HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPDATE | According to court documents, police say Kenneth Smiley broke into a woman's apartment that he had been in a relationship with and tried to strangle his 4-year-old son. Court documents show that Smiley then tried to suffocate the 4-year-old before telling the woman, 4-year-old and another child that they were going to get in the woman's car. Officials say, as they were going to the car, Smiley grabbed a 5-year-old by the hair and leg. According to the victim, police say that Smiley told the three that they "were gonna die tonight."

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO