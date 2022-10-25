Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Harrisburg man accused of strangling 4-yo before forcing child into car at knife point
HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPDATE | According to court documents, police say Kenneth Smiley broke into a woman's apartment that he had been in a relationship with and tried to strangle his 4-year-old son. Court documents show that Smiley then tried to suffocate the 4-year-old before telling the woman, 4-year-old and another child that they were going to get in the woman's car. Officials say, as they were going to the car, Smiley grabbed a 5-year-old by the hair and leg. According to the victim, police say that Smiley told the three that they "were gonna die tonight."
Dauphin County Midget Football Association president charged with stealing over $21,000
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The president of a midget football association was charged with theft by Dauphin County police. According to the Susquehanna Township Police Department, members of the Susquehanna Township Midget Football Association conducted an internal review of their financial status on Oct. 21. The association reportedly discovered irregularities that indicated purposeful wrongdoing.
WGAL
Police in York County investigate shooting incident
State police in York County are investigating a shooting incident on Wednesday night. According to the public information officer for York County, the incident occurred at the Rutters gas station along the 300 block of N. Main Street in the Red Lion Borough around 9:20 p.m. The apparent 'victim' called...
Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case. According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.
abc27.com
Suspected wanted in Dauphin County Turkey Hill armed robbery
HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Highspire Borough Police are looking for the man who robbed a Turkey Hill store at gunpoint. Police say on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. the man entered the Turkey Hill with a gun, forcing the cashier to hand him money. The suspect left on foot,...
FOX43.com
Dauphin County police search for 2 suspects accused of spending $10,000 on stolen card
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police are working to identify two suspects involved in a theft. According to police, a man and a woman entered a Home Goods at 5100 Jonestown Road and stole the wallet of a female shopper. The two suspects reportedly created a distraction...
Woman accused of trying to run deputy off road, trying to get other to hit her in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is facing a list of charges after she tried to run a deputy off the road and attempted to get another deputy to hit her car with his. The sheriff’s office said a deputy pulled Diana Turecky, 29, of Middletown, […]
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Charges Middletown Woman Following Vehicle Chase
She’s charged with assault on a police officer, traffic offenses. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Middletown woman following a vehicle chase. . Diane Turecky, 28, was taken into custody, charged with 1st-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, 2nd-degree assault, fleeing and eluding police, exceeding the maximum speed, negligent driving, reckless driving, two counts of failure to obey a traffic device, unsafe lane change and failure to stop at a steady circular red signal.
WGAL
Harrisburg homeowner shoots attempted burglar
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg homeowner shot a man who was trying to break in, police say. The suspect, Keon Washington, allegedly kicked in the back door of a home in the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets around 4:45 p.m. Friday. Police said the homeowner, who lawfully had...
Card skimmer found at Dauphin County 7-Eleven
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Borough Police are asking customers of a Dauphin County 7-Elven to check their bank accounts. A card skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven located on East Main Street in Middletown Borough. According to police, the skimmer was discovered by a store employee on Oct....
WGAL
Woman accused of threatening Cumberland County churchgoers also accused of burglary, threats in York County
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A woman accused of threatening church parishioners in Cumberland County while carrying guns and wearing body armor is facing additional charges in another incident that happened about an hour earlier at a gym in York County. A criminal complaint alleges Amber Espigh, 31, of Harrisburg,...
local21news.com
Armed woman attempts to hold Carlisle priest hostage, Police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have released new details in incident at Bethel Assembly of God Church that occurred yesterday morning. Officials say that Amber Espigh had entered the church wearing body army and camo tactical BDU pants while carrying a loaded handgun. Espigh was also seen pointing...
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect
(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Police Identify Suspect In Oct. 18th Murder
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A suspect has been identified in a murder last week in Hagerstown. Police say a warrant has been issued for Taejon Najeire Gill, 20, of Hagerstown, for the shooting death of Sharron Akraim Clark, 45, also of Hagerstown. .
WGAL
Police in Dauphin County are asking for assistance in animal abuse case
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are investigating an animal abuse case. On Oct. 22, at approximately 5:30 a.m., the Susquehanna Township police rescued an injured, tan, Pitbull mix along N. Front Street, in the area of Millers Lane in Harrisburg. The dog, now named "Rocky" is in...
WGAL
Teenage girl hit by vehicle in York County
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in York County, according to emergency dispatchers. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township. Police said the girl, who is a student in the Northeastern...
Mount Airy veterinarian, deputy help save injured man and dogs in crash
A Frederick County Sheriff's deputy and a local veterinarian are being applauded for their efforts in treating a man and his dogs after they were injured in an October 14 car crash.
Cumberland County man gets 18 to 36 month prison term in overdose case
A Mechanicsburg area man will spend at least the next year in prison for his role in the 2021 overdose death of Donald Estright. Drew Brant, 42, of the 6600 block of Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township, was given an 18-to-36 month sentence by Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker for providing drugs police believe killed Estright on March 24, 2021. With credit for time served since since his arrest in May of this year, Brant could become eligible for parole by November 2023.
dcnewsnow.com
Man wanted for Hagerstown murder; reward offered
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a reward was available for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted for murder. The Hagerstown Police Department said it was looking for Taejon Najeire Gill, 20. He’s accused of killing Sharron Akraim Clark, 45, of Hagerstown.
