a huge concert coming to Syracuse in 2023
Man! I feel like there’s a huge concert coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in 2023. The official social media pages for St. Joe’s Amp are hinting at a major announcement for the Syracuse venue on Friday. “Shania fans will be waking up dreaming...
Syracuse basketball defeats Indiana (Pa.) 86-68 in exhibition opener (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on Indiana (Pa.) in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be available for streaming on ACC Network Extra. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game...
DeWitt restaurant closes; plus, McMahon, Micron tout chip fab jobs (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 25)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 73; Low: 60. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: How Farm-to-Fork founder measures success: For most of a decade, Mark Pawliw has been on a mission: to connect local farmers with local restaurants and consumers. He’s the owner of Farm to Fork 101, a business that joins farmers, restaurants and consumers together without middlemen. Pawliw sat down with us to talk about his plans for a market on Tipperary Hill, how he’s trying to change our view of food and how he measures success through the palate of a 9-year-old. (Dennis Nett photo)
An aquarium, canals, golf and mountains: Revisiting the grand plans to turn Carousel Mall into Destiny USA (Part I)
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series from history writer Johnathan Croyle marking the 20th anniversary of the proposed expansion of Carousel Mall into Destiny USA. Part II will run on syracuse.com tomorrow. It’s been exactly 20 years since shovels first hit dirt on the expansion...
Two Centuries Ago Today, the Erie Canal Made its Upstate Debut!
Throughout the 1700's and 1800's, trade and settlements were mostly kept to the coastal regions due to the lack of an efficient network of transportation. Explorers were faced with rough driving conditions, especially since cars didn't come about until closer to the 20th Century, so it would take weeks for people to reach resources they so urgently needed (NY.gov).
Hochul reveals new details about where, how much Micron plans to invest in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul early this morning provided more details about the investments in education, child care and community groups that government officials say are coming along with Micron Technology investments in Clay. The details come as President Joe Biden is headed to Onondaga Community College today to...
Before Biden arrives, Micron meets with school, religious leaders to talk up CNY’s chip fab future
Micron Technology representatives have been making the rounds with local leaders in the Syracuse area in the days leading up to President Joe Biden’s visit to celebrate the computer chip maker’s pledge to bring thousands of jobs to Central New York. Already this week, Micron officials have met...
Ray Brothers Expanding to Offer Famous BBQ For Lunch at New Pop Up Restaurant
The famous Ray Brothers BBQ that sells out every night is now available for lunch. Colin and Tucker Ray, who started Ray Brother's BBQ in Bouckville almost ten years ago, are expanding to offer their delicious smoked meats for lunch at Smokin' Brothers Inc. The new pop-up restaurant is in...
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief
A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
The Ithaca McDonald’s: Busiest Location in the State?
It’s no secret that the Ithaca McDonald’s is busy. I can comfortably say that I have consistently waited for over 20 minutes in the drive-through line most times I’ve gone (excluding the midnight snack runs). In fact, the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through is regarded by locals as one of the busiest drive-throughs in the state. As a frequent patron of the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through myself, I needed to find out a bit more about what makes our McDonald’s drive-through different.
Mayor Walsh announces another road reconstruction project
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced another road reconstruction project that will begin on October 27. The reconstruction is centered on Hood Ave. on the Northside. Crews will begin to pave Hood Ave. from Court St. to Butternut St. The road will remain open to...
